SignalBridge Telegram to MT5 Orchestrator

TradingView/Telegram to MT5 Automation EA with Unified Risk & Position Management

Automate MT5 trades from TradingView alerts and Telegram commands through a lightweight desktop bridge. All signals are normalized into uniform “signal files” that the EA ingests, executing with consistent risk controls, execution filters, and lifecycle management. No DLLs required.

What It Does

  • Dual signal ingestion:
    • TradingView: strategy alerts via webhook → desktop bridge → EA
    • Telegram: simple commands (e.g., “Long EURUSD”, “Close XAUUSD”, “Short GBPJPY r=1 rt=fixed”)
  • Unified pipeline: Every instruction becomes a normalized signal file for identical risk treatment and execution across sources.
  • Risk-managed execution: Daily caps, per-trade loss limits, spread/slippage checks, and account-size safeguard.
  • Position management: Breakeven, trailing stops, partial exits, and robust order retries.
  • Notifications: Telegram updates for key trade events and limit breaches.
  • Multi‑symbol capable: One EA instance can process multiple symbols.

    Core Modules

    1. Signal Engine
      • Scans a “signal drop” folder for new instructions
      • Validates freshness, optional Webhook ID, and deduplicates IDs
      • Executes multi‑symbol orders from a single chart
    2. Risk Manager
      • Daily trade count and cumulative PnL caps (gain/loss) with auto‑flatten
      • Per‑trade max loss (supports grouped entries)
      • Optional static account-size safeguard (currency or % baseline)
      • Spread/slippage/direction quotas and exposure limits
    3. Trade Manager
      • Resilient order dispatch with retry/backoff
      • Volume via fixed lots or percent risk (ATR/points-based SL normalization)
      • Supports partial scaling
    4. Position Management
      • Breakeven (ATR or points)
      • Trailing stop (ATR, points, or candle high/low with buffer)
      • Staged partial exits (TP1/TP2) and defensive drawdown trimming
    5. News Filter (Optional)
      • Lightweight calendar gating by symbol impact with pre/post blackout windows
    6. Notifications
      • Telegram alerts on TP/SL/partial/breakeven/trailing
      • Alerts on daily limit breaches and safeguard triggers
      • Structured trade-close summaries (PnL, duration, reason)
    7. Visual Overlay
      • Entry and average price lines
      • Live TP/SL/partial trigger levels
      • Real-time panel: PnL %, daily limits, lot exposure, safeguard status

        Supported Instruments

        • Forex majors/minors, Metals, Indices, Crypto pairs (broker-dependent)

          Quick Start

          1. Install EA on any MT5 chart (single instance can process multiple symbols)
          2. Configure inputs:
            • Risk: fixed or percent
            • Daily limits and optional account-size guard
            • Breakeven/trailing/partials
            • Signal expiry (to avoid stale execution)
            • Optional News Filter (add calendar URL to MT5 WebRequest)
          3. Desktop bridge:
            • TradingView: create webhook using the bridge URL, paste into alerts
            • Telegram: add bot token and send commands (e.g., “Long EURUSD r=1 rt=percent”)
          4. Verify:
            • Watch EA panel for signal acknowledgments, metrics, and exposure
            • Confirm Telegram notifications on TP/SL/partial/breakeven
            • Calibrate on demo:
              • Tune ATR multiples, partial thresholds, and trailing buffer

            Example Commands

            Long EURUSD r=1 rt=fixed tpp=1.2345 slp=1.2345
            Short XAUUSD r=0.5 rt=percent
            Close GBPJPY pt=0.5

            Close XAUUSD

            Safeguards

            • Daily gain/loss locks with auto‑close and block on new entries
            • Per‑trade loss enforcement
            • Persistent account-size guard until manually reset
            • Spread/slippage filters
            • Queued retries to avoid trade context busy issues

              Best Practices

              • Always validate on demo before going live
              • Use unique Webhook IDs per strategy for traceability
              • Keep Telegram defaults conservative; override per trade when needed

              Disclaimer

              This is an automation tool, not investment advice. Trading involves risk. You are responsible for configuration, sizing, and monitoring connectivity, broker responses, and platform stability. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


