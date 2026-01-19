信号部分
Mantas Brazas

Mantas Brazas EMA Manual Trading

Mantas Brazas
可靠性
7
0 / 0 USD
增长自 2025 3%
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1:30
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
49
盈利交易:
33 (67.34%)
亏损交易:
16 (32.65%)
最好交易:
5.35 USD
最差交易:
-6.74 USD
毛利:
40.19 USD (247 067 pips)
毛利亏损:
-43.19 USD (287 289 pips)
最大连续赢利:
15 (20.87 USD)
最大连续盈利:
20.87 USD (15)
夏普比率:
-0.01
交易活动:
0.00%
最大入金加载:
0.00%
最近交易:
277 几天前
每周交易:
0
平均持有时间:
16 小时
采收率:
-0.18
长期交易:
5 (10.20%)
短期交易:
44 (89.80%)
利润因子:
0.93
预期回报:
-0.06 USD
平均利润:
1.22 USD
平均损失:
-2.70 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-9.34 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-11.41 USD (2)
每月增长:
0.00%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
6.99 USD
最大值:
16.90 USD (26.45%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
19.10% (16.90 USD)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GERMANY40 42
EURUSD 4
USDJPY 2
GBPUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GERMANY40 -1
EURUSD 6
USDJPY -4
GBPUSD -4
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GERMANY40 -40K
EURUSD 588
USDJPY -512
GBPUSD -419
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +5.35 USD
最差交易: -7 USD
最大连续赢利: 15
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +20.87 USD
最大连续亏损: -9.34 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 AdmiralsGroup-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.19 × 32
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.93 × 45
GoMarkets-Live
1.29 × 21
AdmiralsGroup-Live
2.17 × 121
Mantas Brazas EMA Manual Trading

This signal represents my real manual trading activity, tracked publicly from the very beginning for full transparency.

I trade manually using a simple EMA-based trend-following approach combined with price action and basic risk management. No martingale, no grid, no hedging systems, and no automated Expert Advisors are used.

Trading approach:

  • Manual entries and exits

  • EMA trend direction confirmation

  • Trades only when conditions are clear

  • Focus on risk control over frequency

  • No overtrading

Important notes:

  • This is a real trading account

  • Results will include both wins and losses

  • No profit guarantees are made

  • Trading activity may be irregular depending on market conditions

  • Capital preservation is a priority

This signal is published from the start to allow anyone to track the full trading history without cherry-picking or hidden results.

Please copy responsibly and use appropriate risk settings.


2026.01.19 11:52
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.22% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.19 01:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 276 days
