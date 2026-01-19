シグナルセクション
信頼性
7週間
0 / 0 USD
成長(開始日): 2025 3%
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1:30
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
49
利益トレード:
33 (67.34%)
損失トレード:
16 (32.65%)
ベストトレード:
5.35 USD
最悪のトレード:
-6.74 USD
総利益:
40.19 USD (247 067 pips)
総損失:
-43.19 USD (287 289 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
15 (20.87 USD)
最大連続利益:
20.87 USD (15)
シャープレシオ:
-0.01
取引アクティビティ:
0.00%
最大入金額:
0.00%
最近のトレード:
277 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
0
平均保有時間:
16 時間
リカバリーファクター:
-0.18
長いトレード:
5 (10.20%)
短いトレード:
44 (89.80%)
プロフィットファクター:
0.93
期待されたペイオフ:
-0.06 USD
平均利益:
1.22 USD
平均損失:
-2.70 USD
最大連続の負け:
3 (-9.34 USD)
最大連続損失:
-11.41 USD (2)
月間成長:
0.00%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
6.99 USD
最大の:
16.90 USD (26.45%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
19.10% (16.90 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
GERMANY40 42
EURUSD 4
USDJPY 2
GBPUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
GERMANY40 -1
EURUSD 6
USDJPY -4
GBPUSD -4
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
GERMANY40 -40K
EURUSD 588
USDJPY -512
GBPUSD -419
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +5.35 USD
最悪のトレード: -7 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 15
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +20.87 USD
最大連続損失: -9.34 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"AdmiralsGroup-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.19 × 32
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.93 × 45
GoMarkets-Live
1.29 × 21
AdmiralsGroup-Live
2.17 × 121
This signal represents my real manual trading activity, tracked publicly from the very beginning for full transparency.

I trade manually using a simple EMA-based trend-following approach combined with price action and basic risk management. No martingale, no grid, no hedging systems, and no automated Expert Advisors are used.

Trading approach:

  • Manual entries and exits

  • EMA trend direction confirmation

  • Trades only when conditions are clear

  • Focus on risk control over frequency

  • No overtrading

Important notes:

  • This is a real trading account

  • Results will include both wins and losses

  • No profit guarantees are made

  • Trading activity may be irregular depending on market conditions

  • Capital preservation is a priority

This signal is published from the start to allow anyone to track the full trading history without cherry-picking or hidden results.

Please copy responsibly and use appropriate risk settings.


2026.01.19 11:52
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.22% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.19 01:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 276 days