              Produtos recomendados
              Manus Pro
              Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
              Experts
              MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
              Somewhere over the rainbow
              Marta Gonzalez
              Experts
              Somewhere over the rainbow It is a system that tries to operate the market from the exhaustion of the trend with a correction algorithm that tries to cut losses at the cost of increasing the margin This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. Somewhere over the rainbow is a multiple trade and multi lot system(The maximum batch can be up to 5 times the initial batch distributed in mult
              Mirror Signals Service
              Isaac Derban
              Utilitários
              Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
              Order and Risk Management MT5
              Volodymyr Hrybachov
              Utilitários
              Utilitário para pedidos automáticos e gerenciamento de riscos. Permite tirar o máximo dos lucros e limitar suas perdas. Criado por um trader praticante para traders. O utilitário é fácil de usar, funciona com qualquer ordem de mercado aberta manualmente por um trader ou com a ajuda de consultores. Pode filtrar negociações por número mágico. O utilitário pode trabalhar com qualquer número de pedidos ao mesmo tempo. Tem as seguintes funções: 1. Definir níveis de stop loss e take profit; 2. F
              Mine Farm
              Maryna Kauzova
              Experts
              Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
              Sonic R Pro Enhanced
              Huu Thuong Nguyen
              Experts
              Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Versão 2025 249$ Apenas para os primeiros 5 compradores! Sinal ao Vivo Verifique o desempenho ao vivo do Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Estratégia de Trading Sonic R Pro Enhanced é uma versão aprimorada da estratégia Sonic R, automatizando operações com base na Dragon Band (EMA 34 e EMA 89) e incorporando algoritmos avançados para maximizar o desempenho. Timeframes: M15, M30 Pares suportados: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Estilo de Trading: Swing Trading - Retrações e
              Gann Squaring Out of Time and Price
              Yardley Zuniga
              Indicadores
              Gann Time–Price Square Cycles (MT5) This indicator applies the concept of time–price balance introduced by W.D. Gann. It detects price swings on the chart and projects Quarter, Half, and Full cycle time intervals forward, marking them with vertical lines. The tool is designed to help traders study the relationship between swing size and elapsed time directly on MT5 charts. Functions Detects swing highs and lows based on pivot depth and minimum swing size. Projects Quarter, Half, and Full harmon
              Prop Firm Killer EA
              Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
              Experts
              Prop Firm Killer EA is a prop-firm–ready automated trading system built with strict risk management and rule compliance in mind. It focuses on consistency, capital protection, and disciplined execution rather than aggressive overtrading. Core Features Daily Max Loss Limit – Automatically stops trading when the daily loss threshold is reached Daily Profit Target – Locks profits and disables trading after hitting the target Maximum Trades per Day – Prevents overtrading and poor market conditions S
              SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
              Ivan Butko
              Indicadores
              O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma
              Noize Absorption Index
              Ekaterina Saltykova
              Indicadores
              Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
              Set TP and SL by Price MT5
              Antonio Franco
              Experts
              Defina TP e SL por Preço – Modificador Automático de Ordens para MT5 Define automaticamente níveis precisos de TP e SL em qualquer operação ️ Funciona com todos os pares e EAs, podendo filtrar por símbolo ou número mágico Este Expert Advisor permite-lhe definir e aplicar níveis exactos de Take Profit (TP) e Stop Loss (SL) às suas operações, usando valores de preço directo (ex.: 1.12345 no EURUSD). Sem pontos, sem pips. Apenas gestão limpa e precisa das suas ordens, globalmente ou filtradas
              Kabuto Golden Balls 4
              Tham Horanop
              Experts
              Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
              Stabilized dema cross indicator
              Ekaterina Saltykova
              Indicadores
              Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility    currency     basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This system is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs.   The signals are focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features ESignals is designed to show open and close arrows at the beg
              Blue CARA MT5
              Duc Anh Le
              Experts
              | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
              Sun Bin SCF
              Peat Winch
              Experts
              Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
              Inverted Chart EA
