SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / THGridx15BoostPro
Phongsation Prachaphitak

THGridx15BoostPro

Phongsation Prachaphitak
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
307 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2020 594%
XMGlobal-Real 39
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 238
Gewinntrades:
895 (72.29%)
Verlusttrades:
343 (27.71%)
Bester Trade:
158.70 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-63.68 USD
Bruttoprofit:
4 224.14 USD (307 853 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2 078.57 USD (240 295 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
16 (54.40 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
168.27 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading-Aktivität:
98.48%
Max deposit load:
6.36%
Letzter Trade:
7 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
12
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
5 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
14.07
Long-Positionen:
623 (50.32%)
Short-Positionen:
615 (49.68%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.03
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.73 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4.72 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-6.06 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
26 (-4.17 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-152.50 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.98%
Jahresprognose:
12.38%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
3.29 USD
Maximaler:
152.50 USD (32.12%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
16.50% (152.50 USD)
Kapital:
54.17% (500.74 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDUSDmicro 1064
EURUSDmicro 152
GBPUSDmicro 22
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSDmicro 2K
EURUSDmicro 76
GBPUSDmicro 105
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSDmicro 70K
EURUSDmicro -2.4K
GBPUSDmicro 179
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +158.70 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -64 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +54.40 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -4.17 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XMGlobal-Real 39" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

This is EA Trading 100% [micro port]

Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)

-XM


Signal Detail:

1. Only trade AUD/USD pair.

2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS.

3. Enjoy the wonderful feeling of the market and earn profits.

4. This is not the holy grail just where you enjoy the feeling of having the best profits.


Recommended deposit minimum : 1000$

Risk management : Martingale x1.5 and closed order when all profit by side


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.24 02:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 17:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 11:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 15:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.28 15:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.28 07:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.17 11:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.16 18:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.06 05:34
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:888
2025.08.29 15:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.29 09:02
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.27 17:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.27 08:09
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.21 13:19
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.19 15:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.17 14:04
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.13 15:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.11 06:36
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.09 03:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
THGridx15BoostPro
30 USD pro Monat
594%
0
0
USD
3.2K
USD
307
99%
1 238
72%
98%
2.03
1.73
USD
54%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.