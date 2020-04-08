Market Trend Scanner MT4

Market Trend Scanner is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in selected timeframe of all symbols you're watching.
This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need to do any additional analysis.

How it works

Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators)
Step 2: Analyze all indicators using best practices to find out component trend 
Step 3: Combine all component signals using Safe Calculation method
Step 4: Provide final trustable signal

Why it works

  • All indicators used to analyze are popular technical indicators that traders use and trust
  • Signals are based on best practices that used and tested for a long time
  • Signal from multiple indicators in difference types combined is always much more trustable than just 1 or 2 indicators
  • Safe Calculation method is a smart that can use to rating final signal

  • If you're looking for an indicator that show the trend of selected symbol in difference timeframes, please check this Timeframes Trend Scanner
  • Please note that this indicator doesn't work with Strategy Tester because of heavy calculation. Sorry for that!

How to use it

Market Trend Scanner indicator provides these main analyzed data:
- Safe Score: Trend score calculated by Safe Calculation method
- Safe Rating: Final signal by using Safe Calculation method. Can be Neutral, Buy, Strong Buy, Sell, Strong Sell
- Oscillator Rating (OS Rating) : Combination signal of oscillator indicators
- Moving Average Rating (MA Rating): Combination signal of moving average indicators
- Indicator Signals: Signal of single indicators

The way to use these analyzed data:

  • When Safe Rating is Neutral => No clearly trend. Don't be hurry! Keep monitoring
  • When Safe Rating turns from Neutral to Buy/Strong Buy => It's bullish now. Buy!
  • When Safe Rating turns from Neutral to Sell/Strong Sell => It's bearish now. Sell!
  • If you want to enter a position earlier for better price but less reliable => Follow MA Rating when there are no opposite signals of Safe Rating and OS Rating
  • If you want to trade on Overbought/Oversold events => Follow OS Rating when there are no opposite signals of Safe Rating and MA Rating
  • If you are an experienced trader with lot of experiences, more details are provided in Safe Score & Indicator Signals. You can use them for more complex strategies

Who should use this indicator

- If you are a fundamental trader, this indicator is totally useless. It can't help you. Please keep searching for other useful indicators.
- If you are a technical trader who believes on data, history and indicators, you have to own this indicator. Trust me, bro!
- If you are a new trader, this indicator is very strong and simple to use. No setup required. Using selected and trusted indicators. Using best practices...
- If you are an experienced trader, this indicator still help. Are you able to monitor and combine many indicator signals at the same time? Do you have a good method to rating analyzed signals? Let this indicator saves your effort and helps you build more profit strategies.

Something you should know

  • This indicator works as a monitoring dashboard. It won't draw anything on chart candles
  • You can pick up to 20 symbols to analyze and scan at the same time. Live setting. No pre-setup required!
  • You can switch among all standard chart timeframes to analyze and scan. Live setting. No pre-setup required!
  • You can show up to 10 indicators you prefer to monitor their values/signals on the dashboard but you can't change indicators used for scoring &rating (they are selected and fixed)
  • Analyzed data can be auto-refreshed by interval or manual refreshed. It's up to you!
  • You can create alerts and receive alerts via terminal/email/mobile notification with alert manager tool
  • You can easy to save and load you settings with friendly save/load feature
  • There is button in the dashboard to let you able to switch between light and dark mode easily
  • This indicator need to calculate a lot of data for the final signals. Because of that, it just shows the latest signal and don't show historical signals
  • Because of lot of data required for final signal, you may see a fancy effect when attached this indicator into chart or change the timeframe. It looks fabulous!
  • Don't worry about the powerful of your computer, I optimized this indicator carefully so it works smoothly on a typical PC or VPS
  • You can get more details by reading Market Trend Scanner Guidelines

Currency Strength Meter MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (1)
指标
Knowledge of the strength and weakness of each currency is vital for every forex trader. Our   Currency Strength Meter indicator   measures the strength of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD, NZD) by using the Relative Strength Index indicator, also known as RSI. The Currency Strength Meter indicator shows you, simply and quickly, when a currency is oversold, overbought, or in "normal area". This way, you can identify which currency is the strongest and the weakest. Our
Donchian Breakout Scanner Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
指标
这   唐奇安突破扫描仪专业版   是一个全面的   多符号监控工具   自动跟踪   唐奇安通道突破   涵盖各种交易工具和时间框架。这款先进的扫描仪使用经典的   唐奇安通道方法 ，识别您所选投资组合中出现的重大突破形态。该系统通过直观的   颜色编码按钮界面 ，其中绿色按钮表示   看涨突破   和红色按钮信号   看跌突破 ，每个突破都清楚地标明各自的时间范围，以便快速评估。 这   多时间框架能力   允许交易者监控不同时间范围内的突破收敛，从短期 M1 走势到长期 D1 和 W1 趋势。扫描仪的   仪表板样式显示   提供当前市场状况的有组织的概述，重点突出哪些工具显示出最有前景   突破机会   涵盖多种时间视角。点击任意信号按钮，交易者即可立即访问相应的图表   唐奇安通道已经绘制出来 ，简化了分析过程，并在快速变化的市场条件下节省了宝贵的时间。 主要特点 多符号扫描： 同时监控多达无限的交易工具，寻找突破机会 多时间框架分析： 跟踪从 M1 到月度图表的 9 个不同时间框架 视觉信号仪表板： 颜色编码按钮（绿色/红色）显示突破方向和时间范围 一键图表访问： 通过
Pip Movement Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
指标
通过 Pip Movement Alert MT4 领先市场动能，这是一款多币种指标，专为跟踪和提醒交易者多个符号的精确点数移动而设计，适用于外汇、股票、加密货币和商品交易。在 Forex Factory 和 Reddit 的 r/Forex 等交易社区中备受赞誉，并在 Investopedia 和 TradingView 的讨论中因其检测突发市场变化的能力而受到关注，该指标是希望利用快速价格变化的交易者的必备工具。用户报告称，识别基于点数的重大移动（例如，10点增量）的可靠性高达95%，许多人指出通过利用实时警报捕捉波动性激增，交易时机提高了20-30%。主要优势包括多币种监控、可定制的点数阈值以及轻量级设计，无需持续分析图表即可简化跟踪，非常适合剥头皮、日内交易和波段交易者。 Pip Movement Alert MT4 监控用户定义的符号（默认：EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDJPY、USDCHF），并在价格移动指定点数值（默认：10点）时触发警报，检测绝对价格水平（例如，1.178500、1.178600）。它使用实时计算来识别上升或下降移动，通过弹出窗口、推送通知和电子邮件
FREE
Inverted Hammer mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
Crypto_Forex MT4 版“倒锤子形态”指标，无需重绘，无延迟。 - “倒锤子形态”指标是价格行为交易的强大指标。 - 指标可检测图表上的看涨倒锤子形态：图表上显示蓝色箭头信号（见图）。 - 支持 PC、手机和电子邮件提醒。 - “倒锤子形态”指标非常适合与支撑/阻力位结合使用。 .......................................................................................... 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 这是仅在 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。 ................................................
Timeframes Trend Scanner MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
指标
Timeframes Trend Scanner is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in all timeframes of selected symbol you are watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using best pra
Visual Engulfing Pattern Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
指标
Engulfing Pattern Indicator Introducing the Engulfing Pattern Indicator. Are you ready to take your trading strategy to the next level? The Engulfing Pattern Indicator is your ultimate tool to spot powerful market reversals and trends based on the time-tested Engulfing Candlestick Pattern. This indicator is crafted to provide you with actionable insights, but remember: it’s not optimized—you have the freedom to optimize it to suit your trading needs. Why the Engulfing Pattern? The Engulfing Pat
MTF Qristalium Arrows
Elena Kusheva
指标
MTF Qristalium箭头指标是一个半自动的现成交易系统。 它适用于所有货币对。  该指标使用三条规则：1）我们只交易趋势，2）"当每个人都卖出卖出，当每个人都买入卖出"，3）价格总是违背人群。  MTF Qristalium箭头指标使用内置指标在多个时间周期上过滤这些规则。 如果趋势与所选时间间隔匹配，则指标将显示一个进入市场的箭头。 然后你自己做决定。 买-绿箭，卖-红箭头。 在指标中，您可以更改批次，设置EA的交易时间和关闭时间。 您还可以更改工作时间段和时间筛选器。 有一个蜂鸣声。  建议的工作周期D1。 滤波器H1和H4。 设置: TF-工作期间(建议D1) CCI_Period CCI LeveiUp CCI等级 CCI价格 SAR步骤 SAR最大值 TF Filter1-(推荐H1) TF FiIter2-(推荐H4) 工作时间 声音使用 最大酒吧 
ON Trade Wolf Waves Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
指标
This product is a part of  ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe you can test free version on EURJPY from this link  Wolf Waves Indicator 探索 Wolf Waves - 您的终极交易工具！ 您是否正在寻找一种强大的工具，能够轻松地在任何时间框架上识别 Wolf Waves？不用再找了！我们的 Wolf Waves 指标可以轻松完成这项任务。以下是为您呈现它的理由： 主要特点： 自动检测： 我们的 Wolf Waves 指标使用复杂的算法自动查找关键点并在您的图表上绘制相应的线条。不再需要手动搜索模式。 用户友好： 无论您是专业交易员还是对 Wolf Waves 还不熟悉，我们的指标都非常易于使用。 精准性： 它非常精确，降低了虚假信号的数量，提高了您的信心。 信息丰富： 该指标不仅限于模式检测。它还提供入场点、止损水平和利润目标等重要交易信息，帮助您做出明智的交易决策。 适用于 EA： 如果您进行自动化交易，此指标可以无缝集成到您
