Daniel Vargas Paz

Awesome Grid

Daniel Vargas Paz
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
6 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 30%
PrimusGlobal-Live-7
1:1
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 844
Gewinntrades:
1 161 (62.96%)
Verlusttrades:
683 (37.04%)
Bester Trade:
439.80 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-364.30 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
20 132.86 EUR (574 348 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-18 948.10 EUR (408 249 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
14 (286.02 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
609.25 EUR (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading-Aktivität:
96.25%
Max deposit load:
7.72%
Letzter Trade:
57 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
606
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
30 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
1.08
Long-Positionen:
1 011 (54.83%)
Short-Positionen:
833 (45.17%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.06
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.64 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
17.34 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-27.74 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
9 (-674.78 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-674.78 EUR (9)
Wachstum pro Monat :
17.63%
Algo-Trading:
79%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
340.42 EUR
Maximaler:
1 093.02 EUR (23.00%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
23.00% (1 093.02 EUR)
Kapital:
2.62% (136.73 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD# 1246
.DE30_ 544
USDJPY# 50
GBPUSD# 3
EURUSD# 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD# 1.5K
.DE30_ -137
USDJPY# -12
GBPUSD# -1
EURUSD# 0
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD# 82K
.DE30_ 86K
USDJPY# -1.1K
GBPUSD# -70
EURUSD# 1
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +439.80 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -364 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 9
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 9
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +286.02 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -674.78 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "PrimusGlobal-Live-7" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

🚀 Transform Your Trading with Our Proven Signal System

Welcome to a Revolutionary Trading Experience

Are you ready to access a sophisticated trading system that combines the precision of algorithmic analysis with the wisdom of systematic manual oversight? Our Premium Signal System delivers consistent results through a battle-tested methodology that has been refined through years of real market experience.


💎 What Makes Our System Unique

Hybrid Intelligence Approach

  • Algorithmic + Systematic Manual Strategy: Get the best of both worlds. Our advanced algorithms scan the markets 24/7, while our systematic manual oversight ensures only the highest-quality signals reach you. This dual-layer approach filters out noise and maximizes profit potential.

Advanced Reversal Pattern Recognition

  • RSI-Based Reversal Patterns: Our system identifies high-probability reversal points using sophisticated RSI analysis combined with proprietary pattern recognition. Enter trades at optimal moments when the market is ready to turn in your favor.

Smart Risk Management

  • Safe Grid Strategy: Unlike traditional dangerous grid systems, our safe grid approach protects your capital while multiplying profit opportunities. Each grid level is carefully calculated based on market volatility and momentum.

Controlled Martingale Technique

  • Disciplined Position Sizing: We employ a controlled martingale methodology with strict risk parameters. This means strategic position averaging that works WITH the market, not against it—always within safe exposure limits.


🎯 Why Subscribe to Our Signals?

Consistent Performance: Track record of steady growth with controlled drawdowns

24/7 Market Coverage: Never miss a trading opportunity, day or night

Real-Time Execution: Instant signal delivery through MetaTrader 4/5 platform

Full Transparency: Complete trading history and detailed statistics available

Professional Risk Management: Every trade includes predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels

Easy Setup: One-click subscription on MQL5 Signals—start copying trades in minutes

No Trading Experience Required: Our system does the heavy lifting for you


📊 Who Is This For?

  • Busy professionals who want passive trading income
  • Traders seeking to diversify their strategy portfolio
  • Investors looking for consistent returns with managed risk
  • Anyone tired of emotional trading decisions


🔥 Start Profiting Today

Join hundreds of satisfied subscribers who have transformed their trading results. Our system works while you sleep, ensuring you never miss profitable opportunities in the global markets.

Subscribe now on MQL5 Signals and experience the difference of professional-grade trading signals.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.14 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.14 16:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Awesome Grid
30 USD pro Monat
30%
0
0
USD
5.2K
EUR
6
79%
1 844
62%
96%
1.06
0.64
EUR
23%
1:1
