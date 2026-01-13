- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
628
盈利交易:
217 (34.55%)
亏损交易:
411 (65.45%)
最好交易:
108.39 USD
最差交易:
-163.14 USD
毛利:
1 151.91 USD (408 642 pips)
毛利亏损:
-766.55 USD (392 798 pips)
最大连续赢利:
11 (412.59 USD)
最大连续盈利:
412.59 USD (11)
夏普比率:
0.07
交易活动:
11.40%
最大入金加载:
4.13%
最近交易:
5 几小时前
每周交易:
4
平均持有时间:
7 小时
采收率:
1.71
长期交易:
434 (69.11%)
短期交易:
194 (30.89%)
利润因子:
1.50
预期回报:
0.61 USD
平均利润:
5.31 USD
平均损失:
-1.87 USD
最大连续失误:
25 (-26.69 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-224.97 USD (2)
每月增长:
38.50%
年度预测:
467.08%
算法交易:
96%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
61.08 USD
最大值:
224.97 USD (40.79%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
40.76% (100.96 USD)
净值:
2.72% (18.91 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDm#
|620
|GBPJPYm#
|7
|OILCash
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|GOLDm#
|405
|GBPJPYm#
|-24
|OILCash
|5
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|GOLDm#
|20K
|GBPJPYm#
|-3.9K
|OILCash
|25
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +108.39 USD
最差交易: -163 USD
最大连续赢利: 11
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +412.59 USD
最大连续亏损: -26.69 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 XMGlobal-MT5 13 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
TJ Trend Sniper Gold System is a systematic trading signal focusing primarily on XAUUSD (Gold).
This strategy is built on trend-following principles with controlled recovery logic, aiming to achieve consistent monthly returns while managing drawdown carefully.
Key Characteristics:
- Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Trading style: Trend-based system
- Risk level: Medium to Medium-High
- Focus on capital preservation and consistency
- No martingale, no grid
Performance Overview:
- Average monthly return: approximately 15–17%
- Historical maximum drawdown: around 29%
Recommended Settings for Subscribers:
- Recommended risk: 0.3x – 0.5x of provider risk
- Suitable for investors who accept medium risk and prefer long-term capital growth
This signal is not designed for high-frequency or gambling-style trading.
It is intended for disciplined traders seeking systematic and professional gold trading.
Risk Disclaimer:
Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Subscribers should apply proper risk management and avoid excessive leverage.
Important Notice:
This trading account has previous trading history before the deployment of the current strategy.
TJ Trend Sniper Gold System has been running exclusively since September 2025.
Performance statistics prior to this period may not reflect the behavior of the current system.
没有评论
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
46%
0
0
USD
USD
696
USD
USD
42
96%
628
34%
11%
1.50
0.61
USD
USD
41%
1:500