Gold Anunnaki

🚀 REVOLUTIONIZE YOUR GOLD TRADING

Gold Annunaki is not just another Expert Advisor — it is a high‑frequency institutional‑grade AI engineered Meta Trader hybrid for all Gold Spot Pairs (GOLD, GLD,  XAUUSD, XAUGBP, XAUEUR, XAUAUD, BTCXAU etc). By integrating a proprietary machine learning data API that rivals the world’s most advanced financial terminals (including Bloomberg and Reuters), this EA captures unprecedented predictive accuracy to front‑run major gold trends before they materialize.


🧠 THE BLOOMBERG‑RIVAL PREDICTIVE ENGINE

While traditional EAs rely on lagging indicators, Gold Annunaki processes real‑time unstructured data — including treasury yield curves, institutional order flow, geopolitical risk indices, and global macro sentiment — through our proprietary ML API. This self‑learning neural network undergoes continuous retraining and has consistently achieved a 75% directional accuracy rate in out‑of‑sample forward testing, giving you a decisive pre‑emptive strike capability in the fast‑moving gold market.


📊 KEY FEATURES & INSTITUTIONAL EDGE

🔮 Predictive ML Market Analysis

  • 75% Trend Prediction Accuracy — Validated through extensive back‑testing and live forward simulation.
  • Non‑repainting, forward‑looking signals that anticipate reversals and breakouts before they happen.
  • Dynamic adaptation to shifting volatility regimes using real‑time ATR and macro correlation matrices.

🌐 Bloomberg‑Rival Data Aggregation

  • Pulls data from a proprietary, multi‑source API that mirrors the depth of institutional terminals.
  • Analyzes intermarket relationships (bonds, equities, USD strength) to predict gold’s next major move.
  • Excludes noise and focuses on high‑impact macro catalysts (CPI, NFP, FOMC, geopolitical events).

⚡ Institutional Trade Execution

  • Smart Money liquidity detection and institutional order‑flow tracking.
  • Advanced Instantaneous Market Reaction alignment for precision entry and exit zones.
  • Ultra‑low latency execution with configurable slippage control (up to 5 pips).

🛡️ Fortified Risk Management

  • Dynamic equity drawdown protection (hard cap configurable, default 12.5%).
  • Intelligent position sizing — fixed lot or percentage risk mode (default 2% per trade, reduce for smaller account size).
  • News‑reaction safety filter to reduce exposure during extreme volatility spikes.


🎯 TRADING CAPABILITIES

📈 Market Execution Modes

  • Primary Focus:  XAUUSD, XAUGBP, XAUEUR, XAUAUD, BTCXAU and GOLD derivatives.
  • Flexible symbol selection for chart‑based trading.
  • Input your Custom trade commentary with your preferred text  signature.
  • Input your Unique magic number for seamless trade identification.

💰 Volume Management

  1. Fixed Lots Mode
    • Manually specify lot size (default 0.05) for consistent exposure.
  2. Percentage Risk Mode
    • Account‑based position sizing.
    • Customizable risk per trade (recommended 2%).
    • Optimized for compound account growth.


🏆 COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES

  1. Market Maker Synchronization — Trades in harmony with institutional movements, capitalizes on major reversals, and exploits liquidity zones before retail participants.
  2. Risk‑Optimized AI — Built‑in drawdown protection, sophisticated slippage management, and real‑time position‑size optimization.
  3. Versatile Application — Performs exceptionally in trending markets, adapts seamlessly to all timeframes, and supports both scalping and swing strategies.


⚙️ TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
  • Instrument: Exclusively Gold Related Pairs.
  • License: 20 Activations
  • Recommended Timeframes:  Program handles Time Frames and Instrument Selection Automatically if Chart of Gold Pair is not preloaded.
  • Min. Deposit: Based on selected lot size (recommended $500+).
  • Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher.


🔗 WEBREQUEST WHITELIST SETUP

To unlock the full power of the Bloomberg‑rival predictive engine and enable real‑time machine learning data streaming, you must authorize Gold Annunaki to communicate with our proprietary API servers.

Add the following URLs to your MetaTrader WebRequest whitelist:

Follow these steps carefully:

  1. Open your MetaTrader terminal.
  2. Go to Tools > Options.
  3. Navigate to the Expert Advisors tab.
  4. Check the box: "Allow WebRequest for listed URLs".
  5. Click the "Add" button and paste each URL one by one.
  6. Click OK to save your settings.

⚠️ Without this step, the EA will not receive the latest macro‑data and AI predictions, which may degrade its 75% forecasting accuracy to standard lagging indicator performance. This configuration is mandatory for full functionality.


💡 INSTALLATION & SETUP

  1. Drag and Drop the EA on preselected Chart (One one instance of the EA can run on your Terminal)
  2. Configure risk parameters (Use Default Values for Fast Deployment):
    • Maximum drawdown limit.
    • Position sizing preference (Fixed / Percentage).
  3. Enable "Allow algorithmic trading" in your MT4/MT5 terminal.
  4. Verify the magic number and trade comment settings.
  5. Let the AI do the rest — monitor your dashboard and watch the 75% accuracy edge compound your returns.
  6. Demo Testing only features default AI Mode (XAUUSD)
  7. Can be used on any type of Account (Cent, Standard, Pro etc).

🔥 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

  • Max Concurrent Positions: 50.
  • Drawdown Limit: 12.5% (adjustable) for all positions at any given time.
  • Volume Mode: Percentage Risk (recommended).
  • Risk Per Trade: 2% (start lower, e.g., 1%, if conservative).
  • Fixed Lot (if used): 0.05, can be adjusted, best to leave everything to the Program and Relax.


📞 SUPPORT & UPDATES

  • ✅ Lifetime free updates and optimizations.
  • ✅ Dedicated technical support.
  • ✅ Comprehensive user manual + video tutorials.
  • ✅ Full back‑testing and forward‑testing data available upon request.

🔥 THE 75% PREDICTIVE EDGE — FOR THE MODERN GOLD TRADER

Gold Annunaki represents the fusion of neural network AI, Bloomberg‑rival data science, and institutional trading architecture. It is designed to capture the vast majority of significant directional moves while maintaining bulletproof risk protocols. In strongly trending markets, this EA doesn't just follow — it leads.

⚠️ RISK WARNING: Trading Gold Pairs (GLD, XAU/USD etc) and other financial instruments involves substantial risk of loss. The 75% accuracy claim is derived from historical back‑testing and forward‑simulated data and does not guarantee future profitability. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always conduct your own due diligence and test thoroughly on a demo account before deploying real capital. Never risk more than you can afford to lose.

