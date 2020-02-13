- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSDmicro
|955
|EURUSDmicro
|152
|GBPUSDmicro
|22
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|AUDUSDmicro
|1.8K
|EURUSDmicro
|76
|GBPUSDmicro
|105
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|AUDUSDmicro
|59K
|EURUSDmicro
|-2.4K
|GBPUSDmicro
|179
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-Real 39" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
This is EA Trading 100% [micro port]
Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)
-XM
Signal Detail:
1. Only trade AUD/USD pair.
2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS.
3. Enjoy the wonderful feeling of the market and earn profits.
4. This is not the holy grail just where you enjoy the feeling of having the best profits.
Recommended deposit minimum : 1000$
Risk management : Martingale x1.5 and closed order when all profit by side