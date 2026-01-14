SinyallerBölümler
Daniel Vargas Paz

Awesome Grid

Daniel Vargas Paz
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
6 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 28%
PrimusGlobal-Live-7
1:1
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 828
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 154 (63.12%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
674 (36.87%)
En iyi işlem:
439.80 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-364.30 EUR
Brüt kâr:
19 574.46 EUR (563 766 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-18 441.28 EUR (404 362 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
14 (286.02 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
609.25 EUR (9)
Sharpe oranı:
0.02
Alım-satım etkinliği:
96.25%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
7.72%
En son işlem:
13 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
602
Ort. tutma süresi:
30 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
1.04
Alış işlemleri:
1 003 (54.87%)
Satış işlemleri:
825 (45.13%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.06
Beklenen getiri:
0.62 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
16.96 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-27.36 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
9 (-674.78 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-674.78 EUR (9)
Aylık büyüme:
19.97%
Algo alım-satım:
78%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
340.42 EUR
Maksimum:
1 093.02 EUR (23.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
23.00% (1 093.02 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
2.62% (136.73 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD# 1230
.DE30_ 544
USDJPY# 50
GBPUSD# 3
EURUSD# 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD# 1.4K
.DE30_ -137
USDJPY# -12
GBPUSD# -1
EURUSD# 0
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD# 76K
.DE30_ 86K
USDJPY# -1.1K
GBPUSD# -70
EURUSD# 1
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +439.80 EUR
En kötü işlem: -364 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 9
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 9
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +286.02 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -674.78 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "PrimusGlobal-Live-7" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

🚀 Transform Your Trading with Our Proven Signal System

Welcome to a Revolutionary Trading Experience

Are you ready to access a sophisticated trading system that combines the precision of algorithmic analysis with the wisdom of systematic manual oversight? Our Premium Signal System delivers consistent results through a battle-tested methodology that has been refined through years of real market experience.


💎 What Makes Our System Unique

Hybrid Intelligence Approach

  • Algorithmic + Systematic Manual Strategy: Get the best of both worlds. Our advanced algorithms scan the markets 24/7, while our systematic manual oversight ensures only the highest-quality signals reach you. This dual-layer approach filters out noise and maximizes profit potential.

Advanced Reversal Pattern Recognition

  • RSI-Based Reversal Patterns: Our system identifies high-probability reversal points using sophisticated RSI analysis combined with proprietary pattern recognition. Enter trades at optimal moments when the market is ready to turn in your favor.

Smart Risk Management

  • Safe Grid Strategy: Unlike traditional dangerous grid systems, our safe grid approach protects your capital while multiplying profit opportunities. Each grid level is carefully calculated based on market volatility and momentum.

Controlled Martingale Technique

  • Disciplined Position Sizing: We employ a controlled martingale methodology with strict risk parameters. This means strategic position averaging that works WITH the market, not against it—always within safe exposure limits.


🎯 Why Subscribe to Our Signals?

Consistent Performance: Track record of steady growth with controlled drawdowns

24/7 Market Coverage: Never miss a trading opportunity, day or night

Real-Time Execution: Instant signal delivery through MetaTrader 4/5 platform

Full Transparency: Complete trading history and detailed statistics available

Professional Risk Management: Every trade includes predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels

Easy Setup: One-click subscription on MQL5 Signals—start copying trades in minutes

No Trading Experience Required: Our system does the heavy lifting for you


📊 Who Is This For?

  • Busy professionals who want passive trading income
  • Traders seeking to diversify their strategy portfolio
  • Investors looking for consistent returns with managed risk
  • Anyone tired of emotional trading decisions


🔥 Start Profiting Today

Join hundreds of satisfied subscribers who have transformed their trading results. Our system works while you sleep, ensuring you never miss profitable opportunities in the global markets.

Subscribe now on MQL5 Signals and experience the difference of professional-grade trading signals.


İnceleme yok
2026.01.14 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.14 16:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
