从成功操盘手的封神传奇，看交易策略--杰西·利弗莫尔1亿美元之路

从成功操盘手的封神传奇，看交易策略。



14岁带着5美元逃离农场，杰西·利弗莫尔闯入华尔街，凭解读报价带的天赋在对赌行横扫庄家，却因被封杀转战正规市场首尝破产。1907年金融危机，他精准做空狂赚300万美元，连摩根都亲自恳请他停手；1929年大萧条前，他逆势布局，最终斩获1亿美元，成崩盘中唯一赢家。



他以“顺势而为、抓拐点”的策略三起三落，却终究败给人性弱点。1940年，63岁的他在酒店自尽，遗书只留一句“我的一生是个失败”，用极致传奇与悲凉，刻下华尔街最深刻的投机寓言。

心法：顺势而为、抓拐点。

1. English



At 14, Jesse Livermore fled the farm with $5 and broke into Wall Street. Endowed with the talent to interpret ticker tapes, he swept through bucket shops, only to be banned and suffer his first bankruptcy in formal markets. During the 1907 financial crisis, he shorted accurately to earn $3 million, prompting even J.P. Morgan to personally beg him to stop. Before the 1929 Great Depression, he positioned contrarily and finally reaped $100 million, becoming the sole winner amid the crash.



His strategy of "following the trend and seizing turning points" led to three rises and falls, yet he ultimately lost to human weaknesses. In 1940, at 63, he committed suicide in a hotel, leaving a suicide note with only one sentence: "My life is a failure." With extreme legend and sorrow, he inscribed Wall Street’s most profound speculative fable.



Core Philosophy: Follow the trend, seize the turning point.



2. العربية



عند возрасте 14 عامًا، هرب جيسي ليفرمور من المزرعة بحملة 5 دولارات ودخل وول ستريت. وهب بالفطنة لفهم شريط الأسعار، فهزم منازل الرهان، إلا أنه تم حظره واجه إفلاسه الأول في الأسواق الرسمية. خلال أزمة 1907 المالية، قام بالشراء العكسي بدقة لربح 3 ملايين دولار، مما دفع حتى ج. بي مورگان إلى التوسل إليه شخصيًا لوقف ذلك. قبل الانهيار الاقتصادي الكبير في 1929، وضع استراتيجية متضادة وأحرز أخيرًا 100 مليون دولار، ليصبح الفائز الوحيد أثناء الانهيار.



استراتيجيته "الالتزام بالمنحدر والاستغلال لمناقشات الاتجاه" أدت إلى ثلاثة نطاقات صعود وهبوط، لكنه أخيرًا خسر أمام ضعفيات البشرية. في 1940، عند возрасте 63 عامًا، انتهى حياته самоً في فندق، وترك رسالة انتهاء حياة تحمل جملة واحدة فقط: "حياتي فشل". بفلسفة أسطورية ومؤلمة، كتب فables النقدية الأكثر عمقًا في وول ستريت.



الفلسفة الأساسية: الالتزام بالمنحدر، الاستغلال لمناقشات الاتجاه.



3. မြန်မာဘာသာ



အသက် 14 နှစ်တွင် ဂျက်စီ လီဗာမိုအာကို ကျေးရွာမှ ဒေါ်လာ 5 ဖြင့် ထွက်ပြေးဝေါ့လ်စထရစ်ထဲသို့ ဝင်ရောက်ခဲ့သည်။ တစ်ကာဖ်တိတ်ချက်ကို ဖမ်းနားနိုင်သည့် ပါရမီရှင်းဖြင့် ဘက်ဘတ်ဆော့များကို သုတ်သင်းခဲ့သော်လည်း တားမြစ်ခံရပြီး တရားဝင် စျေးကွက်များတွင် ပထမဆုံး ပျက်ကျခံခဲ့သည်။ 1907 ဘဏ္ဍာရေး အကျပ်အတည်းအတွင်း သူသည် တိကျစွာ ဆိုက်ဒါကို လုပ်ကာ ဒေါ်လာ 3 သန်း ရبحခဲ့ပြီး ဂျေ. ပီ. မော်ဂန်တောင် ကိုယ်တိုင် ရပ်တန့်ဖို့ တောင်းဆိုခဲ့သည်။ 1929 စီးပွားပျက်ကျမှု ကြီးမတိုင်မီ သူသည် ဆန့်ကျင်ဘက် ဖြင့် စီစဉ် ထားပြီး နောက်ဆုံး ဒေါ်လာ 100 သန်း ရبحခဲ့ပြီး ပျက်ကျမှုအတွင်း တစ်ဦးတည်းသော အနိုင်ရှင်ဖြစ်လာသည်။



