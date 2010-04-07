Account Protector Metatrader 4

Account Protector Meta Trader 4

This utility prevents risk of ruin per trading cycle. 

Retail forex trading accounts are designed with stop-out levels that make it nearly impossible to restore lost capital after a trader — human or algorithmic — blows an account. This is especially frustrating for traders who have grown their account to multiples of its starting value, only to suffer irreparable losses from a series of bad trade entries.

The Account Protector solves this by enforcing a specified capital preservation threshold, ensuring a meaningful portion of your equity is always protected whenever net losing positions threaten total equity loss.

It also features an intelligent trade recovery engine that analyzes live market data to minimize losses or recover them where conditions allow — purpose-built for traders caught in a deteriorating position who need a smarter exit.

Unlike a simple stop-loss, this Utility is more forgiving: it creates a recovery window before halting all trading activity, giving your account every reasonable chance to survive a difficult market event.

It discourages overtrading, when a trader has experienced sufficient stop loss hits in one trading day, so that a trader is forced to wait until the next day before resuming trading activity.

It goes a step further by hampering a human or algorithm trader from initiating new positions by closing/shutting off your Meta Trader application on Windows, which removes it from your work space.

It has an in-built intelligent feature that attempts trade recovery based on Market data analysis. The recovery feature should be used only when a trader has entered a trade gone bad and wants to exit with minimal losses or possible monetary recovery. This feature is triggered by a hedging input option that occurs before the maximum draw down set level is reached.

It also sends you mobile notifications in real time whenever critical activities occur on your trading accounts


DRAW DOWN SETTINGS

Minimum Percentage Equity Retention (percent of Account Balance)

Minimum Monetary Retention (in Account Currency Units)

Shut Down MT4 after Closing Trades (true/false)

TRADE RECOVERY SETTINGS

Trade Recovery Attempt via Hedging (Yes/No)

Equity Hedge Level (percent of Account Balance)

COMMUNICATION SETTINGS

Send Notification to MetaTrader App on Mobile Device


HOW TO USE


1. Draw Down Settings

Indicate the minimum retention of your investment here.

If the value of your trades are positive overall, this value updates every 24 hours.

A. You determine the percentage of your funds, you desire to preserve, no matter the trading eventualities.

B. You can alternatively determine the monetary value of your funds you desire to keep no matter the trading circumstances. Most traders after flipping/doubling an an account, update this value to their initial investment value here to ensure they have similar circumstances if they have to start over again.

The higher of these two values is used by the program for determining the maximum draw down allowed on the account it runs on.

C. You can select whether the program closes the Meta Trader 4 Terminal in case the minimum retention value is hit, after exiting all trades.

2. Trade Recovery Settings

A. You select if Trade Recovery via hedging and intelligent trailing should be active

B. You select the percentage of account equity relative to the account balance, at which this process initiates, this value must always be higher than the inputted minimum retention value.

3. Communication Settings 

Input your Meta Quotes ID in your Windows Meta Trader Desktop Application to get notified on your mobile device whenever a drawdown maximum or a major action is taken on your account.

A. Turn this option on or off.

NOTE - Only a Single Instance of this Utility can run on your Meta Trader Terminal

Please use this links to install the fonts required to ensure this Utility appears properly on your Meta Trader Desktop App

forexautonomy.com/metaquotes/ARDESTINE.ttf

forexautonomy.com/metaquotes/BAUHS93.ttf
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Это визуальная торговая панель, которая помогает вам легко размещать сделки и управлять ими, избегая человеческих ошибок и повышая вашу торговую активность. Он сочетает в себе простой в использовании визуальный интерфейс с надежным подходом к управлению рисками и положением [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно простой в использовании Торгуйте легко с графика Торгуйте с точным управлением рисками, без проблем Сохранение
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Утилиты
Профессиональная панель для ручной торговли: весь цикл сделки в одном окне на графике, от точного входа до защиты счёта. Рассчитывайте объём строго под заданный риск, стройте сделку линиями прямо на графике с помощью RR Tool, открывайте рыночные и отложенные ордера, сетки и OCO. Сопровождение позиции панель берёт на себя: частичное закрытие до пяти уровней, шесть типов трейлинг-стопа, безубыток и Virtual SL/TP. Дневные, недельные и месячные лимиты защищают депозит и срабатывают автоматически при
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Lee Samson
5 (1)
Утилиты
Автоматически торгуйте зонами поддержки и сопротивления или спроса и предложения, как только вы определите ключевые области, из которых хотите торговать. Этот советник позволяет вам рисовать зоны покупки и продажи одним щелчком мыши, а затем размещать их именно там, где вы ожидаете разворота цены. Затем советник отслеживает эти зоны и автоматически совершает сделки на основе ценового действия, которое вы указываете для зон. После совершения первоначальной сделки советник выйдет с прибылью в про
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
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Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
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5 (4)
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Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 4. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT4. Также доступна версия для MT5. Руководст
TradeMirror Pro MT4
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TradeMirror - это советник-копировщик для платформы MT4/MT5. Руководство по использованию Нажмите на ссылку Руководство по Trademirror , чтобы посмотреть больше инструкций. Почему TradeMirror Мы понимаем важность безопасности, стабильности и конфиденциальности для финансового программного обеспечения, поэтому мы приложили максимум усилий для детального укрепления этих трех элементов: Предоставляет удобный графический интерфейс, которым легко управлять Фокус на конфиденциальности и безопасности,
Smart Channel M4
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The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
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This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Genesis Multiorder Assistent V3
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MultiOrder Assistent V3.0   - Your professional trading assistant for MetaTrader 4 The  MultiOrder Manager  is a powerful trading tool designed to optimize your trading while managing risk efficiently. With intuitive features and a user-friendly interface, this Tool is ideal for traders who want to manage multiple orders simultaneously without losing track.   Symbols: FX pairs, gold and cryptocurrencies Here you get a detailed description of the parameters and functions Manual     Features and
Trade panel Sniper
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Простая в управлении Торговая панель обеспечит безопасную торговлю. Вычислит объём сделки от заданного уровня Stop Loss и величины убытка. Поможет рассчитать сейф, и в ноль закрыть неверную сделку. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс делает панель удобной в управлении, освобождая внимание трейдера для принятия решения о входе в сделку. Программа сделает все расчёты за вас. Поэтому работа с помощью панели Снайпер - оптимальное решение для торговли с соблюдением Мани-менеджмента. А это главный ключ к по
ManHedger MT4
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THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
Forward Alert To Telegram
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The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
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EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
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Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Продвинутая система контроля рисков и управления сделками для MT4 Бесплатная версия: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Обзор Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) — это полнофункциональная утилита для MetaTrader 4, предназначенная для профессионального управления рисками, автоматизации сделок и обеспечения строгой торговой дисциплины. Система защищает капитал, контролирует дневную просадку, автоматически устанавливает SL/TP, обеспечивает быстрые команды управле
RedFox Copier Pro
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Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
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Если нужен советник по сигналах   любого стрелочного индикатора   - эта утилита однозначно вам поможет.  Вы сможете, с помощью этой утилиты сформировать неограниченное количество советников по ВАШИХ сигналах , с вашим набором настроек, с вашим копирайтом и полным исходным кодом . Вы сможете неограниченно использовать полученные советники, в том числе размещать на Маркете и других ресурсах.  Бесплатная простая версия скрипта для генерации,  которая поможет вам понять принцип работы - вот Что дела
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The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
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EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 4! The product does not run in the strategy tester but you can get free trial version   here  for testing before purchase. Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatib
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Auto Trade Driver - мощный автоматический инструмент (работает как советник), который поможет вам управлять рисками и контролировать ордера для максимизации прибыли с правилами мультизащиты и трейлинг-стопа. Этот инструмент будет очень полезен как для скальперов, так и трейдеров, торгующих по тренду. Он не только вычисляет точный торговый риск, но также защищает и увеличивает прибыль в реальном времени. Работая с этим инструментом, единственное, что вам нужно сделать, это открывать сделки в соот
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
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Панель FFx Hidden Manager предназначена для управления ордерами прямо на графике. Особенности: Уровни тейк-профит, стоп-лосс и трейлинг-стоп скрыты Для каждого ордера на графике есть отдельная линия Перетащите необходимую линию, чтобы изменить уровни тейк-профит/стоп-лосс Функция автоматического перетаскивания уровня стоп-лосс в безубыток, когда достигнут йровень тейк-профит 1 Возможность выбора типа тейк-профита/стоп-лосса (в пунктах или по цене) Возможность выбора типа трейлинг-стопа (в пунк
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
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Панель FFx Risk Calculator поможет вам легко рассчитать размер ваших трейдов, стоп-лоссов или риска прямо на графике. Особенности продукта: Параметры для расчета: Risk (риск), Stop Loss (стоп-лосс) или Lot Size (размер лота) Панель показывает, допустимо ли использовать данный размер лота при текущем значении свободной маржи на счете Кнопка для свертывания/развертывания панели Возможность перетащить панель в любое место на графике Применение Выберите параметр для расчета. Расчет будет основан на
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
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Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными в разных местах, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на множество счетов-получателей, а один получатель может копировать торговлю множества провайдеров. Поставщик может указать срока завершения подписки для кажд
News Trader Pro
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4.38 (16)
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News Trader Pro - это уникальный робот, который позволяет торговать по новостям. Он загружает все новости с нескольких популярных сайтов Forex. Вы можете выбрать любую новость и заранее задать стратегию торговли. News Trader Pro начнет торговать в соответствии с выбранной стратегией автоматически, как только выйдет новость. Выход новости дает возможность заработать, поскольку изменения в цене в этот момент могут быть значительными. С появлением данного инструмента торговать по новостям стало про
Bears CD HTB Global
Igor Semyonov
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Bears CD HTB Global  (Bears Convergence/Divergence High Top Bottom Global) - аналитический индикатор конвергенции/дивергенции (далее - C, D или CD) медвежьих настроений между финансовым инструментом и 22-мя индикаторами МТ4 на всех периодах одновременно. Индикатор измеряет силу CD по индикаторам и периодам и является второй из двух возможных версий (HBT и HTB). Особенности Анализатор не запаздывает, работает по тикам, и может показывать CD в главном окне даже в отсутствие окна с индикатором МТ4
Bulls CD LBT Global
Igor Semyonov
Утилиты
Bulls CD LBT Global  (Bulls Convergence/Divergence Low Bottom  Top   Global) - аналитический индикатор конвергенции/дивергенции (далее - C, D или CD) бычьих настроений между финансовым инструментом и 22-мя индикаторами МТ4 на всех периодах одновременно. Индикатор измеряет силу CD по индикаторам и периодам и является первой из двух возможных версий (LBT и LTB). Особенности Анализатор не запаздывает, работает по тикам, и может показывать CD в главном окне даже в отсутствие окна с индикатором МТ4.
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