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MT4 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157841 MT5 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157842 Metatron EA — 趋势入场 + 智能网格管理 Metatron 是一款功能强大的 MetaTrader 4 智能交易系统 (EA)，专为希望获得清晰的趋势入场点位和完整自动化交易管理系统的交易者而设计。它采用成熟的逻辑启动交易：EMA 交叉由 ADX 强度确认，然后使用灵活的动态点数网格管理仓位，并辅以基于 ATR 的止损、基于 ADR 的止盈和 ATR 追踪止损。 这款 EA 专为重视结构化交易、自动化和可调节风险控制的交易者而设计——从全自动交易到半手动“辅助”工作流程，应有尽有。 为什么选择 Metatron？ 大多数 EA 要么是“仅信号”的，要么是“仅网格”的。 Metatron 融合了以下两点： 结构化入场（EMA 交叉 + ADX），避免疲软震荡行情。 智能仓位管理，采用动态点数步长和缩放控制。 多重出场策略：ADR 止盈、资金目
Vigorous EA
Ryan Brown
5 (1)
专家
The Vigorous EA is one of our best EA’s! It has been successfully backtested +21 years.  It scalps the EURUSD pair up to 100 times a week and makes a profit EVERY day! If you’re looking for an EA that makes a consistent profit every day, this is it! Trades the EURUSD every day Profitable backtests for the past 21 years Projected monthly profit of 1-3% a month (default settings) Recommended starting account size is $5k Recommended leverage is 250:1 50-100 scalp trades a week How does Vigorou
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
专家
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XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
专家
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
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Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
专家
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
专家
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
专家
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
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Aleksandr Shurgin
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After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
专家
This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
专家
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AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
专家
Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
专家
注意 ：商品的点差和经纪商滑点以及VPS的速度，对EA交易的结果都有一定的影响。建议黄金点差3.0，美日点差1.7，欧美点差1.5，如果低于以上数值效果更好。所租用的VPS到经纪商的服务器ping值最好在10ms以下。另外要求经纪商的最小止损位置越小越好，0是最佳。 此EA是一款箱体突破型的交易系统，对进场的每单都有仓位控制，在单子入场后的处理方式有两种：可选追踪止损或保护止损，以下图片中都包括了测试过程的时间段、经纪商点差、商品名称、EA所使用的参数；更重要的是包括起始资金、最终盈利、胜率、盈亏比等重要值得参考的信息，所以请仔细查看以下图片。另外最后三张收益小点图片的参数比较适合经纪商滑点比较大的平台，可供参考。 参数：   MaxSpread -所允许商品的最大点差，如果超过这个值挂单会删除，并暂停 stoptime分钟时间， 建议XAUUSD-100，USDJPY-50，EURUSD-50 stoptime -如上说明：点差拉大时休息的时间，10表示休息10分钟。   Inp -技术指标参数，一般为整数值，可以为12、18、24等   TimeFrame -加载所在图表周期，建议
Milch Cow Turbo
Mohamed Nasseem
专家
MILCH COW Turbo EA is primarily a multi-currency strategy. It supports 9 or 10 pairs as collection of currencies (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). If you choose Trade_Calc = false, only one pair is turned on. The EA depends on a special indicator to set Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop and Sell limit orders Note: If enabled Pendingorders = false, the EA will use the prices shown on the chart in live orders (buy and sell). In this case, the EA uses stop loss a
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Mohamed Nasseem
专家
"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
专家
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
专家
Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
专家
Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
Multiday Overlay Strategy
Fabio De Gaetano
专家
With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. This 3 features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pair with
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
专家
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
AnyWay Plus
Mohamed Nasseem
专家
"ANYWAY Plus EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, similar to "ANYWAY EA". But it looks for opportunities on 28 currency pairs and displays the data on the current chart. The EA does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on one pair on the M5
Mockingjay Trend EA
Guojun Xu
专家
The central strategy of the EA is based on the Elliott Wave Theory. When the second wave is a correction, you can open order in the direction of a trendline and use the fluctuations of the third wave to take profit. Stop loss will be set at the highest or the lowest price in the past. Each order has a stop loss. The EA is not Martingale, so the risk is controllable. Parameters StoplossParameter: Actual stop loss = Theoretical stop loss multiplied by the stop loss factor, and the value range is
