SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Mantas Brazas EMA Manual Trading
Mantas Brazas

Mantas Brazas EMA Manual Trading

Mantas Brazas
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
7 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 3%
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1:30
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
49
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
33 (67.34%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
16 (32.65%)
En iyi işlem:
5.35 USD
En kötü işlem:
-6.74 USD
Brüt kâr:
40.19 USD (247 067 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-43.19 USD (287 289 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
15 (20.87 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
20.87 USD (15)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.01
Alım-satım etkinliği:
0.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
277 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
0
Ort. tutma süresi:
16 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.18
Alış işlemleri:
5 (10.20%)
Satış işlemleri:
44 (89.80%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.93
Beklenen getiri:
-0.06 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.22 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.70 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-9.34 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-11.41 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
0.00%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
6.99 USD
Maksimum:
16.90 USD (26.45%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
19.10% (16.90 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GERMANY40 42
EURUSD 4
USDJPY 2
GBPUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GERMANY40 -1
EURUSD 6
USDJPY -4
GBPUSD -4
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GERMANY40 -40K
EURUSD 588
USDJPY -512
GBPUSD -419
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +5.35 USD
En kötü işlem: -7 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 15
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +20.87 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -9.34 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "AdmiralsGroup-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.19 × 32
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.93 × 45
GoMarkets-Live
1.29 × 21
AdmiralsGroup-Live
2.17 × 121
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Mantas Brazas EMA Manual Trading

This signal represents my real manual trading activity, tracked publicly from the very beginning for full transparency.

I trade manually using a simple EMA-based trend-following approach combined with price action and basic risk management. No martingale, no grid, no hedging systems, and no automated Expert Advisors are used.

Trading approach:

  • Manual entries and exits

  • EMA trend direction confirmation

  • Trades only when conditions are clear

  • Focus on risk control over frequency

  • No overtrading

Important notes:

  • This is a real trading account

  • Results will include both wins and losses

  • No profit guarantees are made

  • Trading activity may be irregular depending on market conditions

  • Capital preservation is a priority

This signal is published from the start to allow anyone to track the full trading history without cherry-picking or hidden results.

Please copy responsibly and use appropriate risk settings.


İnceleme yok
2026.01.19 11:52
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.22% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.19 01:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 276 days
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol