The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 39" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
This is EA Trading 100% [micro port]
Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)
-XM
Signal Detail:
1. Only trade AUD/USD pair.
2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS.
3. Enjoy the wonderful feeling of the market and earn profits.
4. This is not the holy grail just where you enjoy the feeling of having the best profits.
Recommended deposit minimum : 1000$
Risk management : Martingale x1.5 and closed order when all profit by side
