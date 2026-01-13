SinyallerBölümler
Tanakarn Jirungkorn

TJ Trend Sniper Gold System

0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
42 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 46%
XMGlobal-MT5 13
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
628
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
217 (34.55%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
411 (65.45%)
En iyi işlem:
108.39 USD
En kötü işlem:
-163.14 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 151.91 USD (408 642 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-766.55 USD (392 798 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
11 (412.59 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
412.59 USD (11)
Sharpe oranı:
0.07
Alım-satım etkinliği:
10.03%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
4.13%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
4
Ort. tutma süresi:
7 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.71
Alış işlemleri:
434 (69.11%)
Satış işlemleri:
194 (30.89%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.50
Beklenen getiri:
0.61 USD
Ortalama kâr:
5.31 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.87 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
25 (-26.69 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-224.97 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
38.50%
Yıllık tahmin:
467.08%
Algo alım-satım:
96%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
61.08 USD
Maksimum:
224.97 USD (40.79%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
40.76% (100.96 USD)
Varlığa göre:
2.72% (18.91 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GOLDm# 620
GBPJPYm# 7
OILCash 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GOLDm# 405
GBPJPYm# -24
OILCash 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GOLDm# 20K
GBPJPYm# -3.9K
OILCash 25
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +108.39 USD
En kötü işlem: -163 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 11
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +412.59 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -26.69 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-MT5 13" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

TJ Trend Sniper Gold System is a systematic trading signal focusing primarily on XAUUSD (Gold).

This strategy is built on trend-following principles with controlled recovery logic, aiming to achieve consistent monthly returns while managing drawdown carefully.

Key Characteristics:
- Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Trading style: Trend-based system
- Risk level: Medium to Medium-High
- Focus on capital preservation and consistency
- No martingale, no grid

Performance Overview:
- Average monthly return: approximately 15–17%
- Historical maximum drawdown: around 29%

Recommended Settings for Subscribers:
- Recommended risk: 0.3x – 0.5x of provider risk
- Suitable for investors who accept medium risk and prefer long-term capital growth

This signal is not designed for high-frequency or gambling-style trading.
It is intended for disciplined traders seeking systematic and professional gold trading.


Risk Disclaimer:

Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Subscribers should apply proper risk management and avoid excessive leverage.


Important Notice:

This trading account has previous trading history before the deployment of the current strategy.

TJ Trend Sniper Gold System has been running exclusively since September 2025.

Performance statistics prior to this period may not reflect the behavior of the current system.




2026.01.19 06:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.13 12:28
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 1.02% of days out of 293 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 12:28
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
TJ Trend Sniper Gold System
Ayda 30 USD
46%
0
0
USD
696
USD
42
96%
628
34%
10%
1.50
0.61
USD
41%
1:500
