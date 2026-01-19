시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Mantas Brazas EMA Manual Trading
Mantas Brazas

Mantas Brazas EMA Manual Trading

Mantas Brazas
0 리뷰
안정성
7
0 / 0 USD
다음 이후의 성장 2025 3%
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1:30
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
49
이익 거래:
33 (67.34%)
손실 거래:
16 (32.65%)
최고의 거래:
5.35 USD
최악의 거래:
-6.74 USD
총 수익:
40.19 USD (247 067 pips)
총 손실:
-43.19 USD (287 289 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
15 (20.87 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
20.87 USD (15)
샤프 비율:
-0.01
거래 활동:
0.00%
최대 입금량:
0.00%
최근 거래:
277 일 전
주별 거래 수:
0
평균 유지 시간:
16 시간
회복 요인:
-0.18
롱(주식매수):
5 (10.20%)
숏(주식차입매도):
44 (89.80%)
수익 요인:
0.93
기대수익:
-0.06 USD
평균 이익:
1.22 USD
평균 손실:
-2.70 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-9.34 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-11.41 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
0.00%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
6.99 USD
최대한의:
16.90 USD (26.45%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
19.10% (16.90 USD)
자본금별:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
GERMANY40 42
EURUSD 4
USDJPY 2
GBPUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
GERMANY40 -1
EURUSD 6
USDJPY -4
GBPUSD -4
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
GERMANY40 -40K
EURUSD 588
USDJPY -512
GBPUSD -419
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +5.35 USD
최악의 거래: -7 USD
연속 최대 이익: 15
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +20.87 USD
연속 최대 손실: -9.34 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "AdmiralsGroup-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.19 × 32
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.93 × 45
GoMarkets-Live
1.29 × 21
AdmiralsGroup-Live
2.17 × 121
Mantas Brazas EMA Manual Trading

This signal represents my real manual trading activity, tracked publicly from the very beginning for full transparency.

I trade manually using a simple EMA-based trend-following approach combined with price action and basic risk management. No martingale, no grid, no hedging systems, and no automated Expert Advisors are used.

Trading approach:

  • Manual entries and exits

  • EMA trend direction confirmation

  • Trades only when conditions are clear

  • Focus on risk control over frequency

  • No overtrading

Important notes:

  • This is a real trading account

  • Results will include both wins and losses

  • No profit guarantees are made

  • Trading activity may be irregular depending on market conditions

  • Capital preservation is a priority

This signal is published from the start to allow anyone to track the full trading history without cherry-picking or hidden results.

Please copy responsibly and use appropriate risk settings.


2026.01.19 11:52
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.22% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.19 01:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 276 days
