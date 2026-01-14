SinaisSeções
Daniel Vargas Paz

Awesome Grid

Daniel Vargas Paz
Confiabilidade
6 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 20%
PrimusGlobal-Live-7
1:1
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 839
Negociações com lucro:
1 157 (62.91%)
Negociações com perda:
682 (37.09%)
Melhor negociação:
439.80 EUR
Pior negociação:
-364.30 EUR
Lucro bruto:
19 680.81 EUR (564 391 pips)
Perda bruta:
-18 888.65 EUR (407 931 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
14 (286.02 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
609.25 EUR (9)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.01
Atividade de negociação:
96.25%
Depósito máximo carregado:
7.72%
Último negócio:
1 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
606
Tempo médio de espera:
30 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
0.72
Negociações longas:
1 007 (54.76%)
Negociações curtas:
832 (45.24%)
Fator de lucro:
1.04
Valor esperado:
0.43 EUR
Lucro médio:
17.01 EUR
Perda média:
-27.70 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
9 (-674.78 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-674.78 EUR (9)
Crescimento mensal:
12.00%
Algotrading:
79%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
340.42 EUR
Máximo:
1 093.02 EUR (23.00%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
23.00% (1 093.02 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
2.62% (136.73 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD# 1241
.DE30_ 544
USDJPY# 50
GBPUSD# 3
EURUSD# 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD# 1.1K
.DE30_ -137
USDJPY# -12
GBPUSD# -1
EURUSD# 0
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD# 73K
.DE30_ 86K
USDJPY# -1.1K
GBPUSD# -70
EURUSD# 1
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +439.80 EUR
Pior negociação: -364 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 9
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +286.02 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -674.78 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "PrimusGlobal-Live-7" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

2026.01.14 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.14 16:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
