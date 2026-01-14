시그널섹션
Daniel Vargas Paz

Awesome Grid

Daniel Vargas Paz
0 리뷰
안정성
6
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 31%
PrimusGlobal-Live-7
1:1
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
1 909
이익 거래:
1 204 (63.06%)
손실 거래:
705 (36.93%)
최고의 거래:
439.80 EUR
최악의 거래:
-364.30 EUR
총 수익:
20 690.37 EUR (586 881 pips)
총 손실:
-19 431.86 EUR (416 831 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
14 (286.02 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
609.25 EUR (9)
샤프 비율:
0.02
거래 활동:
33.91%
최대 입금량:
79.24%
최근 거래:
4 분 전
주별 거래 수:
635
평균 유지 시간:
30 분
회복 요인:
1.15
롱(주식매수):
1 056 (55.32%)
숏(주식차입매도):
853 (44.68%)
수익 요인:
1.06
기대수익:
0.66 EUR
평균 이익:
17.18 EUR
평균 손실:
-27.56 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
9 (-674.78 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-674.78 EUR (9)
월별 성장률:
26.93%
Algo 트레이딩:
79%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
340.42 EUR
최대한의:
1 093.02 EUR (23.00%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
23.00% (1 093.02 EUR)
자본금별:
2.81% (151.02 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD# 1282
.DE30_ 572
USDJPY# 51
GBPUSD# 3
EURUSD# 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD# 1.6K
.DE30_ -132
USDJPY# -12
GBPUSD# -1
EURUSD# 0
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD# 83K
.DE30_ 90K
USDJPY# -1.1K
GBPUSD# -70
EURUSD# 1
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +439.80 EUR
최악의 거래: -364 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 9
연속 최대 손실: 9
연속 최대 이익: +286.02 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -674.78 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "PrimusGlobal-Live-7"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

리뷰 없음
2026.01.14 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.14 16:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Awesome Grid
월별 30 USD
31%
0
0
USD
5.4K
EUR
6
79%
1 909
63%
34%
1.06
0.66
EUR
23%
1:1
