리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "AdmiralsGroup-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
Mantas Brazas EMA Manual Trading
This signal represents my real manual trading activity, tracked publicly from the very beginning for full transparency.
I trade manually using a simple EMA-based trend-following approach combined with price action and basic risk management. No martingale, no grid, no hedging systems, and no automated Expert Advisors are used.
Trading approach:
-
Manual entries and exits
-
EMA trend direction confirmation
-
Trades only when conditions are clear
-
Focus on risk control over frequency
-
No overtrading
Important notes:
-
This is a real trading account
-
Results will include both wins and losses
-
No profit guarantees are made
-
Trading activity may be irregular depending on market conditions
-
Capital preservation is a priority
This signal is published from the start to allow anyone to track the full trading history without cherry-picking or hidden results.
Please copy responsibly and use appropriate risk settings.