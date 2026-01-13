- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDm#
|620
|GBPJPYm#
|7
|OILCash
|1
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GOLDm#
|405
|GBPJPYm#
|-24
|OILCash
|5
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GOLDm#
|20K
|GBPJPYm#
|-3.9K
|OILCash
|25
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-MT5 13" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Risk Disclaimer:
Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Subscribers should apply proper risk management and avoid excessive leverage.
Important Notice:
This trading account has previous trading history before the deployment of the current strategy.
TJ Trend Sniper Gold System has been running exclusively since September 2025.
Performance statistics prior to this period may not reflect the behavior of the current system.