              Samuele Borella
              Utilitários
              Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
              New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
              Nikolay Kositsin
              Indicadores
              Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
              MT5 to MT4 Two Way Copier
              Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
              Utilitários
              MT5 to MT4 Two Way Copier: Skyrocket Your Trading Success with Seamless Precision! Unlock the power of automated trade replication with This Copier, the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to revolutionize your trading experience on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Whether you are a seasoned trader, a hedge fund manager, or a prop firm guru, this robust, feature-packed tool ensures your trades are copied with lightning-fast accuracy across multiple accounts or platforms. Say goodbye to manual
              Premium level Pro
              Dmitriy Kashevich
              Indicadores
              O nível Premium é um indicador único com mais de 80% de precisão nas previsões corretas! Este indicador foi testado pelos melhores Especialistas em Negociação por mais de dois meses! O indicador do autor você não encontrará em nenhum outro lugar! A partir das imagens você pode ver por si mesmo a precisão desta ferramenta! 1 é ótimo para negociar opções binárias com um tempo de expiração de 1 vela. 2 funciona em todos os pares de moedas, ações, commodities, criptomoedas Instruções: Assim
              VectorPrime EA MT5
              Maxim Kurochkin
              4.47 (17)
              Experts
              VectorPrime — Sistema Algorítmico com Lógica Vetorial em Camadas VectorPrime é um sistema de negociação autônomo projetado para execução estruturada em condições de mercado de múltiplos timeframes. Seu núcleo é baseado no conceito de análise vetorial , no qual a dinâmica do preço é decomposta em impulsos direcionais e estruturas matriciais. O sistema interpreta o fluxo do mercado não como sinais isolados, mas como vetores interconectados que formam um mapa coerente. Módulos principais do VectorP
              Moving Average Surfer
              Rowan Stephan Buys
              Experts
              Moving Average Surfer – Captura Precisa de Tendência para MT5 Surfeie as ondas do mercado com o Moving Average Surfer, criado para traders que exigem precisão, eficiência e gestão de risco automatizada. O EA combina médias móveis rápidas e lentas com filtros avançados para identificar operações de alta probabilidade. Principais recursos: Análise dupla de médias móveis Filtro RSI integrado Gestão dinâmica de risco Controle flexível de direção (compra/venda/ambos) Stops e alvos baseados em ATR Sup
              Magic EA MT5
              Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
              Experts
              Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
              Matrix Arrow EA MT5
              Juvenille Emperor Limited
              5 (7)
              Experts
              Matrix Arrow EA MT5  é um consultor especializado exclusivo que pode negociar os sinais de  MT5 do indicador de seta Matrix  com um painel de negociação no gráfico, manualmente ou 100% automaticamente. O  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinará a tendência atual em seus estágios iniciais, reunindo informações e dados de até 10 indicadores padrão, que são: Índice de movimento direcional médio (ADX), Índice de canal de commodities (CCI), Velas clássicas de Heiken Ashi, Média Móvel, Divergência de
              Aurus Pivot XAU
              Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
              Experts
              AURUS PIVOT XAU PRO is a professional trading advisor for XAUUSD, based on working with key market zones and confirmed price behavior. The robot analyzes the market structure, evaluates the strength of levels, and opens trades only when several factors coincide. The advisor does not strive to be constantly in the market and avoids trading in unfavorable conditions, focusing on precise entries and risk control. Key Features Trading key support and resistance zones Filtering signals based on Price
              Capital Manager
              Pham Cong Chinh
              Utilitários
              Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
              Pro Experience
              Yurii Yasny
              Experts
              Pro Experience Only 4 copies available for $99.00. Next price 199 USD ECN Pro Experience is a scalping strategy based on breaking through strong price levels. One of the oldest and most reliable strategies with the author's modernization for the current market. The strategy does not require any optimizations. We installed it on the chart according to the recommendation and enjoy trading!!! Advantages of ECN Pro Experience: - optimal SL/TP ratio - low SL, which makes the system as safe as possi
              PAM Scalper PRO FX
              Jesper Christensen
              4.71 (17)
              Experts
              PAM SCALPER (Price action momentum scalper) analyses historical price data to identify supply and demand zones where liquidity is high and enters with momentum of the institutional money flow. The EA extrapolates areas to either buy or sell from historical price action and volume data.  If you want to backtest this EA or any other scalper EA, you must use high quality tick data. The historical data your broker provides through MT5 will give inacurate test results. You can follow my guide how to
