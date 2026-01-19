SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / Mantas Brazas EMA Manual Trading
Mantas Brazas

Mantas Brazas EMA Manual Trading

Mantas Brazas
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
7 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 3%
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1:30
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
49
Negociações com lucro:
33 (67.34%)
Negociações com perda:
16 (32.65%)
Melhor negociação:
5.35 USD
Pior negociação:
-6.74 USD
Lucro bruto:
40.19 USD (247 067 pips)
Perda bruta:
-43.19 USD (287 289 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
15 (20.87 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
20.87 USD (15)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.01
Atividade de negociação:
0.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.00%
Último negócio:
277 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
0
Tempo médio de espera:
16 horas
Fator de recuperação:
-0.18
Negociações longas:
5 (10.20%)
Negociações curtas:
44 (89.80%)
Fator de lucro:
0.93
Valor esperado:
-0.06 USD
Lucro médio:
1.22 USD
Perda média:
-2.70 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-9.34 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-11.41 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
0.00%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
6.99 USD
Máximo:
16.90 USD (26.45%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
19.10% (16.90 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
GERMANY40 42
EURUSD 4
USDJPY 2
GBPUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
GERMANY40 -1
EURUSD 6
USDJPY -4
GBPUSD -4
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
GERMANY40 -40K
EURUSD 588
USDJPY -512
GBPUSD -419
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +5.35 USD
Pior negociação: -7 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 15
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +20.87 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -9.34 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "AdmiralsGroup-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.19 × 32
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.93 × 45
GoMarkets-Live
1.29 × 21
AdmiralsGroup-Live
2.17 × 121
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

Mantas Brazas EMA Manual Trading

This signal represents my real manual trading activity, tracked publicly from the very beginning for full transparency.

I trade manually using a simple EMA-based trend-following approach combined with price action and basic risk management. No martingale, no grid, no hedging systems, and no automated Expert Advisors are used.

Trading approach:

  • Manual entries and exits

  • EMA trend direction confirmation

  • Trades only when conditions are clear

  • Focus on risk control over frequency

  • No overtrading

Important notes:

  • This is a real trading account

  • Results will include both wins and losses

  • No profit guarantees are made

  • Trading activity may be irregular depending on market conditions

  • Capital preservation is a priority

This signal is published from the start to allow anyone to track the full trading history without cherry-picking or hidden results.

Please copy responsibly and use appropriate risk settings.


Sem comentários
2026.01.19 11:52
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.22% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.19 01:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 276 days
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar