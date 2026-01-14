SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Awesome Grid
Daniel Vargas Paz

Awesome Grid

Daniel Vargas Paz
0 avis
Fiabilité
6 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 28%
PrimusGlobal-Live-7
1:1
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 828
Bénéfice trades:
1 154 (63.12%)
Perte trades:
674 (36.87%)
Meilleure transaction:
439.80 EUR
Pire transaction:
-364.30 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
19 574.46 EUR (563 766 pips)
Perte brute:
-18 441.28 EUR (404 362 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
14 (286.02 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
609.25 EUR (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.72%
Dernier trade:
1 une minute avant
Trades par semaine:
601
Temps de détention moyen:
30 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
1.04
Longs trades:
1 003 (54.87%)
Courts trades:
825 (45.13%)
Facteur de profit:
1.06
Rendement attendu:
0.62 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
16.96 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-27.36 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-674.78 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-674.78 EUR (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
19.97%
Algo trading:
78%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
340.42 EUR
Maximal:
1 093.02 EUR (23.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
23.00% (1 093.02 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
2.62% (136.73 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD# 1230
.DE30_ 544
USDJPY# 50
GBPUSD# 3
EURUSD# 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD# 1.4K
.DE30_ -137
USDJPY# -12
GBPUSD# -1
EURUSD# 0
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD# 76K
.DE30_ 86K
USDJPY# -1.1K
GBPUSD# -70
EURUSD# 1
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +439.80 EUR
Pire transaction: -364 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +286.02 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -674.78 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "PrimusGlobal-Live-7" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

🚀 Transform Your Trading with Our Proven Signal System

Welcome to a Revolutionary Trading Experience

Are you ready to access a sophisticated trading system that combines the precision of algorithmic analysis with the wisdom of systematic manual oversight? Our Premium Signal System delivers consistent results through a battle-tested methodology that has been refined through years of real market experience.


💎 What Makes Our System Unique

Hybrid Intelligence Approach

  • Algorithmic + Systematic Manual Strategy: Get the best of both worlds. Our advanced algorithms scan the markets 24/7, while our systematic manual oversight ensures only the highest-quality signals reach you. This dual-layer approach filters out noise and maximizes profit potential.

Advanced Reversal Pattern Recognition

  • RSI-Based Reversal Patterns: Our system identifies high-probability reversal points using sophisticated RSI analysis combined with proprietary pattern recognition. Enter trades at optimal moments when the market is ready to turn in your favor.

Smart Risk Management

  • Safe Grid Strategy: Unlike traditional dangerous grid systems, our safe grid approach protects your capital while multiplying profit opportunities. Each grid level is carefully calculated based on market volatility and momentum.

Controlled Martingale Technique

  • Disciplined Position Sizing: We employ a controlled martingale methodology with strict risk parameters. This means strategic position averaging that works WITH the market, not against it—always within safe exposure limits.


🎯 Why Subscribe to Our Signals?

Consistent Performance: Track record of steady growth with controlled drawdowns

24/7 Market Coverage: Never miss a trading opportunity, day or night

Real-Time Execution: Instant signal delivery through MetaTrader 4/5 platform

Full Transparency: Complete trading history and detailed statistics available

Professional Risk Management: Every trade includes predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels

Easy Setup: One-click subscription on MQL5 Signals—start copying trades in minutes

No Trading Experience Required: Our system does the heavy lifting for you


📊 Who Is This For?

  • Busy professionals who want passive trading income
  • Traders seeking to diversify their strategy portfolio
  • Investors looking for consistent returns with managed risk
  • Anyone tired of emotional trading decisions


🔥 Start Profiting Today

Join hundreds of satisfied subscribers who have transformed their trading results. Our system works while you sleep, ensuring you never miss profitable opportunities in the global markets.

Subscribe now on MQL5 Signals and experience the difference of professional-grade trading signals.


Aucun avis
2026.01.14 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.14 16:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Awesome Grid
30 USD par mois
28%
0
0
USD
5.2K
EUR
6
78%
1 828
63%
100%
1.06
0.62
EUR
23%
1:1
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.