CSM System
Michal Milko
专家
The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system. Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation. Our core lies in identification of these bi
TSO Price Channel
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
专家
TSO Price Channel is complete trading strategy focused on creating profit from market volatility. The system takes advantage of the intrinsic tendency of the market to reach its periodic maximum and minimum levels. By allowing the use of multiple instruments, the exposure of the system to any single instrument is reduced. Complete strategy including fully integrated positive and negative management. Works on any instrument. No pending orders placed. Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended. Ba
Marrykey stock indexes
Kostiantyn Kuzmin
专家
注意這一點很重要：不要使用此系統進行貨幣對交易。 注意這一點非常重要：如果沒有針對所選代理的單獨設置文件，請不要使用此系統進行交易和測試。 Marrykey股指 - 黃牛系統是建立在一種混合組合學一目均衡表配備了6個不同的策略和設計主要是為了在美國股市指數，如S＆P500，NASDAQ，道瓊斯，Russell2000工作。該系統能夠在從M5到W1的幀上操作，並具有靈活的設置。系統可以在任何時間框架上安裝，默認情況下我們使用D1。 Marrykey股指 - 已通過增加大量的具體時間框架選擇訂單的補償虧損交易的功能，該功能是基於系統的數理統計。 Marrykey股票指數 - 配備自動風險管理。系統的穩定性是由兩個參數（每筆交易和止損風險）控制，提高止損，如果你想添加的系統穩定性降低交易的風險。 Marrykey股票指數 - 建議的最低存款額為500美元，系統操作有限，可以減少存款 您還可以交易沒有掉期的期貨指數，您需要啟用期貨交易選項，以便您可以更有效地使用對沖系統。 注意很重要：每個代理都需要適當的配置。利用槓桿1:10,1：20,1：30及以上。該系統具有版權保護，可防止訂單
Win Sniper Follow
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
专家
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
Multiday Overlay Strategy Low Risk
Fabio De Gaetano
专家
With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA, you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. These three features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pai
PW System EA
Pavel Komarovsky
专家
PW System EA — fully automatic expert advisor, based on trend indicators. Best works with the default settings on the following pairs: GBPCAD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, EURCAD, GBPAUD, EURAUD. TimeFrime: M5 or M15. Benefits This is not martingale, not arbitration and etc. Ready for operation without pre-setting. Always use a stop loss to save your investment. Easy to use (does not have complex settings). The minimum deposit to start: $100-$200. Good results when testing 99.9% quality modeling. Yo
The seed of a big tree
Jun Feng
专家
The seed of a big tree 这是一个基于价格波动性的全自动 EA ，采用价格与金额双重识别的特殊买卖原则。参数简单，适应性强，能够自如应对震荡、趋势、数据和新闻等各类行情，表现稳定。 运行周期：任意周期获得的结果相同。 EA的实时交易记录在下面链接可以查看： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/470101 要求和建议： 请在EURUSD H1时间周期使用这个EA，强烈建议每周7天，每天24小时在VPS上运行。 参数说明： explanation：The seed of a big tree 0.01/12/$2000， 关于参数的简单说明。 Magiccode ： 113301， 魔术码，主要用于区分不同 EA 的订单。 startposition ： 0.05， 按照 10000 美元设计，根据实际账户资金每 2000 美元为 0.01。 profit ： 60， 按照 10000 美元设计，实际使用时根据余额按比例自行调整,12—120都是适当的。 distance ： 15， 挂单间距，也可适当调整,15—50都是适当的。 bun
Chicken peck rices
Jun Feng
专家
Chicken peck rices 这是一个基于价格突破的短线EA，参数简单，适应性强。 要求： 运行时间周期：H1； 账户类型：ECN，货币对点差≤3，如欧美，美日等品种； 挂单最小点差：0，即设置止损或止盈与现价的最小距离为0。 请用符合要求的账户挂EA以保障盈利的可靠性。 参数说明： explanation=chicken peck rices—EA名称。 Magiccode=112201—魔术码，用于区别不同EA的订单。 lots=1.0—仓位系数，1.0对应1万美元开单1手，根据余额自动调整比例开单，如余额为1.5万美元时，仓位自动调整为1.5手。 riskline=0—风控线，可根据账户资金自己设置，当账户净值低于设定值会平掉所有订单以控制最大风险。
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Auto Trailing Assistant
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
实用工具
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Ultimate Support and Resistance Zones Indicator
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
指标
Unleash the Power of Repetitive Market Price Levels (Markets often repeat structure ). Are you tired of guessing the crucial support and resistance levels in your trading strategy? Do you want to enhance your decision-making process with reliable and accurate market insights? Look no further! We proudly present the interactive digital product designed to transform your trading experience – the Ultimate  Support and Resistance Zones Indicator. Unlock the Potential of Critically Watched Suppo
The Versatile Copier MT4
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
4 (1)
实用工具
This   all-purpose copytrade   utility enables any user  remotely   or  locally   duplicate trades between Meta Trader terminals quickly and effortlessly. It works with any machine or server running on a Windows OS. Copying of trade entries between different terminal types (i.e. Meta Trader 4 and Meta Trader 5) is fully supported. Trade copying functionality coves all MetaTrader scenarios -  MetaTrader 4   -   MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 4   -   MetaTrader 5 MetaTrader 5   -   MetaTrader 5 MetaTrade
