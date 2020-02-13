SinyallerBölümler
Phongsation Prachaphitak

THGridx15BoostPro

Phongsation Prachaphitak
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
295 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2020 567%
XMGlobal-Real 39
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 129
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
822 (72.80%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
307 (27.19%)
En iyi işlem:
158.70 USD
En kötü işlem:
-63.68 USD
Brüt kâr:
4 018.01 USD (284 264 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 996.03 USD (227 566 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
16 (54.40 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
168.27 USD (7)
Sharpe oranı:
0.10
Alım-satım etkinliği:
0.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
6.36%
En son işlem:
11 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
32
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
13.26
Alış işlemleri:
573 (50.75%)
Satış işlemleri:
556 (49.25%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.01
Beklenen getiri:
1.79 USD
Ortalama kâr:
4.89 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-6.50 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
26 (-4.17 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-152.50 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
2.37%
Yıllık tahmin:
28.70%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
3.29 USD
Maksimum:
152.50 USD (32.12%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
16.50% (152.50 USD)
Varlığa göre:
54.17% (500.74 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDUSDmicro 955
EURUSDmicro 152
GBPUSDmicro 22
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDUSDmicro 1.8K
EURUSDmicro 76
GBPUSDmicro 105
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDUSDmicro 59K
EURUSDmicro -2.4K
GBPUSDmicro 179
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +158.70 USD
En kötü işlem: -64 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +54.40 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -4.17 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-Real 39" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

This is EA Trading 100% [micro port]

Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)

-XM


Signal Detail:

1. Only trade AUD/USD pair.

2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS.

3. Enjoy the wonderful feeling of the market and earn profits.

4. This is not the holy grail just where you enjoy the feeling of having the best profits.


Recommended deposit minimum : 1000$

Risk management : Martingale x1.5 and closed order when all profit by side


İnceleme yok
2025.10.06 05:34
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:888
2025.08.29 15:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.29 09:02
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.27 17:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.27 08:09
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.21 13:19
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.19 15:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.17 14:04
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.13 15:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.11 06:36
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.09 03:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.05 13:36
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.04 13:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.31 03:07
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.23 17:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.20 16:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.20 13:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.20 13:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.11 20:15
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
