Mantas Brazas

Mantas Brazas EMA Manual Trading

Mantas Brazas
0 avis
Fiabilité
7 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 3%
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1:30
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
49
Bénéfice trades:
33 (67.34%)
Perte trades:
16 (32.65%)
Meilleure transaction:
5.35 USD
Pire transaction:
-6.74 USD
Bénéfice brut:
40.19 USD (247 067 pips)
Perte brute:
-43.19 USD (287 289 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
15 (20.87 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
20.87 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.01
Activité de trading:
0.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
277 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
16 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.18
Longs trades:
5 (10.20%)
Courts trades:
44 (89.80%)
Facteur de profit:
0.93
Rendement attendu:
-0.06 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.22 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.70 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-9.34 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-11.41 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
6.99 USD
Maximal:
16.90 USD (26.45%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
19.10% (16.90 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GERMANY40 42
EURUSD 4
USDJPY 2
GBPUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GERMANY40 -1
EURUSD 6
USDJPY -4
GBPUSD -4
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GERMANY40 -40K
EURUSD 588
USDJPY -512
GBPUSD -419
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +5.35 USD
Pire transaction: -7 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 15
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +20.87 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -9.34 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "AdmiralsGroup-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.19 × 32
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.93 × 45
GoMarkets-Live
1.29 × 21
AdmiralsGroup-Live
2.17 × 121
Mantas Brazas EMA Manual Trading

This signal represents my real manual trading activity, tracked publicly from the very beginning for full transparency.

I trade manually using a simple EMA-based trend-following approach combined with price action and basic risk management. No martingale, no grid, no hedging systems, and no automated Expert Advisors are used.

Trading approach:

  • Manual entries and exits

  • EMA trend direction confirmation

  • Trades only when conditions are clear

  • Focus on risk control over frequency

  • No overtrading

Important notes:

  • This is a real trading account

  • Results will include both wins and losses

  • No profit guarantees are made

  • Trading activity may be irregular depending on market conditions

  • Capital preservation is a priority

This signal is published from the start to allow anyone to track the full trading history without cherry-picking or hidden results.

Please copy responsibly and use appropriate risk settings.


Aucun avis
2026.01.19 11:52
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.22% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.19 01:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 276 days
