СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / Awesome Grid
Daniel Vargas Paz

Awesome Grid

Daniel Vargas Paz
0 отзывов
Надежность
6 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 30%
PrimusGlobal-Live-7
1:1
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 844
Прибыльных трейдов:
1 161 (62.96%)
Убыточных трейдов:
683 (37.04%)
Лучший трейд:
439.80 EUR
Худший трейд:
-364.30 EUR
Общая прибыль:
20 132.86 EUR (574 348 pips)
Общий убыток:
-18 948.10 EUR (408 249 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
14 (286.02 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
609.25 EUR (9)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.02
Торговая активность:
96.25%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
7.72%
Последний трейд:
1 час
Трейдов в неделю:
606
Ср. время удержания:
30 минут
Фактор восстановления:
1.08
Длинных трейдов:
1 011 (54.83%)
Коротких трейдов:
833 (45.17%)
Профит фактор:
1.06
Мат. ожидание:
0.64 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
17.34 EUR
Средний убыток:
-27.74 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
9 (-674.78 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-674.78 EUR (9)
Прирост в месяц:
17.63%
Алготрейдинг:
79%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
340.42 EUR
Максимальная:
1 093.02 EUR (23.00%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
23.00% (1 093.02 EUR)
По эквити:
2.62% (136.73 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD# 1246
.DE30_ 544
USDJPY# 50
GBPUSD# 3
EURUSD# 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD# 1.5K
.DE30_ -137
USDJPY# -12
GBPUSD# -1
EURUSD# 0
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD# 82K
.DE30_ 86K
USDJPY# -1.1K
GBPUSD# -70
EURUSD# 1
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +439.80 EUR
Худший трейд: -364 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 9
Макс. серия проигрышей: 9
Макс. прибыль в серии: +286.02 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -674.78 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "PrimusGlobal-Live-7" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

🚀 Transform Your Trading with Our Proven Signal System

Welcome to a Revolutionary Trading Experience

Are you ready to access a sophisticated trading system that combines the precision of algorithmic analysis with the wisdom of systematic manual oversight? Our Premium Signal System delivers consistent results through a battle-tested methodology that has been refined through years of real market experience.


💎 What Makes Our System Unique

Hybrid Intelligence Approach

  • Algorithmic + Systematic Manual Strategy: Get the best of both worlds. Our advanced algorithms scan the markets 24/7, while our systematic manual oversight ensures only the highest-quality signals reach you. This dual-layer approach filters out noise and maximizes profit potential.

Advanced Reversal Pattern Recognition

  • RSI-Based Reversal Patterns: Our system identifies high-probability reversal points using sophisticated RSI analysis combined with proprietary pattern recognition. Enter trades at optimal moments when the market is ready to turn in your favor.

Smart Risk Management

  • Safe Grid Strategy: Unlike traditional dangerous grid systems, our safe grid approach protects your capital while multiplying profit opportunities. Each grid level is carefully calculated based on market volatility and momentum.

Controlled Martingale Technique

  • Disciplined Position Sizing: We employ a controlled martingale methodology with strict risk parameters. This means strategic position averaging that works WITH the market, not against it—always within safe exposure limits.


🎯 Why Subscribe to Our Signals?

Consistent Performance: Track record of steady growth with controlled drawdowns

24/7 Market Coverage: Never miss a trading opportunity, day or night

Real-Time Execution: Instant signal delivery through MetaTrader 4/5 platform

Full Transparency: Complete trading history and detailed statistics available

Professional Risk Management: Every trade includes predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels

Easy Setup: One-click subscription on MQL5 Signals—start copying trades in minutes

No Trading Experience Required: Our system does the heavy lifting for you


📊 Who Is This For?

  • Busy professionals who want passive trading income
  • Traders seeking to diversify their strategy portfolio
  • Investors looking for consistent returns with managed risk
  • Anyone tired of emotional trading decisions


🔥 Start Profiting Today

Join hundreds of satisfied subscribers who have transformed their trading results. Our system works while you sleep, ensuring you never miss profitable opportunities in the global markets.

Subscribe now on MQL5 Signals and experience the difference of professional-grade trading signals.


Нет отзывов
2026.01.14 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.14 16:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Awesome Grid
30 USD в месяц
30%
0
0
USD
5.2K
EUR
6
79%
1 844
62%
96%
1.06
0.64
EUR
23%
1:1
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.