              Global Markets ExpertAdvisor
              Gabriel Leite Nunes
              Experts
              Este é o meu primeiro ExpertAdvisor, mas mais de 7 anos de experiencia com o mercado Forex, indexs e crypto ,me forneceram uma base solida para a criacao de SHEERAN! SHEERAN: O EA multi-periodico Global para tardes dinâmicos e adaptativos EA SHEERAN, é designado para trades que demandam precisao, flexibilidade e confiavel sobre diversos Periodos, seja se você esta mirando ganhos de curto prazo no periodo de 30 minutos ou procurando movimentos mais sutentaveis no periodo de 4 horas, esse EA se ad
              ET9 for MT5
              Hui Qiu
              3 (4)
              Experts
              ET9 New on the Market, Launch promo! Only a few copies left at: $699 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes！ ET9  for MT5 Updated v4.80 !!      Important update:  Merge Dragon Ball's H4 breakout strategy, Optimize parameters ,     Add MaxStopLoss and MaxTakeProfit parameters Include Free ET1 for MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113131 Dragon Ball MT5 Updated v1.80 !!  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116514 Descriptions ET9
              Easy Strategy Builder 5
              Gheis Mohammadi
              5 (4)
              Utilitários
              The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
              Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
              HINN Lazy Trader
              ALGOFLOW OÜ
              5 (2)
              Utilitários
              Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
              YuClusters
              Yury Kulikov
              4.93 (42)
              Utilitários
              Atenção: A versão demo para revisão e teste está aqui . YuClusters é um sistema profissional de análise de mercado. O trader tem oportunidades únicas para analisar o fluxo de pedidos, volumes de negociação, movimentos de preços usando vários gráficos, perfis, indicadores e objetos gráficos. O YuClusters opera com base em dados de Tempos e Negócios ou informações de ticks, dependendo do que está disponível nas cotações de um instrumento financeiro. O YuClusters permite que você crie gráficos com
              Live Forex Signals MT5
              Denis Nikolaev
              Utilitários
              Live Forex Signals é projetado para negociação em sinais do site   https://live-forex-signals.com/en e https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 Parâmetro Nome de usuário e senha se você tiver uma assinatura para sites live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com. então você deve preencher esses parâmetros com suas credenciais; se não houver assinatura, deixe os campos em branco; Comment   Comentário sobre transações abertas Risk   r
              Mentfx Mmanage mt5
              Anton Jere Calmes
              4.25 (8)
              Utilitários
              The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
              Gann Model Forecast MT5
              Kirill Borovskii
              Utilitários
              I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
              GRat Crypto
              Ivan Titov
              4.5 (2)
              Utilitários
              Trade on crypto exchanges in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchanges in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the 9 most popular crypto exchanges are available: Binance, BingX, Bybit, Coinbase, CoinEx, Kraken,   KuCoin, MEXC and OKX . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete order
              FTMO Protector 8
              Vyacheslav Izvarin
              Utilitários
              PROTECT YOUR FTMO Account in a simplest way Must-Have Account Protector for any Prop-trading Account and Challenge MT4 / MT5 Expert Advisor that protects your Forex Prop Trading account from an unexpected drawdown! FTMO Protector  is a Tool that lets you manage trades and control your profit and loss across multiple Robots and currency pairs using a simple parameters and settings. Use as many EAs and Instruments you need, the Protector will: 1.   Calculate your midnight (01:00 System time) Balan
              Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
              Vu Trung Kien
              5 (10)
              Utilitários
              Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
              Autogrids
              Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
              5 (3)
              Utilitários
              AUTOGRIDS MT5 Autogrids EA é uma ferramenta de automação de negociação de ponta, projetada para dar aos traders de Forex uma vantagem incomparável no mercado. Construída com base em uma poderosa estratégia quantitativa, ela analisa a distribuição de frequência da amplitude diárias de preços, aproveitando dados históricos para criar uma grade operacional altamente otimizada. Ao contrário dos sistemas convencionais de negociação em grade, o Autogrids EA modela estrategicamente as distribuições de
              GT Trade Manager
              Alexander Martin Koenig
              Utilitários
              This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
              Trading Chaos Expert
