Awesome Grid

Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 20%
PrimusGlobal-Live-7
1:1
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 839
Profit Trades:
1 157 (62.91%)
Loss Trades:
682 (37.09%)
Best trade:
439.80 EUR
Worst trade:
-364.30 EUR
Gross Profit:
19 680.81 EUR (564 391 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18 888.65 EUR (407 931 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (286.02 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
609.25 EUR (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
96.25%
Max deposit load:
7.72%
Latest trade:
27 minutes ago
Trades per week:
601
Avg holding time:
30 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.72
Long Trades:
1 007 (54.76%)
Short Trades:
832 (45.24%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
0.43 EUR
Average Profit:
17.01 EUR
Average Loss:
-27.70 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-674.78 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-674.78 EUR (9)
Monthly growth:
12.00%
Algo trading:
79%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
340.42 EUR
Maximal:
1 093.02 EUR (23.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.00% (1 093.02 EUR)
By Equity:
2.62% (136.73 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD# 1241
.DE30_ 544
USDJPY# 50
GBPUSD# 3
EURUSD# 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD# 1.1K
.DE30_ -137
USDJPY# -12
GBPUSD# -1
EURUSD# 0
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD# 73K
.DE30_ 86K
USDJPY# -1.1K
GBPUSD# -70
EURUSD# 1
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PrimusGlobal-Live-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

🚀 Transform Your Trading with Our Proven Signal System

Welcome to a Revolutionary Trading Experience

Are you ready to access a sophisticated trading system that combines the precision of algorithmic analysis with the wisdom of systematic manual oversight? Our Premium Signal System delivers consistent results through a battle-tested methodology that has been refined through years of real market experience.


💎 What Makes Our System Unique

Hybrid Intelligence Approach

  • Algorithmic + Systematic Manual Strategy: Get the best of both worlds. Our advanced algorithms scan the markets 24/7, while our systematic manual oversight ensures only the highest-quality signals reach you. This dual-layer approach filters out noise and maximizes profit potential.

Advanced Reversal Pattern Recognition

  • RSI-Based Reversal Patterns: Our system identifies high-probability reversal points using sophisticated RSI analysis combined with proprietary pattern recognition. Enter trades at optimal moments when the market is ready to turn in your favor.

Smart Risk Management

  • Safe Grid Strategy: Unlike traditional dangerous grid systems, our safe grid approach protects your capital while multiplying profit opportunities. Each grid level is carefully calculated based on market volatility and momentum.

Controlled Martingale Technique

  • Disciplined Position Sizing: We employ a controlled martingale methodology with strict risk parameters. This means strategic position averaging that works WITH the market, not against it—always within safe exposure limits.


🎯 Why Subscribe to Our Signals?

Consistent Performance: Track record of steady growth with controlled drawdowns

24/7 Market Coverage: Never miss a trading opportunity, day or night

Real-Time Execution: Instant signal delivery through MetaTrader 4/5 platform

Full Transparency: Complete trading history and detailed statistics available

Professional Risk Management: Every trade includes predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels

Easy Setup: One-click subscription on MQL5 Signals—start copying trades in minutes

No Trading Experience Required: Our system does the heavy lifting for you


📊 Who Is This For?

  • Busy professionals who want passive trading income
  • Traders seeking to diversify their strategy portfolio
  • Investors looking for consistent returns with managed risk
  • Anyone tired of emotional trading decisions


🔥 Start Profiting Today

Join hundreds of satisfied subscribers who have transformed their trading results. Our system works while you sleep, ensuring you never miss profitable opportunities in the global markets.

Subscribe now on MQL5 Signals and experience the difference of professional-grade trading signals.


2026.01.14 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.14 16:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
