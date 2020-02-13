SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / THGridx15BoostPro
Phongsation Prachaphitak

THGridx15BoostPro

Phongsation Prachaphitak
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
307 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2020 594%
XMGlobal-Real 39
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 238
Transacciones Rentables:
895 (72.29%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
343 (27.71%)
Mejor transacción:
158.70 USD
Peor transacción:
-63.68 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
4 224.14 USD (307 853 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-2 078.57 USD (240 295 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
16 (54.40 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
168.27 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Actividad comercial:
98.48%
Carga máxima del depósito:
6.36%
Último trade:
12 horas
Trades a la semana:
8
Tiempo medio de espera:
5 días
Factor de Recuperación:
14.07
Transacciones Largas:
623 (50.32%)
Transacciones Cortas:
615 (49.68%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.03
Beneficio Esperado:
1.73 USD
Beneficio medio:
4.72 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-6.06 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
26 (-4.17 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-152.50 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.02%
Pronóstico anual:
12.38%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
3.29 USD
Máxima:
152.50 USD (32.12%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
16.50% (152.50 USD)
De fondos:
54.17% (500.74 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDUSDmicro 1064
EURUSDmicro 152
GBPUSDmicro 22
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDUSDmicro 2K
EURUSDmicro 76
GBPUSDmicro 105
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDUSDmicro 70K
EURUSDmicro -2.4K
GBPUSDmicro 179
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +158.70 USD
Peor transacción: -64 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +54.40 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -4.17 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "XMGlobal-Real 39" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

This is EA Trading 100% [micro port]

Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)

-XM


Signal Detail:

1. Only trade AUD/USD pair.

2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS.

3. Enjoy the wonderful feeling of the market and earn profits.

4. This is not the holy grail just where you enjoy the feeling of having the best profits.


Recommended deposit minimum : 1000$

Risk management : Martingale x1.5 and closed order when all profit by side


No hay comentarios
2025.12.24 02:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 17:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 11:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 15:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.28 15:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.28 07:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.17 11:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.16 18:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.06 05:34
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:888
2025.08.29 15:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.29 09:02
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.27 17:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.27 08:09
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.21 13:19
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.19 15:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.17 14:04
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.13 15:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.11 06:36
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.09 03:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
THGridx15BoostPro
30 USD al mes
594%
0
0
USD
3.2K
USD
307
99%
1 238
72%
98%
2.03
1.73
USD
54%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.