              Gennadiy Stanilevych
              5 (11)
              Utilitários
              Não existe software igual no mundo e que represente um "console" universal de negociação informando sinais para operar, entrada automatizada do mercado, configurando o Stop Loss e o Take Profit, assim como o Trailling Profit para diversas negociações em apenas uma janela aberta. O controle intuitivo do Expert Advisor em "três cliques" garante um uso abrangente de todas as suas funções em diferentes computadores, incluindo tablets. Interagindo com indicadores de sinal adicionais que marcam o gráf
              FiboPlusWaves MT5
              Sergey Malysh
              5 (1)
              Utilitários
              Uma série de produtos sob marca FiboPlusWave Um sistema comercial pronto baseado nas  ondas de Elliott e níveis de Fibonacci . Simples e de fácil acesso. Exibição de marcação das ondas de Elliott (opção geral ou alternativa) em um gráfico. Construção dos níveis horizontais, linhas de apoio e resistência, canal. Sobreposição dos níveis de Fibonacci para as ondas 1, 3, 5, A Sistema de alerta (no ecrã, E-Mail, Push notificações).    Particularidade s : sem se aprofundar na teoria das ondas de Ellio
              News Trader Pro MT5
              Vu Trung Kien
              Utilitários
              News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
              Personal Assistant Tool MT5
              Omar Alkassar
              Utilitários
              If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
              Mirror EA for MT5
              Eugenio Bravetti
              Utilitários
              The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
              Virtual Grid MT5
              Volodymyr Hrybachov
              Utilitários
              Utilitário para negociação semi-automática. Aplica níveis dinâmicos para definir ordens de stop, stop loss, take profit e trailing stop invisíveis para o corretor. Adequado para trabalhar com qualquer corretor, incluindo corretores dos EUA com um requisito de FIFO. Versão MT4 do link do consultor As negociações podem ser abertas usando botões ou linhas. Para que o consultor abra uma posição ao longo da linha: desenhe uma linha no gráfico e renomeie-a. Quando o preço o ultrapassar, o EA exec
              GRID for MT5
              Volodymyr Hrybachov
              Utilitários
              GRID para MT5 é uma ferramenta conveniente para aqueles que negociam com uma grade de ordens, projetada para negociação rápida e confortável nos mercados financeiros FOREX. GRID for MT5 possui um painel personalizável com todos os parâmetros necessários. Adequado para comerciantes experientes e iniciantes. Trabalha com qualquer corretor, incluindo corretores americanos com um requisito de FIFO - em primeiro lugar, para fechar negócios abertos anteriormente. A grade de pedidos pode ser fixa - os
              Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick
              Hao Zhang
              Utilitários
              1. Record the price data for each Tick transaction. Data file contents: "Tick time", "ASK price", "BID price", "SPREAD SPREAD", "Tick quoted quantity". 2. Meanwhile, generate a quotation data file with a 1-minute period. Content of 1min data file: "ASK time", "ASK OPEN price", "ASK HIGH price", "ASK LOW price", "ASK CLOSE price", "BID time", "BID OPEN price", "BID HIGH price", "BID LOW price", "BID CLOSE price", "Tick quoted quantity". 3. Save all quotation data in one file every day, which is c
              Mt5BridgeBinary
              Leandro Sanchez Marino
              Utilitários
              Automatizei as suas estratégias comerciais para o uso do binário em MT5 e com o nosso Mt5BridgeBinary enviei as ordens à sua conta Binária e inclino-me: comece a fazer funcionar este caminho do fácil! Os aconselhadores peritos são fáceis formar, otimizar e realizar testes de robustez; também no teste podemos projetar a sua rentabilidade de longo prazo, por isso criamos Mt5BridgeBinary para unir as suas estratégias melhores ao Binário. Características: - Pode usar tantas estratégias como desej
              Xrade EA
              Yao Maxime Kayi
              Utilitários
              Xrade EA is an expert advisor as technical indicator. For short period trade it's the best for next previsions of the trend of the market. +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Very Important Our robot(data anylizer) does'nt take a trade procedure. If using only our robot you must take positions by yoursels +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The technical indiator provide for a given sma
              Grid MT5
              Volodymyr Hrybachov
              5 (1)
              Utilitários
              O utilitário para negociação semiautomática, gerenciamento de ordens, também pode ser usado para restaurar posições não lucrativas na conta. Tem a função de reduzir o saque na conta pela sobreposição de ordens não lucrativas. Ele pode trabalhar com pedidos manuais, pedidos abertos no painel ou pedidos abertos por outro Expert Advisor. Possui um mínimo de parâmetros, é fácil de configurar, funciona com qualquer número de pedidos. Para testar, use o modo visual no testador de estratégia. Versão
              IDEA Position Manager and Market Advisor
              Mirko Bastianini
              Utilitários