AI Supertrend timely alerts
Xin You Lin
指标
AI Supertrend timely alerts MT4 超级趋势及时提醒指标介绍 一、指标概述 MT4 超级趋势及时提醒指标是一款专门为 MetaTrader 4 平台设计的技术分析工具，旨在帮助交易者精准地捕捉市场趋势的变化，并及时发出信号提醒交易者潜在的交易机会。它基于独特AI的算法，综合考虑价格波动、趋势强度以及市场波动性等因素，绘制出直观的趋势线和发出明确的交易信号，无论是新手还是经验丰富的交易者都能从中受益。 二、指标构成与原理 趋势线 ：该指标通过对价格数据的深入分析，绘制出一条动态的趋势线，清晰地展示当前市场的主要趋势方向。当趋势线向上倾斜时，表明市场处于上升趋势；反之，当趋势线向下倾斜时，市场处于下降趋势。这条趋势线的计算方法结合了多种技术分析理论，能够有效过滤掉市场的短期噪音，准确反映市场的中期和长期趋势。 信号系统 ：超级趋势及时提醒指标配备了一套先进的信号系统，包括买入信号和卖出信号。当市场条件满足特定的趋势反转或延续条件时，指标会在图表上及时弹出信号提示，以箭头、图标或文字等形式明确告知交易者应该采取的交易行动。这些信号的生成基于对价格走势、趋势线突破、
KT Day Trading MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
KT Day Trading MT4 provides simplified Buy and Sell signals using a combination of some specific candlestick patterns occurring in the market exhaustion zones. These signals are designed to identify market reversals and entry/exit points. The indicator can be used to trade on any timeframe from the 1 Minute up to the Daily chart. Features Three types of entry signals according to the market structure i.e. Trend following, Range bound, and Counter trend signals. Crystal clear Entry, Stop-Loss,
Quantum Balance
Adolfina Denysenko
指标
Quantum Balance is a modern arrow indicator that identifies key price reversal points in the market with high accuracy. It is based on a combination of WPR (Williams %R) and RSI (Relative Strength Index), which allows you to identify overbought/oversold moments and enter trades at points of maximum potential. The indicator analyzes price dynamics and market conditions, generating signals only when several confirming factors coincide. This reduces the number of false signals and increases tradin
Gold Pro MT4 DashBoard
Zhongqu Wu
5 (2)
指标
This Dashboard is free to download but is dependent on you owning the Gold Pro MT4   indicator.  Get the indicator here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60430 The   Dashboard    will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator: Gold Pro MT4   all time frame and all symbol:  smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals!!! How to understand the status: Dashboard Show "Buy" - Buy Signal Das
FREE
Breakout FX
David Leander Tschacher
5 (1)
指标
Breakout FX draws arrows and emits alarms if the price exceeds or falls below the previous n candles. ️ Breakout FX can be used in expert advisors. ️ Breakout FX can improve already existing trading strategies. ️ Breakout FX is very fast and is not repainting. Inputs Breakout Range [Candles] Breakout Price Type Arrow Size Enable Alerts Enable Push Notifications Enable Emails
Dashboard Display indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
指标
Dashboard Display Indicator With the Dashboard Display indicator you can create a nice, customized and professional dashboard in a few minutes. You can create your personal dashboard and have a look at a glance at real time data. You can use the Dashboard Display indicator with any symbol of your platform. The inputs of the indicator are: Symbol : symbol name as it appears in your platform (or VIX or DXY for specific symbols) DisplayName : name of symbol as it should appear in the display R
Price Matrix
Shellard Securities (Pty) Ltd
指标
The dashboard indicator has been designed to quickly show the trader the price movements of various currency pairs.   The user is able to select 3 different timeframes to analyse. When the pip difference for each respective timeframe is either positive or negative, the pair block will be coloured green or red respectively. This allows the trader to view which timeframes are in agreement, as well as the pip movements therein.   A good visual tool to view multiple pairs and timeframes at once.   T
Currency Strength Gauge
Mihails Babuskins
指标
