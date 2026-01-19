SeñalesSecciones
Mantas Brazas

Mantas Brazas EMA Manual Trading

Mantas Brazas
Fiabilidad
7 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 3%
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1:30
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
49
Transacciones Rentables:
33 (67.34%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
16 (32.65%)
Mejor transacción:
5.35 USD
Peor transacción:
-6.74 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
40.19 USD (247 067 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-43.19 USD (287 289 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
15 (20.87 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
20.87 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.01
Actividad comercial:
0.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.00%
Último trade:
277 días
Trades a la semana:
0
Tiempo medio de espera:
16 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.18
Transacciones Largas:
5 (10.20%)
Transacciones Cortas:
44 (89.80%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.93
Beneficio Esperado:
-0.06 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.22 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-2.70 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-9.34 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-11.41 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.00%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
6.99 USD
Máxima:
16.90 USD (26.45%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
19.10% (16.90 USD)
De fondos:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
GERMANY40 42
EURUSD 4
USDJPY 2
GBPUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
GERMANY40 -1
EURUSD 6
USDJPY -4
GBPUSD -4
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
GERMANY40 -40K
EURUSD 588
USDJPY -512
GBPUSD -419
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +5.35 USD
Peor transacción: -7 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 15
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +20.87 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -9.34 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "AdmiralsGroup-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.19 × 32
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.93 × 45
GoMarkets-Live
1.29 × 21
AdmiralsGroup-Live
2.17 × 121
Mantas Brazas EMA Manual Trading

This signal represents my real manual trading activity, tracked publicly from the very beginning for full transparency.

I trade manually using a simple EMA-based trend-following approach combined with price action and basic risk management. No martingale, no grid, no hedging systems, and no automated Expert Advisors are used.

Trading approach:

  • Manual entries and exits

  • EMA trend direction confirmation

  • Trades only when conditions are clear

  • Focus on risk control over frequency

  • No overtrading

Important notes:

  • This is a real trading account

  • Results will include both wins and losses

  • No profit guarantees are made

  • Trading activity may be irregular depending on market conditions

  • Capital preservation is a priority

This signal is published from the start to allow anyone to track the full trading history without cherry-picking or hidden results.

Please copy responsibly and use appropriate risk settings.


No hay comentarios
2026.01.19 11:52
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.22% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.19 01:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 276 days
