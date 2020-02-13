- Incremento
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSDmicro
|1064
|EURUSDmicro
|152
|GBPUSDmicro
|22
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|AUDUSDmicro
|2K
|EURUSDmicro
|76
|GBPUSDmicro
|105
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|AUDUSDmicro
|70K
|EURUSDmicro
|-2.4K
|GBPUSDmicro
|179
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "XMGlobal-Real 39" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
No hay datos
This is EA Trading 100% [micro port]
Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)
-XM
Signal Detail:
1. Only trade AUD/USD pair.
2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS.
3. Enjoy the wonderful feeling of the market and earn profits.
4. This is not the holy grail just where you enjoy the feeling of having the best profits.
Recommended deposit minimum : 1000$
Risk management : Martingale x1.5 and closed order when all profit by side
