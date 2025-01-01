文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库面板和对话框CDialogOnEvent 

OnEvent

图表事件处理器。

virtual bool  OnEvent(
   const int      id,         // ID
   const long&    lparam,     // 长整数型事件参数
   const double&  dparam,     // 双精度型事件参数
   const string&  sparam      // 字符串型事件参数
   )

参数

id

[输入]  事件 ID。

lparam

[输入]  事件参数 长整数 型, 通过引用传递。

dparam

[输入]  事件参数 双精度 型, 通过引用传递。

sparam

[输入]  事件参数 字符串 型, 通过引用传递。

返回值

true - 如果事件已经被处理, 否则 false。