鯊魚FX上線 — 五折優惠（限時三小時）

本週我將在 MQL5 Market 發布我的全新智能交易系統 Shark FX。

為了慶祝此次發布，我為訂閱者準備了一個特別的機會。

當發布優惠時間結束後，價格將立即恢復為正常價格。

⚡ 根據我之前的產品發布經驗，前幾份通常在發布後很快就會售出。

請觀看下面的簡短介紹，了解 Shark FX 的工作方式。

不要錯過這個發布窗口。

🌍 Shark FX Global Release Time

Shark FX will be published on Wednesday at 14:00 UTC.

For the first 3 hours after publication, traders will be able to purchase the EA with a 50% launch discount.

Region / Country Major City Local Time of Release United States – East Coast New York 09:00 United States – West Coast Los Angeles 06:00 Canada Toronto 09:00 Brazil São Paulo 10:00 United Kingdom London 14:00 European Union (Central Europe) Berlin / Prague / Warsaw / Bratislava 15:00 Finland Helsinki 16:00 Greece Athens 16:00 Romania Bucharest 16:00 Turkey Istanbul 17:00 UAE Dubai 18:00 India New Delhi 19:30 China Beijing 22:00 South-East Asia Singapore / Kuala Lumpur 22:00 South Korea Seoul 23:00 Japan Tokyo 23:00 Australia – East Coast Sydney 01:00 (next day) New Zealand Auckland 03:00 (next day)

🔥 Launch Discount Window: 14:00–17:00 UTC

During this 3-hour launch window, Shark FX will be available with a 50% discount.

Regular price: $500

Launch price: $250