Account Protector Metatrader 4
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
实用工具
Account Protector Meta Trader 4 This utility prevents risk of ruin per trading cycle.  Retail forex trading accounts are designed with stop-out levels that make it nearly impossible to restore lost capital after a trader — human or algorithmic — blows an account . This is especially frustrating for traders who have grown their account to multiples of its starting value, only to suffer irreparable losses from a series of bad trade entries. The Account Protector solves this by enforcing a specifie
Break Even Trailing
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
实用工具
Break Even Trailing - A Simple Swing Trade & Scalp Trade Solution Break Even Trailing is an effective and simple program designed to enable a trader achieve break even and basic dynamic trailing stops on all positions. BET  represents  Break Even  Trailing   in the instructions below.  (*) General Settings Overview: Trailing Mode : There are only two trailing modes. The Default Mode is set to Pip Based Dynamic, Mode One. This mode is the same as the typical Meta Trader Trailing feature that is
Band Trading Automation
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
专家
Band Trading Win Consistently Irrespective of the Direction of the Market Price of any Instrument A Dual Position Entry Algorithmic Trader for Volatile Markets    Look at  Strategy Summary Here - BandTrading FEATURES Intelligent hedging mechanism aims to protect capital by locking in profits when price moves beyond the Band Trading Gap. Dynamic Band calculation adapts to real-time market conditions – identifies key support/resistance zones. Specifically designed for CFD trading: handles swa
HFT Prop Firm Trader
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
专家
HFT Prop Trader Description High Frequency Trader (HFT) - Revolutionary Prop Trading Algorithm for Aggressive Market Exploitation Core Capability High Frequency Trader is an advanced MetaTrader Expert Advisor specifically engineered for proprietary trading environments and aggressive market capture. Utilizing sophisticated Newtonian Mechanics principles applied to price action dynamics, this powerful algorithm enables traders to maximize trading frequency while maintaining strict risk paramet
Account Protector Metatrader 5
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
实用工具
Account Protector Meta Trader 5 This utility prevents risk of ruin per trading cycle.  Retail forex trading accounts are designed with stop-out levels that make it nearly impossible to restore lost capital after a trader — human or algorithmic —   blows an account . This is especially frustrating for traders who have grown their account to multiples of its starting value, only to suffer irreparable losses from a series of bad trade entries. The Account Protector solves this by enforcing a specif
The Versatile Copier MT5
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
实用工具
This   all-purpose trade utility   enables any user   remotely   or   locally   duplicate trades between Meta Trader terminals quickly and effortlessly. It works with any machine or server running on Windows. Copying of trade entries between different terminal types (i.e. Meta Trader 4 and Meta Trader 5) is fully supported. Trade copying functionality coves all MetaTrader scenarios -  MetaTrader 4   -   MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 4   -   MetaTrader 5 MetaTrader 5   -   MetaTrader 5 MetaTrader 5   -
Auto Trailing Assistant Metatrader 5
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
实用工具
Auto Trailing Assistant (ATA) - Revolutionary Forex Trade Management Utility   Core Capability Auto Trailing Assistant is a sophisticated Meta Trader utility that helps traders automatically manage and optimize trading positions with unparalleled precision and flexibility. With its comprehensive set of features, this powerful tool enables traders   determine minimum guaranteed   profits   for each position, displayed very colourfully  on the Chart of your Meta Trader. Flexible Position Target
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