"လမ်းကြောင်းအတိုင်း လိုက်နာခြင်းနှင့် ကွေ့ကြောင်းအမှတ်ကို ဆုပ်ကိုင်ခြင်း" ၏ ကျင့်သုံးနည်းကြောင့် သုံးခါ တက်ကျွန်းခြင်းနှင့် ကျဆင်းခြင်း ဖြစ်ခဲ့သော်လည်း နောက်ဆုံးတွင် လူ့ ချို့ယွင်းချက်များကို ရှုံးနိမ့်ခဲ့သည်။ 1940 ခုနှစ်တွင် အသက် 63 နှစ်တွင် သူသည် ဟိုတယ်ထဲမှာ ကိုယ့်ကိုယ်ကို သတ်ခဲ့ပြီး ငရောင်းစာတွင် "ကျွန်ုပ်၏ ဘဝသည် ပျက်ကျခြင်းဖြစ်သည်" ဟူသော ဝါကျတစ်ကြောင်းသာ ကျန်ခဲ့သည်။ အစွမ်းထက်သော ဒဏ္ဍာရီနှင့် ဝမ်းနည်းမှုဖြင့် ဝေါ့လ်စထရစ်၏ အနက်ရှိုင်းဆုံး စျေးကွက် ပုံပြင်တစ်ခုကို ကားစားခဲ့သည်။



အဓိက စိတ်ဘက်: လမ်းကြောင်းအတိုင်း လိုက်နာခြင်း، ကွေ့ကြောင်းအမှတ်ကို ဆုပ်ကိုင်ခြင်း။



4. Français



À 14 ans, Jesse Livermore fuit la ferme avec 5 dollars et débarque à Wall Street. Doué pour interpréter les bandes de cotations, il dompte les bucket shops, mais est banni et connaît sa première faillite sur les marchés réguliers. Lors de la crise financière de 1907, il vend à découvert avec précision pour gagner 3 millions de dollars, poussant même J.P. Morgan à lui demander personnellement d’arrêter. Avant la Grande Dépression de 1929, il se positionne à contre-courant et remporte finalement 100 millions de dollars, devenant le seul gagnant de la crise.



Sa stratégie de "suivre la tendance et saisir le point de virage" l’amène à trois hauts et bas, mais il succombe finalement aux faiblesses humaines. En 1940, à 63 ans, il se suicide dans un hôtel, laissant une note de suicide avec une seule phrase : "Ma vie est un échec." Avec une légende extrême et une tristesse profonde, il inscrit la plus émouvante fable spéculative de Wall Street.



Philosophie de base : Suivre la tendance, saisir le point de virage.



5. Deutsch



Mit 14 Jahren floh Jesse Livermore mit 5 Dollar von der Farm und brach in Wall Street ein. Begabt im Verstehen von Börsentickern, bezwang er Bucket Shops, wurde aber verbannt und erlitt seine erste Insolvenz an regulären Märkten. Bei der Finanzkrise von 1907 shortete er präzise und gewann 3 Millionen Dollar – selbst J.P. Morgan bat ihn persönlich, aufzuhören. Vor der Großen Depression von 1929 positionierte er sich gegen den Trend und sicherte sich schließlich 100 Millionen Dollar, wodurch er der einzige Gewinner der Krise wurde.



Seine Strategie "den Trend folgen und den Wendepunkt erfassen" führte zu drei Auf- und Abstiegen, doch er unterlag schließlich menschlichen Schwächen. 1940, im Alter von 63 Jahren, beging er Selbstmord in einem Hotel und hinterließ einen Abschiedsbrief mit nur einem Satz: "Mein Leben ist ein Versagen." Mit extremer Legende und Trauer schrieb er die tiefste spekulative Fabel Wall Streets.



Kernphilosophie: Den Trend folgen, den Wendepunkt erfassen.



6. Italiano



A 14 anni, Jesse Livermore scappa dalla fattoria con 5 dollari e invade Wall Street. Dotato del talento di interpretare le nastri di quotazione, sconfigge le bucket shop, ma viene bannato e subisce la sua prima bancarotta sui mercati regolari. Durante la crisi finanziaria del 1907, effettua operazioni di vendita allo scoperto con precisione, guadagnando 3 milioni di dollari e spingendo anche J.P. Morgan a chiedergli personalmente di fermarsi. Prima della Grande Depressione del 1929, si posiziona controcorrente e finalmente conquista 100 milioni di dollari, diventando l’unico vincitore della crisi.



