|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GERMANY40
|42
|EURUSD
|4
|USDJPY
|2
|GBPUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GERMANY40
|-1
|EURUSD
|6
|USDJPY
|-4
|GBPUSD
|-4
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GERMANY40
|-40K
|EURUSD
|588
|USDJPY
|-512
|GBPUSD
|-419
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "AdmiralsGroup-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.19 × 32
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.93 × 45
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.29 × 21
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|2.17 × 121
Mantas Brazas EMA Manual Trading
This signal represents my real manual trading activity, tracked publicly from the very beginning for full transparency.
I trade manually using a simple EMA-based trend-following approach combined with price action and basic risk management. No martingale, no grid, no hedging systems, and no automated Expert Advisors are used.
Trading approach:
-
Manual entries and exits
-
EMA trend direction confirmation
-
Trades only when conditions are clear
-
Focus on risk control over frequency
-
No overtrading
Important notes:
-
This is a real trading account
-
Results will include both wins and losses
-
No profit guarantees are made
-
Trading activity may be irregular depending on market conditions
-
Capital preservation is a priority
This signal is published from the start to allow anyone to track the full trading history without cherry-picking or hidden results.
Please copy responsibly and use appropriate risk settings.