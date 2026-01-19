СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Mantas Brazas EMA Manual Trading
Mantas Brazas

Mantas Brazas EMA Manual Trading

Mantas Brazas
0 отзывов
Надежность
7 недель
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 3%
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1:30
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
49
Прибыльных трейдов:
33 (67.34%)
Убыточных трейдов:
16 (32.65%)
Лучший трейд:
5.35 USD
Худший трейд:
-6.74 USD
Общая прибыль:
40.19 USD (247 067 pips)
Общий убыток:
-43.19 USD (287 289 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
15 (20.87 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
20.87 USD (15)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
-0.01
Торговая активность:
0.00%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
0.00%
Последний трейд:
277 дней
Трейдов в неделю:
0
Ср. время удержания:
16 часов
Фактор восстановления:
-0.18
Длинных трейдов:
5 (10.20%)
Коротких трейдов:
44 (89.80%)
Профит фактор:
0.93
Мат. ожидание:
-0.06 USD
Средняя прибыль:
1.22 USD
Средний убыток:
-2.70 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
3 (-9.34 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-11.41 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
0.00%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
6.99 USD
Максимальная:
16.90 USD (26.45%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
19.10% (16.90 USD)
По эквити:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
GERMANY40 42
EURUSD 4
USDJPY 2
GBPUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
GERMANY40 -1
EURUSD 6
USDJPY -4
GBPUSD -4
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
GERMANY40 -40K
EURUSD 588
USDJPY -512
GBPUSD -419
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +5.35 USD
Худший трейд: -7 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 15
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +20.87 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -9.34 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "AdmiralsGroup-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.19 × 32
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.93 × 45
GoMarkets-Live
1.29 × 21
AdmiralsGroup-Live
2.17 × 121
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

Mantas Brazas EMA Manual Trading

This signal represents my real manual trading activity, tracked publicly from the very beginning for full transparency.

I trade manually using a simple EMA-based trend-following approach combined with price action and basic risk management. No martingale, no grid, no hedging systems, and no automated Expert Advisors are used.

Trading approach:

  • Manual entries and exits

  • EMA trend direction confirmation

  • Trades only when conditions are clear

  • Focus on risk control over frequency

  • No overtrading

Important notes:

  • This is a real trading account

  • Results will include both wins and losses

  • No profit guarantees are made

  • Trading activity may be irregular depending on market conditions

  • Capital preservation is a priority

This signal is published from the start to allow anyone to track the full trading history without cherry-picking or hidden results.

Please copy responsibly and use appropriate risk settings.


Нет отзывов
2026.01.19 11:52
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.22% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.19 01:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 276 days
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика