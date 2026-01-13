- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDm#
|620
|GBPJPYm#
|7
|OILCash
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLDm#
|405
|GBPJPYm#
|-24
|OILCash
|5
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLDm#
|20K
|GBPJPYm#
|-3.9K
|OILCash
|25
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 13" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Risk Disclaimer:
Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Subscribers should apply proper risk management and avoid excessive leverage.
Important Notice:
This trading account has previous trading history before the deployment of the current strategy.
TJ Trend Sniper Gold System has been running exclusively since September 2025.
Performance statistics prior to this period may not reflect the behavior of the current system.
USD
USD
USD