              News: IDEA 2.0 is out with lot of features, like telegram bot notifications and Limits order! Check the changelog at bottom of page (*). Hi all, here you can find my Expert Advisor, called IDEA  (Intelligent Detection & managEr Algorithm) . In short, with this software you can: Have   a clear view of market status , with an indication of current trend. Simply add symbols you want to monitor to your market watch, and IDEA will notify you if some of them are in trend; Have an   automatic lots ca
              Oracle
              Denis Sotnikov
              5 (2)
              Utilitários
              Эксперт - торговый помощник, созданный по одноимённой торговой стратегии Оракул в сотрудничестве с ее автором Нео. Определяет на графиках в автоматическом режиме разворотные импульсные модели и строит по ним Вилки Нео - авторский инструмент, позволяющий определять циклы движения цены и указывающий на ожидаемую цель TakeProfit . Поиск ведется на всех заданных периодах графиков одновременно с фильтрацией совпадений. Осуществляется фильтрация неверных Вилок с указанием кода ошибки. Утилита имеет
              SystemLiveMxPips
              Harold Alonso Hernandez
              Utilitários
              Automatice sus estrategias comerciales con nuestra sencilla herramienta de creación de estrategias "similar a un rompecabezas".   Cree fácilmente estrategias que operen por usted en modo de piloto automático.   También puede cargar estrategias creadas por otras personas, como la clásica   Estrategia Martingala,   para usarla como muestra para su propia estrategia. Características clave Cree su estrategia a través de funciones simples de arrastrar y soltar, sin necesidad de conocimientos de pro
              Binance Full Trader
              Arash Rezaeian
              2 (1)
              Utilitários
              Binance Full Trader is developed for connection to your Binance account and get data, draw price charts and trade easily with any strategy by an indicator. A user-friendly interface has developed for it and has tried to give access to the necessary information such as open orders and wallet balances. ·        There are two sample indicators (one for trade signal and another for price) that you can download it from these links: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1w2CGuu3rArWKMhS9LkepT9zhVkGR1AO7/vie
              Supreme RSI Divergence Scanner
              Eveline Van Neyghem
              Utilitários
              As add-on to our professional divergence indicators we also created superb divergence scanners. These scanners give an overview of the different timeframes of the selected instruments and can save your tons of time. You can instantly see which instrument has a divergence on which timeframe. So no need to run through the charts manually anymore searching for good setups, with this scanner you see the whole market and you know where to look for a good trade opportunity. Even when you are not in fr
              Supreme Stoch Divergence Scanner
              Eveline Van Neyghem
              Utilitários
              As add-on to our professional divergence indicators we also created superb divergence scanners. These scanners give an overview of the different timeframes of the selected instruments and can save your tons of time. You can instantly see which instrument has a divergence on which timeframe. So no need to run through the charts manually anymore searching for good setups, with this scanner you see the whole market and you know where to look for a good trade opportunity. Even when you are not in fr
              Supreme MACD Divergence Scanner
              Eveline Van Neyghem
              Utilitários
              As add-on to our professional divergence indicators we also created superb divergence scanners. These scanners give an overview of the different timeframes of the selected instruments and can save your tons of time. You can instantly see which instrument has a divergence on which timeframe. So no need to run through the charts manually anymore searching for good setups, with this scanner you see the whole market and you know where to look for a good trade opportunity. Even when you are not in fr
              Supreme OBV Divergence Scanner
              Eveline Van Neyghem
              Utilitários
              As add-on to our professional divergence indicators we also created superb divergence scanners. These scanners give an overview of the different timeframes of the selected instruments and can save your tons of time. You can instantly see which instrument has a divergence on which timeframe. So no need to run through the charts manually anymore searching for good setups, with this scanner you see the whole market and you know where to look for a good trade opportunity. Even when you are not in fr
              Supreme CCI Divergence Scanner
              Eveline Van Neyghem
              Utilitários
              As add-on to our professional divergence indicators we also created superb divergence scanners. These scanners give an overview of the different timeframes of the selected instruments and can save your tons of time. You can instantly see which instrument has a divergence on which timeframe. So no need to run through the charts manually anymore searching for good setups, with this scanner you see the whole market and you know where to look for a good trade opportunity. Even when you are not in fr
              Filtro:
              Sem comentários
              Responder ao comentário