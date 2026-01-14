シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Awesome Grid
Daniel Vargas Paz

Awesome Grid

Daniel Vargas Paz
レビュー0件
信頼性
6週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 30%
PrimusGlobal-Live-7
1:1
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
1 844
利益トレード:
1 161 (62.96%)
損失トレード:
683 (37.04%)
ベストトレード:
439.80 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-364.30 EUR
総利益:
20 132.86 EUR (574 348 pips)
総損失:
-18 948.10 EUR (408 249 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
14 (286.02 EUR)
最大連続利益:
609.25 EUR (9)
シャープレシオ:
0.02
取引アクティビティ:
96.25%
最大入金額:
7.72%
最近のトレード:
1 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
606
平均保有時間:
30 分
リカバリーファクター:
1.08
長いトレード:
1 011 (54.83%)
短いトレード:
833 (45.17%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.06
期待されたペイオフ:
0.64 EUR
平均利益:
17.34 EUR
平均損失:
-27.74 EUR
最大連続の負け:
9 (-674.78 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-674.78 EUR (9)
月間成長:
17.63%
アルゴリズム取引:
79%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
340.42 EUR
最大の:
1 093.02 EUR (23.00%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
23.00% (1 093.02 EUR)
エクイティによる:
2.62% (136.73 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD# 1246
.DE30_ 544
USDJPY# 50
GBPUSD# 3
EURUSD# 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD# 1.5K
.DE30_ -137
USDJPY# -12
GBPUSD# -1
EURUSD# 0
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD# 82K
.DE30_ 86K
USDJPY# -1.1K
GBPUSD# -70
EURUSD# 1
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +439.80 EUR
最悪のトレード: -364 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 9
最大連続の負け: 9
最大連続利益: +286.02 EUR
最大連続損失: -674.78 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"PrimusGlobal-Live-7"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

🚀 Transform Your Trading with Our Proven Signal System

Welcome to a Revolutionary Trading Experience

Are you ready to access a sophisticated trading system that combines the precision of algorithmic analysis with the wisdom of systematic manual oversight? Our Premium Signal System delivers consistent results through a battle-tested methodology that has been refined through years of real market experience.


💎 What Makes Our System Unique

Hybrid Intelligence Approach

  • Algorithmic + Systematic Manual Strategy: Get the best of both worlds. Our advanced algorithms scan the markets 24/7, while our systematic manual oversight ensures only the highest-quality signals reach you. This dual-layer approach filters out noise and maximizes profit potential.

Advanced Reversal Pattern Recognition

  • RSI-Based Reversal Patterns: Our system identifies high-probability reversal points using sophisticated RSI analysis combined with proprietary pattern recognition. Enter trades at optimal moments when the market is ready to turn in your favor.

Smart Risk Management

  • Safe Grid Strategy: Unlike traditional dangerous grid systems, our safe grid approach protects your capital while multiplying profit opportunities. Each grid level is carefully calculated based on market volatility and momentum.

Controlled Martingale Technique

  • Disciplined Position Sizing: We employ a controlled martingale methodology with strict risk parameters. This means strategic position averaging that works WITH the market, not against it—always within safe exposure limits.


🎯 Why Subscribe to Our Signals?

Consistent Performance: Track record of steady growth with controlled drawdowns

24/7 Market Coverage: Never miss a trading opportunity, day or night

Real-Time Execution: Instant signal delivery through MetaTrader 4/5 platform

Full Transparency: Complete trading history and detailed statistics available

Professional Risk Management: Every trade includes predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels

Easy Setup: One-click subscription on MQL5 Signals—start copying trades in minutes

No Trading Experience Required: Our system does the heavy lifting for you


📊 Who Is This For?

  • Busy professionals who want passive trading income
  • Traders seeking to diversify their strategy portfolio
  • Investors looking for consistent returns with managed risk
  • Anyone tired of emotional trading decisions


🔥 Start Profiting Today

Join hundreds of satisfied subscribers who have transformed their trading results. Our system works while you sleep, ensuring you never miss profitable opportunities in the global markets.

Subscribe now on MQL5 Signals and experience the difference of professional-grade trading signals.


レビューなし
2026.01.14 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.14 16:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
