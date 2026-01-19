Mantas Brazas EMA Manual Trading

This signal represents my real manual trading activity, tracked publicly from the very beginning for full transparency.

I trade manually using a simple EMA-based trend-following approach combined with price action and basic risk management. No martingale, no grid, no hedging systems, and no automated Expert Advisors are used.

Trading approach:

Manual entries and exits

EMA trend direction confirmation

Trades only when conditions are clear

Focus on risk control over frequency

No overtrading

Important notes:

This is a real trading account

Results will include both wins and losses

No profit guarantees are made

Trading activity may be irregular depending on market conditions

Capital preservation is a priority

This signal is published from the start to allow anyone to track the full trading history without cherry-picking or hidden results.

Please copy responsibly and use appropriate risk settings.



