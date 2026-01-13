SignaleKategorien
Tanakarn Jirungkorn

TJ Trend Sniper Gold System

Tanakarn Jirungkorn
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
42 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 46%
XMGlobal-MT5 13
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
628
Gewinntrades:
217 (34.55%)
Verlusttrades:
411 (65.45%)
Bester Trade:
108.39 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-163.14 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 151.91 USD (408 642 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-766.55 USD (392 798 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
11 (412.59 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
412.59 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading-Aktivität:
11.40%
Max deposit load:
4.13%
Letzter Trade:
5 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
4
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
7 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.71
Long-Positionen:
434 (69.11%)
Short-Positionen:
194 (30.89%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.50
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.61 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
5.31 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.87 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
25 (-26.69 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-224.97 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
38.50%
Jahresprognose:
467.08%
Algo-Trading:
96%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
61.08 USD
Maximaler:
224.97 USD (40.79%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
40.76% (100.96 USD)
Kapital:
2.72% (18.91 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GOLDm# 620
GBPJPYm# 7
OILCash 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLDm# 405
GBPJPYm# -24
OILCash 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLDm# 20K
GBPJPYm# -3.9K
OILCash 25
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +108.39 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -163 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 11
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +412.59 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -26.69 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XMGlobal-MT5 13" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

TJ Trend Sniper Gold System is a systematic trading signal focusing primarily on XAUUSD (Gold).

This strategy is built on trend-following principles with controlled recovery logic, aiming to achieve consistent monthly returns while managing drawdown carefully.

Key Characteristics:
- Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Trading style: Trend-based system
- Risk level: Medium to Medium-High
- Focus on capital preservation and consistency
- No martingale, no grid

Performance Overview:
- Average monthly return: approximately 15–17%
- Historical maximum drawdown: around 29%

Recommended Settings for Subscribers:
- Recommended risk: 0.3x – 0.5x of provider risk
- Suitable for investors who accept medium risk and prefer long-term capital growth

This signal is not designed for high-frequency or gambling-style trading.
It is intended for disciplined traders seeking systematic and professional gold trading.


Risk Disclaimer:

Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Subscribers should apply proper risk management and avoid excessive leverage.


Important Notice:

This trading account has previous trading history before the deployment of the current strategy.

TJ Trend Sniper Gold System has been running exclusively since September 2025.

Performance statistics prior to this period may not reflect the behavior of the current system.




Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.19 06:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.13 12:28
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 1.02% of days out of 293 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 12:28
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