Currency Strength Gauge incicator The currency strength gauge is an indicator to measure of the strength or weakness of currencies in the Forex market. Comparing the strength of currencies in a graphic representation will lead to a good overview of the market and its future trends. You will see in a graphic chart both the strength of the currencies and their correlation, and this will help you in your decisions to get better trades.   -To easy detection of over Overbought and Oversold points,
Chart Pattern Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
指标
Chart Pattern Strategies Signals Indicator Version: 1.02 Overview The Chart Pattern Strategies Signals Indicator is a comprehensive dashboard for MetaTrader 4 designed to give traders a powerful, at-a-glance view of potential chart pattern setups across multiple markets. It monitors a customizable list of instruments in real-time, displaying clear, actionable information directly on your chart. This tool is built to assist manual traders by identifying and organizing high-probability trading si
Quantum Arrow
Nikhil T K
指标
Quantum Arrow is a powerful Non-Repainting indicator specifically designed for the XAUUSD M15 timeframe, though it works effectively on any symbol and any timeframe. The indicator includes many useful features such as alerts, popups, and push notifications, offering flexibility for traders to adjust its values according to their preferences. Its price is highly affordable compared to the value and quality of the signals it provides. For any questions or support, please feel free to contact. Than
RectangleInd
Aliakbar Mohseni Pour
指标
One of the most successful strategies in Forex, stick and metal market, is rectangle pattern. A hard pattern to find in multiple time frames, but, We made it so very easy for you. You can turn on this indicator in different currency pairs with different time frames and set the alarm on your computer or mobile phone. Working with this strategy is easy and enjoyable. Telegram:  https://t.me/triangleexpert Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CNPbOLMh9Af/?igshid=15apgc7j1h5hm Note: This indicat
Most accurate non repaint indicator for Binary
Sufiyan Anwar Bhanji
指标
This Indicator has a accuracy in between 70-90% but it will work one time in a day. The timing is (MT4 time 18:00 to 18:05) Tickmill, Alpari, Amarket MT4 recommended. Although it will work on most of the MT4.  MT2 Auto trading supported: Buy buffer = 0 //  Sell buffer = 1 Intrabar Candle TF = M1 Trade Expiry = 1 minute or 5 minutes No martingale required, but if you wish then you can take 1 step martingale. Features: Neural Network based Advance price action algorithms Advance consolidation fi
SFT Trend Allow Oscillator
Artem Kuzmin
指标
Oscillator helps determine the direction of the market Shows the direction of the price movement and is painted in the appropriate color. Allows you to conduct trend and counter trend trading It works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw; Simple and clear settings; It works on all timeframes and on all symbols; Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitco
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
指标
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Daily Candles on the lower time frames chart
Krisztian Kunzer
指标
Daily candles on the lower timeframes indicator allows the user to display the daily timeframe on the lower timeframe chart. The indicator shows the daily candles on the chart from yesterday. It does not represent the today's daily candle. You can position and color the candles with or without price labels (High/Low/Open/Close of the day) and High/Low lines. It can help to see the bigger picture if you are a day trader or scalper. Obviously the best use is on the lower than daily timeframes. The
Trend on market
Makarii Gubaydullin
指标
趋势仪表板：多时间框架指标，显示当前趋势的摘要 该工具  基于3个主要指标：RSI,  随机指标和商品通道指数。   警报   选项   将帮助  您   不会   错过   趋势   的开始。 多功能工具 : 包含66+功能  |   联系我  如有任何问题  |   MT5版本 多种选项将允许您根据自己的需求自定义指标。 设置： 计算柱：当前（浮动）或上一个（已关闭）。 9个主要时间框架   可用：  每个   可以   选择   开启   或   关闭。 随机指标 ：  %K线周期； %D线周期； 慢速值； RSI指标： 快速周期； 慢速周期； 可视化   设置 ： 颜色：买入、卖出和中性信号； 字体大小，距离乘数； 警报   设置 ：   电子邮件/终端/推送（移动端）； 程序文件必须放在" Indicators "目录中。 多功能工具 : 包含66+功能  |   联系我  如有任何问题  |   MT5版本
