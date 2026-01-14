信号部分
Daniel Vargas Paz

Awesome Grid

Daniel Vargas Paz
0条评论
可靠性
6
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 20%
PrimusGlobal-Live-7
1:1
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 839
盈利交易:
1 157 (62.91%)
亏损交易:
682 (37.09%)
最好交易:
439.80 EUR
最差交易:
-364.30 EUR
毛利:
19 680.81 EUR (564 391 pips)
毛利亏损:
-18 888.65 EUR (407 931 pips)
最大连续赢利:
14 (286.02 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
609.25 EUR (9)
夏普比率:
0.01
交易活动:
96.25%
最大入金加载:
7.72%
最近交易:
37 几分钟前
每周交易:
601
平均持有时间:
30 分钟
采收率:
0.72
长期交易:
1 007 (54.76%)
短期交易:
832 (45.24%)
利润因子:
1.04
预期回报:
0.43 EUR
平均利润:
17.01 EUR
平均损失:
-27.70 EUR
最大连续失误:
9 (-674.78 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-674.78 EUR (9)
每月增长:
12.00%
算法交易:
79%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
340.42 EUR
最大值:
1 093.02 EUR (23.00%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
23.00% (1 093.02 EUR)
净值:
2.62% (136.73 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD# 1241
.DE30_ 544
USDJPY# 50
GBPUSD# 3
EURUSD# 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD# 1.1K
.DE30_ -137
USDJPY# -12
GBPUSD# -1
EURUSD# 0
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD# 73K
.DE30_ 86K
USDJPY# -1.1K
GBPUSD# -70
EURUSD# 1
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +439.80 EUR
最差交易: -364 EUR
最大连续赢利: 9
最大连续失误: 9
最大连续盈利: +286.02 EUR
最大连续亏损: -674.78 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 PrimusGlobal-Live-7 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

🚀 Transform Your Trading with Our Proven Signal System

Welcome to a Revolutionary Trading Experience

Are you ready to access a sophisticated trading system that combines the precision of algorithmic analysis with the wisdom of systematic manual oversight? Our Premium Signal System delivers consistent results through a battle-tested methodology that has been refined through years of real market experience.


💎 What Makes Our System Unique

Hybrid Intelligence Approach

  • Algorithmic + Systematic Manual Strategy: Get the best of both worlds. Our advanced algorithms scan the markets 24/7, while our systematic manual oversight ensures only the highest-quality signals reach you. This dual-layer approach filters out noise and maximizes profit potential.

Advanced Reversal Pattern Recognition

  • RSI-Based Reversal Patterns: Our system identifies high-probability reversal points using sophisticated RSI analysis combined with proprietary pattern recognition. Enter trades at optimal moments when the market is ready to turn in your favor.

Smart Risk Management

  • Safe Grid Strategy: Unlike traditional dangerous grid systems, our safe grid approach protects your capital while multiplying profit opportunities. Each grid level is carefully calculated based on market volatility and momentum.

Controlled Martingale Technique

  • Disciplined Position Sizing: We employ a controlled martingale methodology with strict risk parameters. This means strategic position averaging that works WITH the market, not against it—always within safe exposure limits.


🎯 Why Subscribe to Our Signals?

Consistent Performance: Track record of steady growth with controlled drawdowns

24/7 Market Coverage: Never miss a trading opportunity, day or night

Real-Time Execution: Instant signal delivery through MetaTrader 4/5 platform

Full Transparency: Complete trading history and detailed statistics available

Professional Risk Management: Every trade includes predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels

Easy Setup: One-click subscription on MQL5 Signals—start copying trades in minutes

No Trading Experience Required: Our system does the heavy lifting for you


📊 Who Is This For?

  • Busy professionals who want passive trading income
  • Traders seeking to diversify their strategy portfolio
  • Investors looking for consistent returns with managed risk
  • Anyone tired of emotional trading decisions


🔥 Start Profiting Today

Join hundreds of satisfied subscribers who have transformed their trading results. Our system works while you sleep, ensuring you never miss profitable opportunities in the global markets.

Subscribe now on MQL5 Signals and experience the difference of professional-grade trading signals.


没有评论
2026.01.14 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.14 16:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Awesome Grid
每月30 USD
20%
0
0
USD
5.2K
EUR
6
79%
1 839
62%
96%
1.04
0.43
EUR
23%
1:1
