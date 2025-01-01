- Create
- OnEvent
- Caption
- Add
- CreateWhiteBorder
- CreateBackground
- CreateCaption
- CreateButtonClose
- CreateClientArea
- OnClickCaption
- OnClickButtonClose
- ClientAreaVisible
- ClientAreaLeft
- ClientAreaTop
- ClientAreaRight
- ClientAreaBottom
- ClientAreaWidth
- ClientAreaHeight
- OnDialogDragStart
- OnDialogDragProcess
- OnDialogDragEnd
OnEvent
图表事件处理器。
|
virtual bool OnEvent(
参数
id
[输入] 事件 ID。
lparam
[输入] 事件参数 长整数 型, 通过引用传递。
dparam
[输入] 事件参数 双精度 型, 通过引用传递。
sparam
[输入] 事件参数 字符串 型, 通过引用传递。
返回值
true - 如果事件已经被处理, 否则 false。