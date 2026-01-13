시그널섹션
Tanakarn Jirungkorn

TJ Trend Sniper Gold System

Tanakarn Jirungkorn
0 리뷰
안정성
42
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 46%
XMGlobal-MT5 13
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
628
이익 거래:
217 (34.55%)
손실 거래:
411 (65.45%)
최고의 거래:
108.39 USD
최악의 거래:
-163.14 USD
총 수익:
1 151.91 USD (408 642 pips)
총 손실:
-766.55 USD (392 798 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
11 (412.59 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
412.59 USD (11)
샤프 비율:
0.07
거래 활동:
12.72%
최대 입금량:
4.13%
최근 거래:
6 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
4
평균 유지 시간:
7 시간
회복 요인:
1.71
롱(주식매수):
434 (69.11%)
숏(주식차입매도):
194 (30.89%)
수익 요인:
1.50
기대수익:
0.61 USD
평균 이익:
5.31 USD
평균 손실:
-1.87 USD
연속 최대 손실:
25 (-26.69 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-224.97 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
38.50%
연간 예측:
467.08%
Algo 트레이딩:
96%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
61.08 USD
최대한의:
224.97 USD (40.79%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
40.76% (100.96 USD)
자본금별:
2.72% (18.91 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
GOLDm# 620
GBPJPYm# 7
OILCash 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
GOLDm# 405
GBPJPYm# -24
OILCash 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
GOLDm# 20K
GBPJPYm# -3.9K
OILCash 25
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +108.39 USD
최악의 거래: -163 USD
연속 최대 이익: 11
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +412.59 USD
연속 최대 손실: -26.69 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "XMGlobal-MT5 13"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

TJ Trend Sniper Gold System is a systematic trading signal focusing primarily on XAUUSD (Gold).

This strategy is built on trend-following principles with controlled recovery logic, aiming to achieve consistent monthly returns while managing drawdown carefully.

Key Characteristics:
- Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Trading style: Trend-based system
- Risk level: Medium to Medium-High
- Focus on capital preservation and consistency
- No martingale, no grid

Performance Overview:
- Average monthly return: approximately 15–17%
- Historical maximum drawdown: around 29%

Recommended Settings for Subscribers:
- Recommended risk: 0.3x – 0.5x of provider risk
- Suitable for investors who accept medium risk and prefer long-term capital growth

This signal is not designed for high-frequency or gambling-style trading.
It is intended for disciplined traders seeking systematic and professional gold trading.


Risk Disclaimer:

Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Subscribers should apply proper risk management and avoid excessive leverage.


Important Notice:

This trading account has previous trading history before the deployment of the current strategy.

TJ Trend Sniper Gold System has been running exclusively since September 2025.

Performance statistics prior to this period may not reflect the behavior of the current system.




리뷰 없음
2026.01.19 06:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.13 12:28
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 1.02% of days out of 293 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 12:28
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
