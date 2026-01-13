SegnaliSezioni
Tanakarn Jirungkorn

TJ Trend Sniper Gold System

Tanakarn Jirungkorn
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
42 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 46%
XMGlobal-MT5 13
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
628
Profit Trade:
217 (34.55%)
Loss Trade:
411 (65.45%)
Best Trade:
108.39 USD
Worst Trade:
-163.14 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 151.91 USD (408 642 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-766.55 USD (392 798 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (412.59 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
412.59 USD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
10.03%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.13%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.71
Long Trade:
434 (69.11%)
Short Trade:
194 (30.89%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.50
Profitto previsto:
0.61 USD
Profitto medio:
5.31 USD
Perdita media:
-1.87 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
25 (-26.69 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-224.97 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
38.50%
Previsione annuale:
467.08%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
61.08 USD
Massimale:
224.97 USD (40.79%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
40.76% (100.96 USD)
Per equità:
2.72% (18.91 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GOLDm# 620
GBPJPYm# 7
OILCash 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GOLDm# 405
GBPJPYm# -24
OILCash 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GOLDm# 20K
GBPJPYm# -3.9K
OILCash 25
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +108.39 USD
Worst Trade: -163 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +412.59 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -26.69 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-MT5 13" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

TJ Trend Sniper Gold System is a systematic trading signal focusing primarily on XAUUSD (Gold).

This strategy is built on trend-following principles with controlled recovery logic, aiming to achieve consistent monthly returns while managing drawdown carefully.

Key Characteristics:
- Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Trading style: Trend-based system
- Risk level: Medium to Medium-High
- Focus on capital preservation and consistency
- No martingale, no grid

Performance Overview:
- Average monthly return: approximately 15–17%
- Historical maximum drawdown: around 29%

Recommended Settings for Subscribers:
- Recommended risk: 0.3x – 0.5x of provider risk
- Suitable for investors who accept medium risk and prefer long-term capital growth

This signal is not designed for high-frequency or gambling-style trading.
It is intended for disciplined traders seeking systematic and professional gold trading.


Risk Disclaimer:

Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Subscribers should apply proper risk management and avoid excessive leverage.


Important Notice:

This trading account has previous trading history before the deployment of the current strategy.

TJ Trend Sniper Gold System has been running exclusively since September 2025.

Performance statistics prior to this period may not reflect the behavior of the current system.




Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.19 06:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.13 12:28
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 1.02% of days out of 293 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 12:28
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
TJ Trend Sniper Gold System
30USD al mese
46%
0
0
USD
696
USD
42
96%
628
34%
10%
1.50
0.61
USD
41%
1:500
