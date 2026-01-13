SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / TJ Trend Sniper Gold System
Tanakarn Jirungkorn

TJ Trend Sniper Gold System

Tanakarn Jirungkorn
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
42 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 46%
XMGlobal-MT5 13
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
628
Negociações com lucro:
217 (34.55%)
Negociações com perda:
411 (65.45%)
Melhor negociação:
108.39 USD
Pior negociação:
-163.14 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 151.91 USD (408 642 pips)
Perda bruta:
-766.55 USD (392 798 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
11 (412.59 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
412.59 USD (11)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.07
Atividade de negociação:
11.40%
Depósito máximo carregado:
4.13%
Último negócio:
4 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
4
Tempo médio de espera:
7 horas
Fator de recuperação:
1.71
Negociações longas:
434 (69.11%)
Negociações curtas:
194 (30.89%)
Fator de lucro:
1.50
Valor esperado:
0.61 USD
Lucro médio:
5.31 USD
Perda média:
-1.87 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
25 (-26.69 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-224.97 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
38.50%
Previsão anual:
467.08%
Algotrading:
96%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
61.08 USD
Máximo:
224.97 USD (40.79%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
40.76% (100.96 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
2.72% (18.91 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
GOLDm# 620
GBPJPYm# 7
OILCash 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
GOLDm# 405
GBPJPYm# -24
OILCash 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
GOLDm# 20K
GBPJPYm# -3.9K
OILCash 25
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +108.39 USD
Pior negociação: -163 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 11
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +412.59 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -26.69 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "XMGlobal-MT5 13" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

TJ Trend Sniper Gold System is a systematic trading signal focusing primarily on XAUUSD (Gold).

This strategy is built on trend-following principles with controlled recovery logic, aiming to achieve consistent monthly returns while managing drawdown carefully.

Key Characteristics:
- Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Trading style: Trend-based system
- Risk level: Medium to Medium-High
- Focus on capital preservation and consistency
- No martingale, no grid

Performance Overview:
- Average monthly return: approximately 15–17%
- Historical maximum drawdown: around 29%

Recommended Settings for Subscribers:
- Recommended risk: 0.3x – 0.5x of provider risk
- Suitable for investors who accept medium risk and prefer long-term capital growth

This signal is not designed for high-frequency or gambling-style trading.
It is intended for disciplined traders seeking systematic and professional gold trading.


Risk Disclaimer:

Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Subscribers should apply proper risk management and avoid excessive leverage.


Important Notice:

This trading account has previous trading history before the deployment of the current strategy.

TJ Trend Sniper Gold System has been running exclusively since September 2025.

Performance statistics prior to this period may not reflect the behavior of the current system.




2026.01.19 06:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.13 12:28
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 1.02% of days out of 293 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 12:28
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
