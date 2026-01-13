シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / TJ Trend Sniper Gold System
Tanakarn Jirungkorn

TJ Trend Sniper Gold System

Tanakarn Jirungkorn
レビュー0件
信頼性
42週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 46%
XMGlobal-MT5 13
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
628
利益トレード:
217 (34.55%)
損失トレード:
411 (65.45%)
ベストトレード:
108.39 USD
最悪のトレード:
-163.14 USD
総利益:
1 151.91 USD (408 642 pips)
総損失:
-766.55 USD (392 798 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
11 (412.59 USD)
最大連続利益:
412.59 USD (11)
シャープレシオ:
0.07
取引アクティビティ:
11.40%
最大入金額:
4.13%
最近のトレード:
5 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
4
平均保有時間:
7 時間
リカバリーファクター:
1.71
長いトレード:
434 (69.11%)
短いトレード:
194 (30.89%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.50
期待されたペイオフ:
0.61 USD
平均利益:
5.31 USD
平均損失:
-1.87 USD
最大連続の負け:
25 (-26.69 USD)
最大連続損失:
-224.97 USD (2)
月間成長:
38.50%
年間予想:
467.08%
アルゴリズム取引:
96%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
61.08 USD
最大の:
224.97 USD (40.79%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
40.76% (100.96 USD)
エクイティによる:
2.72% (18.91 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
GOLDm# 620
GBPJPYm# 7
OILCash 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
GOLDm# 405
GBPJPYm# -24
OILCash 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
GOLDm# 20K
GBPJPYm# -3.9K
OILCash 25
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +108.39 USD
最悪のトレード: -163 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 11
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +412.59 USD
最大連続損失: -26.69 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"XMGlobal-MT5 13"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

TJ Trend Sniper Gold System is a systematic trading signal focusing primarily on XAUUSD (Gold).

This strategy is built on trend-following principles with controlled recovery logic, aiming to achieve consistent monthly returns while managing drawdown carefully.

Key Characteristics:
- Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Trading style: Trend-based system
- Risk level: Medium to Medium-High
- Focus on capital preservation and consistency
- No martingale, no grid

Performance Overview:
- Average monthly return: approximately 15–17%
- Historical maximum drawdown: around 29%

Recommended Settings for Subscribers:
- Recommended risk: 0.3x – 0.5x of provider risk
- Suitable for investors who accept medium risk and prefer long-term capital growth

This signal is not designed for high-frequency or gambling-style trading.
It is intended for disciplined traders seeking systematic and professional gold trading.


Risk Disclaimer:

Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Subscribers should apply proper risk management and avoid excessive leverage.


Important Notice:

This trading account has previous trading history before the deployment of the current strategy.

TJ Trend Sniper Gold System has been running exclusively since September 2025.

Performance statistics prior to this period may not reflect the behavior of the current system.




レビューなし
2026.01.19 06:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.13 12:28
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 1.02% of days out of 293 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 12:28
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
