Third-Party LLM Integration - User Guide

1. Model Overview
X-CORE (Built-in Model)
X-CORE is our proprietary market analysis model, trained exclusively on price action data. It does not have natural language capabilities. The text prompts displayed at the top of the interface are generated based on the model's inference results.
Third-Party Large Language Models
The following third-party LLMs are currently supported:
- DeepSeek
- OpenAI (GPT-4o)
- Claude (Sonnet)
- The AI model controls the trade direction.
- Using different models may result in different trade directions and entry points.
-
2. How to Obtain API Keys
|Model
|Platform
|Pricing
|DeepSeek
|https://platform.deepseek.com
|Pay-as-you-go, very affordable
|OpenAI
|https://platform.openai.com
|Pay-as-you-go
|Claude
|https://console.anthropic.com
|Pay-as-you-go
3. MT5 Network Configuration (Required)
Before using third-party LLMs, you must add the API URLs to MT5's allowed list:
- Open MT5 → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors
- Add the corresponding URLs under "Allow WebRequest for listed URL":
- DeepSeek: https://api.deepseek.com
- OpenAI: https://api.openai.com
- Claude: https://api.anthropic.com
- Check "Allow WebRequest"
- Click "OK" to save
4. VPN Users - Important Notice
If you cannot directly access OpenAI or Claude from your region, please note:
⚠️ TUN Mode is Required
Standard proxy mode does not route MT5 traffic through the proxy. Only TUN mode (virtual network adapter for global proxy) allows MT5's WebRequest to access external APIs properly.
Software that supports TUN mode:
- Clash (tested and verified)
- Shadowrocket (Mac)
- v2rayN (with TUN option enabled)
5. Parameter Settings
|Parameter
|Description
|LLM Provider
|Select the model provider
|API Key
|Enter the API key from the corresponding platform
6. FAQ
Q: What should I do if API calls fail?
Please check the following in order:
- Have you added the API URL to MT5's allowed list?
- Is your API Key entered correctly?
- Does your API account have sufficient balance?
- VPN users: Is TUN mode enabled?
Q: Which model performs better?
We recommend using X-CORE as your primary choice. Since the third-party AI feature cannot be backtested, its live performance remains unverified. This is an experimental feature—please use it with caution.
Q: What's the difference between X-CORE and third-party models?
|Feature
|X-CORE
|Third-Party LLM
|Focus
|Price action data inference
|Natural language analysis
|Network
|No internet required
|Requires internet connection
|Cost
|No additional fees
|Requires API Key, pay-as-you-go