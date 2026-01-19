- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|GERMANY40
|42
|EURUSD
|4
|USDJPY
|2
|GBPUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|GERMANY40
|-1
|EURUSD
|6
|USDJPY
|-4
|GBPUSD
|-4
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|GERMANY40
|-40K
|EURUSD
|588
|USDJPY
|-512
|GBPUSD
|-419
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "AdmiralsGroup-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.19 × 32
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.93 × 45
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.29 × 21
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|2.17 × 121
Mantas Brazas EMA Manual Trading
This signal represents my real manual trading activity, tracked publicly from the very beginning for full transparency.
I trade manually using a simple EMA-based trend-following approach combined with price action and basic risk management. No martingale, no grid, no hedging systems, and no automated Expert Advisors are used.
Trading approach:
-
Manual entries and exits
-
EMA trend direction confirmation
-
Trades only when conditions are clear
-
Focus on risk control over frequency
-
No overtrading
Important notes:
-
This is a real trading account
-
Results will include both wins and losses
-
No profit guarantees are made
-
Trading activity may be irregular depending on market conditions
-
Capital preservation is a priority
This signal is published from the start to allow anyone to track the full trading history without cherry-picking or hidden results.
Please copy responsibly and use appropriate risk settings.