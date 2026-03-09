鯊魚FX上線 — 五折優惠（限時三小時）
我的交易

鯊魚FX上線 — 五折優惠（限時三小時）

9 三月 2026, 10:04
Ihor Otkydach
Ihor Otkydach
0
85

您好，交易者們！⚡

本週我將在 MQL5 Market 發布我的全新智能交易系統 Shark FX。

為了慶祝此次發布，我為訂閱者準備了一個特別的機會。

在發布後的前 3 小時內，Shark FX 將提供 50% 的折扣！

原價：$500
發布價格（前 3 小時）：$250 ⚡

LIVE SIGNAL SHARK FX

發布時間：3 月 11 日（星期三）14:00 UTC（在本文底部，您可以找到一個表格，顯示按照您當地時間的發布時間）。

當發布優惠時間結束後，價格將立即恢復為正常價格。

⚡ 根據我之前的產品發布經驗，前幾份通常在發布後很快就會售出。

請觀看下面的簡短介紹，了解 Shark FX 的工作方式。

不要錯過這個發布窗口。



🌍 Shark FX Global Release Time

Shark FX will be published on Wednesday at 14:00 UTC.
For the first 3 hours after publication, traders will be able to purchase the EA with a 50% launch discount.

Region / Country Major City Local Time of Release
United States – East Coast New York 09:00
United States – West Coast Los Angeles 06:00
Canada Toronto 09:00
Brazil São Paulo 10:00
United Kingdom London 14:00
European Union (Central Europe) Berlin / Prague / Warsaw / Bratislava 15:00
Finland Helsinki 16:00
Greece Athens 16:00
Romania Bucharest 16:00
Turkey Istanbul 17:00
UAE Dubai 18:00
India New Delhi 19:30
China Beijing 22:00
South-East Asia Singapore / Kuala Lumpur 22:00
South Korea Seoul 23:00
Japan Tokyo 23:00
Australia – East Coast Sydney 01:00 (next day)
New Zealand Auckland 03:00 (next day)
🔥 Launch Discount Window: 14:00–17:00 UTC
During this 3-hour launch window, Shark FX will be available with a 50% discount.
Regular price: $500
Launch price: $250
#fx, Shark