ON Trade Hikkake Pattern
Abdullah Alrai
指标
这个Hikkake日本蜡烛图案指标是一个专门设计用于识别和检测图表上正在形成的Hikkake价格行为模式的指标。这些模式基于虚假的内部杆杠杆突破，通常会产生潜在的交易机会。该指标的主要功能是分析图表上的最后五根蜡烛，以确定它们是否展现出Hikkake模式的特征。当确认出现此模式时，该指标将在图表上的相关蜡烛周围绘制一个矩形，使交易者更容易发现和解读该模式。 指标的主要特点： 模式检测：Hikkake指标专门编程以检测和突出显示Hikkake价格行为模式。这些模式围绕着虚假突破内部杆杠杆的概念。 通过最后五根蜡烛确认：为了验证Hikkake模式的存在，该指标研究图表上的最后五根蜡烛。它评估它们的排列和关系，以确定是否满足模式的标准。 矩形可视化：当指标识别到有效的Hikkake模式时，它将在形成该模式的蜡烛周围绘制一个矩形。这种图形表示增强了在图表上识别模式的可视性。 参数解释： Pips_Between_H_L：该参数允许您定义第五根蜡烛的高低价之间的点数。这个值在确定Hikkake模式的标准和影响模式检测的准确性方面起作用。 Hikkake模式解释： Hikkake模式是围绕虚假的内
Zig Zag Robot
Sergei Semenov
指标
Zig Zag Robot: A Comprehensive Reversal Trading System The Zig Zag Robot is a powerful tool designed to accurately identify key market reversals and filter out market "noise." It goes beyond a simple Zig Zag indicator by combining multiple tools and built-in logic to provide you with ready-to-use trading signals and help you make more informed decisions. How It Works The indicator uses a multi-level approach to market analysis, which allows it to find high-probability entry points: Signal Filter
Aspara111
Gesang Pangestu
指标
This indicator allows you to trade binary options and specially programmed to get the momentum to follow the trend that is happening in the live market. This indicator is based on trend strength, price correction and advanced technical analysis,this is 100% NO REPAINT. This indicators specifically for manual trading, I suggest using a platform that uses an expiration time    Timeframe : M1 or M5 Expired Time : 1 Candle Pair   : Any ( even better in the CAD market ) Time Session : Europe and NewY
All Currency Strength Meter Crypto Exotic Metals
Emir Revolledo
3.5 (6)
指标
Think of the rarest pair you can think of. And I assure you that this indicator can compute it's strength. This Currency Meter will literally calculate any currency pairs, either it is the Major Pairs, Metals, CFD's, Commodities, Crypto Currency like Bitcoin/BTC or Ethereum/ETH and even stocks. Just name it and you will get it! There is no currency pair this Currency Meter can solve. No matter how rare or exotic is that currency, it will always be solved by this Currency meter which on a real-ti
TraderHelperIndicator
Armand Andras Kormany
指标
TRADE HELPER: Multi-Timeframe Trading Assistant TRADE HELPER is a comprehensive multi-timeframe trading assistant designed to enhance your trading decisions by providing real-time analysis across multiple timeframes. This powerful indicator combines RSI analysis, trend strength evaluation, and advanced signal generation to help traders identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features Multi-Timeframe RSI Analysis Displays RSI values across seven timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4,
Dow Price Action Dashboard
Yuki Miyake
指标
聖杯探しの旅は、ここで終わり。 「結局、ダウ理論とプライスアクションだった」——そう気づいたトレーダーへ贈る最終回答。リペイントなしの「READY→GO」2段階エントリーシステムと、損切りライン自動描画機能を搭載した、プロ仕様のトレード支援コックピット。 「複雑なインジケーターを買い漁るのは、もうやめませんか？」 派手な広告、リペイントする聖杯ツール、複雑怪奇なアルゴリズム……。 あなたもこれまでに、数多くのインジケーターを試し、そして失望してきたのではないでしょうか。 「なぜ勝てないのか？」 その答えに、あなたはもう薄々気づいているはずです。 それは、あなたが悪いのではありません。「道具選び」が間違っていただけなのです。 相場の世界に魔法の杖はありません。あるのは、100年前から変わらない**「ダウ理論」 と、投資家心理が形作る 「プライスアクション（ローソク足）」 という、あまりに 「ありきたりな真実（王道）」**だけです。 このツールは、そんな**「一周回って本質に気づいたトレーダー」 のために開発されました。 これは、夢を見るためのオモチャではありません。 現実の相場で利益
Auto Fibo Retracement MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (10)
指标
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This isn’t just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator. It’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please consider leaving a review or comment — your feedback means a lot! Check out my other helpful tools below: Smart Alert Manager   - Set up advanced alerts and send them to Mobile, Telegram, Discord, Webhook... Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timefr
FREE
Auto Fibo Retracement MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
3.67 (3)
指标
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This is not just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator — it’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please leave a review or comment to support the project. Check out my other helpful tools below: Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timeframes with multiple indicators Market Trend Scanner   - Scan the trend of multiple-assets in with multiple indicators
FREE
Currency Strength Meter for MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
指标
What Is the Currency Strength Meter? The Currency Strength Meter is an advanced yet easy-to-use indicator that measures the relative strength of 8 major currencies by analyzing their real-time performance across 28 currency pairs . It visually ranks currencies from strongest to weakest, helping you: Spot high-probability trading opportunities Match strong currencies against weak ones Trade with confidence and precision With just a glance at the dashboard, you'll know which currencies to trade –
Easy Toolbar MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (1)
实用工具
Easy Toolbar is a user-friendly toolkit that provides fundamental tools and utilities which can helps you analyze market , get notifications and calculate trade factors faster, more accurate and much easier. Easy Toolbar is born with the mission to make analysis tools of MT4 really work & provide more useful utilities . If you are not fully depend on EAs and do your own work to analyze market, this tool is for you! Main features New way to use market analysis tools Introduce new important object
Timeframes Trend Scanner MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
指标
Timeframes Trend Scanner is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in all timeframes of selected symbol you are watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using best pra
Easy Toolbar MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (1)
实用工具
Easy Toolbar is a user-friendly toolkit that provides fundamental tools and utilities which can helps you analyze market , get notifications and calculate trade factors faster, more accurate and much easier. Easy Toolbar is born with the mission to make analysis tools of MT5 really work & provide more useful utilities . If you are not fully depend on EAs and do your own work to analyze market, this tool is for you! Main features New way to use market analysis tools Introduce new important object
Market Trend Scanner MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
指标
Market Trend Scanner   is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in   selected timeframe of all symbols you're watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using best prac
Timeframes Trend Scanner MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (1)
指标
Timeframes Trend Scanner   is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in   all timeframes of selected symbol you are watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using bes
Currency Strength Meter for MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
指标
What Is the Currency Strength Meter? The Currency Strength Meter is an advanced yet easy-to-use indicator that measures the relative strength of 8 major currencies by analyzing their real-time performance across 28 currency pairs . It visually ranks currencies from strongest to weakest, helping you: Spot high-probability trading opportunities Match strong currencies against weak ones Trade with confidence and precision With just a glance at the dashboard, you'll know which currencies to trade –
Smart Alert Manager
Nguyen Tuan Son
实用工具
Create custom alerts and advanced alerts based on price and indicator data, setup dynamic alert messages, and send these MT5 alerts to Telegram, Discord, webhooks, mobile, and more. Stay in control of your trades with Smart Alert Manager , a powerful utility for MT5 that lets you create fully customizable alerts. Whether you’re tracking price action or monitoring indicator signals, this tool ensures you never miss an opportunity. It’s easy to set up, flexible to customize, and sending alerts acr
