Mantas Brazas

Mantas Brazas EMA Manual Trading

Mantas Brazas
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
7 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 3%
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1:30
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
49
Profit Trade:
33 (67.34%)
Loss Trade:
16 (32.65%)
Best Trade:
5.35 USD
Worst Trade:
-6.74 USD
Profitto lordo:
40.19 USD (247 067 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-43.19 USD (287 289 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (20.87 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
20.87 USD (15)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.01
Attività di trading:
0.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
277 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
16 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.18
Long Trade:
5 (10.20%)
Short Trade:
44 (89.80%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.93
Profitto previsto:
-0.06 USD
Profitto medio:
1.22 USD
Perdita media:
-2.70 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-9.34 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-11.41 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
6.99 USD
Massimale:
16.90 USD (26.45%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
19.10% (16.90 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GERMANY40 42
EURUSD 4
USDJPY 2
GBPUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GERMANY40 -1
EURUSD 6
USDJPY -4
GBPUSD -4
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GERMANY40 -40K
EURUSD 588
USDJPY -512
GBPUSD -419
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +5.35 USD
Worst Trade: -7 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 15
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +20.87 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -9.34 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "AdmiralsGroup-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.19 × 32
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.93 × 45
GoMarkets-Live
1.29 × 21
AdmiralsGroup-Live
2.17 × 121
Mantas Brazas EMA Manual Trading

This signal represents my real manual trading activity, tracked publicly from the very beginning for full transparency.

I trade manually using a simple EMA-based trend-following approach combined with price action and basic risk management. No martingale, no grid, no hedging systems, and no automated Expert Advisors are used.

Trading approach:

  • Manual entries and exits

  • EMA trend direction confirmation

  • Trades only when conditions are clear

  • Focus on risk control over frequency

  • No overtrading

Important notes:

  • This is a real trading account

  • Results will include both wins and losses

  • No profit guarantees are made

  • Trading activity may be irregular depending on market conditions

  • Capital preservation is a priority

This signal is published from the start to allow anyone to track the full trading history without cherry-picking or hidden results.

Please copy responsibly and use appropriate risk settings.


2026.01.19 11:52
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.22% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.19 01:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 276 days
