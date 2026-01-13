TJ Trend Sniper Gold System is a systematic trading signal focusing primarily on XAUUSD (Gold).

This strategy is built on trend-following principles with controlled recovery logic, aiming to achieve consistent monthly returns while managing drawdown carefully.

Key Characteristics:

- Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

- Trading style: Trend-based system

- Risk level: Medium to Medium-High

- Focus on capital preservation and consistency

- No martingale, no grid

Performance Overview:

- Average monthly return: approximately 15–17%

- Historical maximum drawdown: around 29%

Recommended Settings for Subscribers:

- Recommended risk: 0.3x – 0.5x of provider risk

- Suitable for investors who accept medium risk and prefer long-term capital growth

This signal is not designed for high-frequency or gambling-style trading.

It is intended for disciplined traders seeking systematic and professional gold trading.





Risk Disclaimer:

Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Subscribers should apply proper risk management and avoid excessive leverage.





Important Notice:

This trading account has previous trading history before the deployment of the current strategy.

TJ Trend Sniper Gold System has been running exclusively since September 2025.

Performance statistics prior to this period may not reflect the behavior of the current system.







