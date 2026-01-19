SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Mantas Brazas EMA Manual Trading
Mantas Brazas

Mantas Brazas EMA Manual Trading

Mantas Brazas
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
7 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 3%
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1:30
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
49
Gewinntrades:
33 (67.34%)
Verlusttrades:
16 (32.65%)
Bester Trade:
5.35 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-6.74 USD
Bruttoprofit:
40.19 USD (247 067 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-43.19 USD (287 289 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
15 (20.87 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
20.87 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading-Aktivität:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Letzter Trade:
277 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
0
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
16 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.18
Long-Positionen:
5 (10.20%)
Short-Positionen:
44 (89.80%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.93
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-0.06 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.22 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.70 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-9.34 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-11.41 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.00%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
6.99 USD
Maximaler:
16.90 USD (26.45%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
19.10% (16.90 USD)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GERMANY40 42
EURUSD 4
USDJPY 2
GBPUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GERMANY40 -1
EURUSD 6
USDJPY -4
GBPUSD -4
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GERMANY40 -40K
EURUSD 588
USDJPY -512
GBPUSD -419
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +5.35 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -7 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 15
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +20.87 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -9.34 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "AdmiralsGroup-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.19 × 32
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.93 × 45
GoMarkets-Live
1.29 × 21
AdmiralsGroup-Live
2.17 × 121
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

Mantas Brazas EMA Manual Trading

This signal represents my real manual trading activity, tracked publicly from the very beginning for full transparency.

I trade manually using a simple EMA-based trend-following approach combined with price action and basic risk management. No martingale, no grid, no hedging systems, and no automated Expert Advisors are used.

Trading approach:

  • Manual entries and exits

  • EMA trend direction confirmation

  • Trades only when conditions are clear

  • Focus on risk control over frequency

  • No overtrading

Important notes:

  • This is a real trading account

  • Results will include both wins and losses

  • No profit guarantees are made

  • Trading activity may be irregular depending on market conditions

  • Capital preservation is a priority

This signal is published from the start to allow anyone to track the full trading history without cherry-picking or hidden results.

Please copy responsibly and use appropriate risk settings.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.19 11:52
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.22% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.19 01:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 276 days
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen