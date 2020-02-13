SignalsSections
Phongsation Prachaphitak

THGridx15BoostPro

Phongsation Prachaphitak
0 reviews
Reliability
306 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2020 593%
XMGlobal-Real 39
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 234
Profit Trades:
892 (72.28%)
Loss Trades:
342 (27.71%)
Best trade:
158.70 USD
Worst trade:
-63.68 USD
Gross Profit:
4 219.37 USD (307 259 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 077.57 USD (240 047 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (54.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
168.27 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
98.48%
Max deposit load:
6.36%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
14.04
Long Trades:
620 (50.24%)
Short Trades:
614 (49.76%)
Profit Factor:
2.03
Expected Payoff:
1.74 USD
Average Profit:
4.73 USD
Average Loss:
-6.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
26 (-4.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-152.50 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
1.46%
Annual Forecast:
17.76%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.29 USD
Maximal:
152.50 USD (32.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.50% (152.50 USD)
By Equity:
54.17% (500.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSDmicro 1060
EURUSDmicro 152
GBPUSDmicro 22
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSDmicro 2K
EURUSDmicro 76
GBPUSDmicro 105
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSDmicro 70K
EURUSDmicro -2.4K
GBPUSDmicro 179
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +158.70 USD
Worst trade: -64 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +54.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.17 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 39" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This is EA Trading 100% [micro port]

Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)

-XM


Signal Detail:

1. Only trade AUD/USD pair.

2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS.

3. Enjoy the wonderful feeling of the market and earn profits.

4. This is not the holy grail just where you enjoy the feeling of having the best profits.


Recommended deposit minimum : 1000$

Risk management : Martingale x1.5 and closed order when all profit by side


No reviews
2025.12.24 02:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 17:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 11:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 15:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.28 15:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.28 07:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.17 11:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.16 18:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.06 05:34
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:888
2025.08.29 15:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.29 09:02
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.27 17:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.27 08:09
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.21 13:19
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.19 15:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.17 14:04
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.13 15:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.11 06:36
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.09 03:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
