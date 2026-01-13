SignauxSections
Tanakarn Jirungkorn

TJ Trend Sniper Gold System

0 avis
Fiabilité
42 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 46%
XMGlobal-MT5 13
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
628
Bénéfice trades:
217 (34.55%)
Perte trades:
411 (65.45%)
Meilleure transaction:
108.39 USD
Pire transaction:
-163.14 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 151.91 USD (408 642 pips)
Perte brute:
-766.55 USD (392 798 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (412.59 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
412.59 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
10.03%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
4.13%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
4
Temps de détention moyen:
7 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.71
Longs trades:
434 (69.11%)
Courts trades:
194 (30.89%)
Facteur de profit:
1.50
Rendement attendu:
0.61 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.31 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.87 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
25 (-26.69 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-224.97 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
38.50%
Prévision annuelle:
467.08%
Algo trading:
96%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
61.08 USD
Maximal:
224.97 USD (40.79%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
40.76% (100.96 USD)
Par fonds propres:
2.72% (18.91 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GOLDm# 620
GBPJPYm# 7
OILCash 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GOLDm# 405
GBPJPYm# -24
OILCash 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GOLDm# 20K
GBPJPYm# -3.9K
OILCash 25
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +108.39 USD
Pire transaction: -163 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 11
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +412.59 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -26.69 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-MT5 13" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

TJ Trend Sniper Gold System is a systematic trading signal focusing primarily on XAUUSD (Gold).

This strategy is built on trend-following principles with controlled recovery logic, aiming to achieve consistent monthly returns while managing drawdown carefully.

Key Characteristics:
- Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Trading style: Trend-based system
- Risk level: Medium to Medium-High
- Focus on capital preservation and consistency
- No martingale, no grid

Performance Overview:
- Average monthly return: approximately 15–17%
- Historical maximum drawdown: around 29%

Recommended Settings for Subscribers:
- Recommended risk: 0.3x – 0.5x of provider risk
- Suitable for investors who accept medium risk and prefer long-term capital growth

This signal is not designed for high-frequency or gambling-style trading.
It is intended for disciplined traders seeking systematic and professional gold trading.


Risk Disclaimer:

Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Subscribers should apply proper risk management and avoid excessive leverage.


Important Notice:

This trading account has previous trading history before the deployment of the current strategy.

TJ Trend Sniper Gold System has been running exclusively since September 2025.

Performance statistics prior to this period may not reflect the behavior of the current system.




Aucun avis
2026.01.19 06:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.13 12:28
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 1.02% of days out of 293 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 12:28
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
