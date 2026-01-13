SignalsSections
TJ Trend Sniper Gold System
Tanakarn Jirungkorn

TJ Trend Sniper Gold System

0 reviews
Reliability
42 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 46%
XMGlobal-MT5 13
1:500
Trades:
628
Profit Trades:
217 (34.55%)
Loss Trades:
411 (65.45%)
Best trade:
108.39 USD
Worst trade:
-163.14 USD
Gross Profit:
1 151.91 USD (408 642 pips)
Gross Loss:
-766.55 USD (392 798 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (412.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
412.59 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
11.40%
Max deposit load:
4.13%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.71
Long Trades:
434 (69.11%)
Short Trades:
194 (30.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
0.61 USD
Average Profit:
5.31 USD
Average Loss:
-1.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-26.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-224.97 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
38.50%
Annual Forecast:
467.08%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
61.08 USD
Maximal:
224.97 USD (40.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.76% (100.96 USD)
By Equity:
2.72% (18.91 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLDm# 620
GBPJPYm# 7
OILCash 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLDm# 405
GBPJPYm# -24
OILCash 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLDm# 20K
GBPJPYm# -3.9K
OILCash 25
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
Best trade: +108.39 USD
Worst trade: -163 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +412.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -26.69 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 13" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

TJ Trend Sniper Gold System is a systematic trading signal focusing primarily on XAUUSD (Gold).

This strategy is built on trend-following principles with controlled recovery logic, aiming to achieve consistent monthly returns while managing drawdown carefully.

Key Characteristics:
- Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Trading style: Trend-based system
- Risk level: Medium to Medium-High
- Focus on capital preservation and consistency
- No martingale, no grid

Performance Overview:
- Average monthly return: approximately 15–17%
- Historical maximum drawdown: around 29%

Recommended Settings for Subscribers:
- Recommended risk: 0.3x – 0.5x of provider risk
- Suitable for investors who accept medium risk and prefer long-term capital growth

This signal is not designed for high-frequency or gambling-style trading.
It is intended for disciplined traders seeking systematic and professional gold trading.


Risk Disclaimer:

Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Subscribers should apply proper risk management and avoid excessive leverage.


Important Notice:

This trading account has previous trading history before the deployment of the current strategy.

TJ Trend Sniper Gold System has been running exclusively since September 2025.

Performance statistics prior to this period may not reflect the behavior of the current system.




No reviews
2026.01.19 06:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.13 12:28
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 1.02% of days out of 293 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 12:28
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
TJ Trend Sniper Gold System
46%
0
0
USD
696
USD
42
96%
628
34%
11%
1.50
0.61
USD
41%
1:500
