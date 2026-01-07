1. Model Overview

X-CORE (Built-in Model)

Third-Party LLM Integration - User Guide

X-CORE is our proprietary market analysis model, trained exclusively on price action data. It does not have natural language capabilities. The text prompts displayed at the top of the interface are generated based on the model's inference results.

Third-Party Large Language Models

The following third-party LLMs are currently supported:

DeepSeek

OpenAI (GPT-4o)

(GPT-4o) Claude (Sonnet)

(Sonnet) The AI model controls the trade direction .

. Using different models may result in different trade directions and entry points .



may result in .



2. How to Obtain API Keys

Model Platform Pricing DeepSeek https://platform.deepseek.com Pay-as-you-go, very affordable OpenAI https://platform.openai.com Pay-as-you-go Claude https://console.anthropic.com Pay-as-you-go

3. MT5 Network Configuration (Required)

Before using third-party LLMs, you must add the API URLs to MT5's allowed list:

Open MT5 → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors Add the corresponding URLs under "Allow WebRequest for listed URL": DeepSeek: https://api.deepseek.com

OpenAI: https://api.openai.com

Claude: https://api.anthropic.com Check "Allow WebRequest" Click "OK" to save

4. VPN Users - Important Notice

If you cannot directly access OpenAI or Claude from your region, please note:

⚠️ TUN Mode is Required Standard proxy mode does not route MT5 traffic through the proxy. Only TUN mode (virtual network adapter for global proxy) allows MT5's WebRequest to access external APIs properly.

Software that supports TUN mode:

Clash (tested and verified)

Shadowrocket (Mac)

v2rayN (with TUN option enabled)

5. Parameter Settings

Parameter Description LLM Provider Select the model provider API Key Enter the API key from the corresponding platform

6. FAQ

Q: What should I do if API calls fail?

Please check the following in order:

Have you added the API URL to MT5's allowed list? Is your API Key entered correctly? Does your API account have sufficient balance? VPN users: Is TUN mode enabled?

Q: Which model performs better?

We recommend using X-CORE as your primary choice. Since the third-party AI feature cannot be backtested, its live performance remains unverified. This is an experimental feature—please use it with caution.

Q: What's the difference between X-CORE and third-party models?

Feature X-CORE Third-Party LLM Focus Price action data inference Natural language analysis Network No internet required Requires internet connection Cost No additional fees Requires API Key, pay-as-you-go