La sua strategia di "seguire la tendenza e cogliere il punto di svolta" lo porta a tre alti e bassi, ma alla fine perde contro le debolezze umane. Nel 1940, all’età di 63 anni, si suicida in un hotel, lasciando una lettera di addio con solo una frase: "La mia vita è un fallimento." Con una leggenda estrema e una tristezza profonda, incise la più profonda favola speculativa di Wall Street.



Filosofia fondamentale: Seguire la tendenza, cogliere il punto di svolta.



7. Australian English



At 14, Jesse Livermore bolted the farm with $5 and hit Wall Street. Blessed with a knack for reading ticker tapes, he cleaned up at bucket shops, only to get banned and cop his first bankruptcy in proper markets. During the 1907 financial crisis, he shorted sharp to bank $3 million – even J.P. Morgan personally begged him to call it quits. Before the 1929 Great Depression, he went against the grain and raked in $100 million, becoming the only winner in the crash.



His "follow the trend, nail the turning point" strategy took him on three wild rides up and down, but he finally lost to human flaws. In 1940, at 63, he took his own life in a hotel, leaving a suicide note that just said: "My life’s a flop." With epic legend and heartbreak, he etched Wall Street’s deepest speculative tale.



Core Mojo: Follow the trend, nail the turning point.



8. Tiếng Việt



Ở tuổi 14, Jesse Livermore trốn khỏi nông trại với 5 đô la và xâm nhập Wall Street. Với tài năng đọc hiểu đĩa báo giá, anh ta đánh bại các cửa hàng cược phi pháp, nhưng bị cấm và gặp thất bại đầu tiên trên thị trường chính quy. Trong khủng hoảng tài chính 1907, anh ta bán ngắn chính xác để kiếm được 3 triệu đô la, thậm chí khiến J.P. Morgan tự thân đến cầu anh ta ngừng hành động. Trước Đại suy thoái 1929, anh ta định vị ngược chiều thị trường và cuối cùng thu được 100 triệu đô la, trở thành người chiến thắng duy nhất trong cuộc sụp đổ.



Chiến lược "theo đuổi xu hướng, nắm bắt điểm chuyển hướng" đã mang lại ba lần trỗi dậy và sụt giảm cho anh ta, nhưng cuối cùng anh ta vẫn thua trước những điểm yếu của con người. Năm 1940, ở tuổi 63, anh ta tự sát trong một khách sạn, để lại một lá thư tự sát chỉ có một câu: "Cuộc đời của tôi là một thất bại." Với câu chuyện huyền thoại cực đỉnh và nỗi buồn sâu sắc, anh ta đã khắc蚀刻 vào lịch sử Wall Street một trong những寓言 đầu tiên về đầu cơ.



Tâm pháp cốt lõi: Theo đuổi xu hướng, nắm bắt điểm chuyển hướng.



9. ภาษาไทย



เมื่ออายุ 14 ปี เจสซี ลิเวอร์มอสหนีออกจากฟาร์มด้วยเงิน 5 ดอลลาร์และเข้าไปอยู่ในวอลล์สตรีต มีพรสวรรค์ในการอ่านบันทึกราคาที่แม่นยำ ทำให้เขาชนะการพนันในบัکتช็อป แต่ถูกแบนและประสบการขาดทุนครั้งแรกในตลาดเป็นทางการ ในช่วงวิกฤตทางการเงินปี 1907 เขาทำการซื้อขายย้อนกลับด้วยความแม่นยำและได้กำไร 3 ล้านดอลลาร์ จนกระทั่ง จ.พี. มอร์แกนได้เข้ามาขอร้องให้หยุดการดำเนินการด้วยตัวเอง ก่อนภาวะมหypseconomic depression ปี 1929 เขาวางแผนตรงข้ามกับตลาดและในที่สุดได้กำไร 100 ล้านดอลลาร์ เป็นผู้ชนะคนเดียวในช่วงการล่มสลาย



กลยุทธ์ "ปฏิบัติตามแนวโน้ม และจับจุดเปลี่ยนแปลง" ทำให้เขาทำสำเร็จและล้มเหลวสามครั้ง แต่ในที่สุดก все равноแพ้ให้กับจุดอ่อนของมนุษย์ ปี 1940 เมื่ออายุ 63 ปี เขาทำการฆ่าตัวเองในโรงแรม และทิ้งจดหมายขอเป็นลายมือที่มีเพียงประโยคเดียว: "ชีวิตของฉันคือความล้มเหลว" ด้วยเรื่องราวที่ยิ่งใหญ่และความเศร้าโศก เขาได้สร้างนิทานเกี่ยวกับการลงทุนลึกซึ้ง ביותרในวอลล์สตรีต



หลักการด้านจิตใจ: ปฏิบัติตามแนวโน้ม, จับจุดเปลี่ยนแปลง



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