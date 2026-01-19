SignalsSections
Mantas Brazas

Mantas Brazas EMA Manual Trading

Mantas Brazas
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 3%
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1:30
Trades:
49
Profit Trades:
33 (67.34%)
Loss Trades:
16 (32.65%)
Best trade:
5.35 USD
Worst trade:
-6.74 USD
Gross Profit:
40.19 USD (247 067 pips)
Gross Loss:
-43.19 USD (287 289 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (20.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20.87 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
277 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.18
Long Trades:
5 (10.20%)
Short Trades:
44 (89.80%)
Profit Factor:
0.93
Expected Payoff:
-0.06 USD
Average Profit:
1.22 USD
Average Loss:
-2.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-9.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-11.41 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.99 USD
Maximal:
16.90 USD (26.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.10% (16.90 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GERMANY40 42
EURUSD 4
USDJPY 2
GBPUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GERMANY40 -1
EURUSD 6
USDJPY -4
GBPUSD -4
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GERMANY40 -40K
EURUSD 588
USDJPY -512
GBPUSD -419
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AdmiralsGroup-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.19 × 32
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.93 × 45
GoMarkets-Live
1.29 × 21
AdmiralsGroup-Live
2.17 × 121
Mantas Brazas EMA Manual Trading

This signal represents my real manual trading activity, tracked publicly from the very beginning for full transparency.

I trade manually using a simple EMA-based trend-following approach combined with price action and basic risk management. No martingale, no grid, no hedging systems, and no automated Expert Advisors are used.

Trading approach:

  • Manual entries and exits

  • EMA trend direction confirmation

  • Trades only when conditions are clear

  • Focus on risk control over frequency

  • No overtrading

Important notes:

  • This is a real trading account

  • Results will include both wins and losses

  • No profit guarantees are made

  • Trading activity may be irregular depending on market conditions

  • Capital preservation is a priority

This signal is published from the start to allow anyone to track the full trading history without cherry-picking or hidden results.

Please copy responsibly and use appropriate risk settings.


2026.01.19 11:52
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.22% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.19 01:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 276 days
