Daniel Vargas Paz

Awesome Grid

Daniel Vargas Paz
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
6 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 28%
PrimusGlobal-Live-7
1:1
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 828
Profit Trade:
1 154 (63.12%)
Loss Trade:
674 (36.87%)
Best Trade:
439.80 EUR
Worst Trade:
-364.30 EUR
Profitto lordo:
19 574.46 EUR (563 766 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-18 441.28 EUR (404 362 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (286.02 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
609.25 EUR (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
96.25%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.72%
Ultimo trade:
7 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
602
Tempo di attesa medio:
30 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
1.04
Long Trade:
1 003 (54.87%)
Short Trade:
825 (45.13%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.06
Profitto previsto:
0.62 EUR
Profitto medio:
16.96 EUR
Perdita media:
-27.36 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-674.78 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-674.78 EUR (9)
Crescita mensile:
19.97%
Algo trading:
78%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
340.42 EUR
Massimale:
1 093.02 EUR (23.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
23.00% (1 093.02 EUR)
Per equità:
2.62% (136.73 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD# 1230
.DE30_ 544
USDJPY# 50
GBPUSD# 3
EURUSD# 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD# 1.4K
.DE30_ -137
USDJPY# -12
GBPUSD# -1
EURUSD# 0
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD# 76K
.DE30_ 86K
USDJPY# -1.1K
GBPUSD# -70
EURUSD# 1
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +439.80 EUR
Worst Trade: -364 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +286.02 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -674.78 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "PrimusGlobal-Live-7" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.14 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.14 16:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Awesome Grid
30USD al mese
28%
0
0
USD
5.2K
EUR
6
78%
1 828
63%
96%
1.06
0.62
EUR
23%
1:1
Copia

