- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDm#
|620
|GBPJPYm#
|7
|OILCash
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|GOLDm#
|405
|GBPJPYm#
|-24
|OILCash
|5
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|GOLDm#
|20K
|GBPJPYm#
|-3.9K
|OILCash
|25
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "XMGlobal-MT5 13" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
Sem dados
Risk Disclaimer:
Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Subscribers should apply proper risk management and avoid excessive leverage.
Important Notice:
This trading account has previous trading history before the deployment of the current strategy.
TJ Trend Sniper Gold System has been running exclusively since September 2025.
Performance statistics prior to this period may not reflect the behavior of the current system.
