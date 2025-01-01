文档部分
UnionWith

产生当前集合和过去集合的结合（数组）。将从指定集合（数组）缺失的元素添加到当前集合（数组）。

这个版本处理了实施 ICollection<T>接口的集合。

void UnionWith(
   ICollection<T>*  collection     // 集合
   );

处理数组的版本。

void UnionWith(
   T&  array[]                     // 数组
   );

参数

*collection

[in]  与当前集合一致的集合。

&collection[]

[in]  与当前集合一致的数组。

注意

这个结果被写入当前集合（数组）。