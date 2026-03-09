鯊魚FX上線 — 五折優惠（限時三小時）

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您好，交易者們！⚡
本週我將在 MQL5 Market 發布我的全新智能交易系統 Shark FX。
為了慶祝此次發布，我為訂閱者準備了一個特別的機會。
在發布後的前 3 小時內，Shark FX 將提供 50% 的折扣！
原價：$500
發布價格（前 3 小時）：$250 ⚡
發布時間：3 月 11 日（星期三）14:00 UTC（在本文底部，您可以找到一個表格，顯示按照您當地時間的發布時間）。
當發布優惠時間結束後，價格將立即恢復為正常價格。
⚡ 根據我之前的產品發布經驗，前幾份通常在發布後很快就會售出。
請觀看下面的簡短介紹，了解 Shark FX 的工作方式。
不要錯過這個發布窗口。
🌍 Shark FX Global Release Time
Shark FX will be published on Wednesday at 14:00 UTC.
For the first 3 hours after publication, traders will be able to purchase the EA with a 50% launch discount.
|Region / Country
|Major City
|Local Time of Release
|United States – East Coast
|New York
|09:00
|United States – West Coast
|Los Angeles
|06:00
|Canada
|Toronto
|09:00
|Brazil
|São Paulo
|10:00
|United Kingdom
|London
|14:00
|European Union (Central Europe)
|Berlin / Prague / Warsaw / Bratislava
|15:00
|Finland
|Helsinki
|16:00
|Greece
|Athens
|16:00
|Romania
|Bucharest
|16:00
|Turkey
|Istanbul
|17:00
|UAE
|Dubai
|18:00
|India
|New Delhi
|19:30
|China
|Beijing
|22:00
|South-East Asia
|Singapore / Kuala Lumpur
|22:00
|South Korea
|Seoul
|23:00
|Japan
|Tokyo
|23:00
|Australia – East Coast
|Sydney
|01:00 (next day)
|New Zealand
|Auckland
|03:00 (next day)
🔥 Launch Discount Window: 14:00–17:00 UTC
During this 3-hour launch window, Shark FX will be available with a 50% discount.
Regular price: $500
Launch price: $250
During this 3-hour launch window, Shark FX will be available with a 50% discount.
Regular price: $500
Launch price: $250