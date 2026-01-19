- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|GERMANY40
|42
|EURUSD
|4
|USDJPY
|2
|GBPUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|GERMANY40
|-1
|EURUSD
|6
|USDJPY
|-4
|GBPUSD
|-4
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|GERMANY40
|-40K
|EURUSD
|588
|USDJPY
|-512
|GBPUSD
|-419
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "AdmiralsGroup-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Mantas Brazas EMA Manual Trading
This signal represents my real manual trading activity, tracked publicly from the very beginning for full transparency.
I trade manually using a simple EMA-based trend-following approach combined with price action and basic risk management. No martingale, no grid, no hedging systems, and no automated Expert Advisors are used.
Trading approach:
-
Manual entries and exits
-
EMA trend direction confirmation
-
Trades only when conditions are clear
-
Focus on risk control over frequency
-
No overtrading
Important notes:
-
This is a real trading account
-
Results will include both wins and losses
-
No profit guarantees are made
-
Trading activity may be irregular depending on market conditions
-
Capital preservation is a priority
This signal is published from the start to allow anyone to track the full trading history without cherry-picking or hidden results.
Please copy responsibly and use appropriate risk settings.