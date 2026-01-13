SeñalesSecciones
Tanakarn Jirungkorn

TJ Trend Sniper Gold System

Tanakarn Jirungkorn
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
42 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 46%
XMGlobal-MT5 13
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
628
Transacciones Rentables:
217 (34.55%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
411 (65.45%)
Mejor transacción:
108.39 USD
Peor transacción:
-163.14 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 151.91 USD (408 642 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-766.55 USD (392 798 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
11 (412.59 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
412.59 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Actividad comercial:
10.03%
Carga máxima del depósito:
4.13%
Último trade:
2 horas
Trades a la semana:
4
Tiempo medio de espera:
7 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
1.71
Transacciones Largas:
434 (69.11%)
Transacciones Cortas:
194 (30.89%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.50
Beneficio Esperado:
0.61 USD
Beneficio medio:
5.31 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-1.87 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
25 (-26.69 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-224.97 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
38.50%
Pronóstico anual:
467.08%
Trading algorítmico:
96%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
61.08 USD
Máxima:
224.97 USD (40.79%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
40.76% (100.96 USD)
De fondos:
2.72% (18.91 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
GOLDm# 620
GBPJPYm# 7
OILCash 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
GOLDm# 405
GBPJPYm# -24
OILCash 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
GOLDm# 20K
GBPJPYm# -3.9K
OILCash 25
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +108.39 USD
Peor transacción: -163 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 11
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +412.59 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -26.69 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "XMGlobal-MT5 13" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

TJ Trend Sniper Gold System is a systematic trading signal focusing primarily on XAUUSD (Gold).

This strategy is built on trend-following principles with controlled recovery logic, aiming to achieve consistent monthly returns while managing drawdown carefully.

Key Characteristics:
- Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Trading style: Trend-based system
- Risk level: Medium to Medium-High
- Focus on capital preservation and consistency
- No martingale, no grid

Performance Overview:
- Average monthly return: approximately 15–17%
- Historical maximum drawdown: around 29%

Recommended Settings for Subscribers:
- Recommended risk: 0.3x – 0.5x of provider risk
- Suitable for investors who accept medium risk and prefer long-term capital growth

This signal is not designed for high-frequency or gambling-style trading.
It is intended for disciplined traders seeking systematic and professional gold trading.


Risk Disclaimer:

Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Subscribers should apply proper risk management and avoid excessive leverage.


Important Notice:

This trading account has previous trading history before the deployment of the current strategy.

TJ Trend Sniper Gold System has been running exclusively since September 2025.

Performance statistics prior to this period may not reflect the behavior of the current system.




No hay comentarios
2026.01.19 06:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.13 12:28
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 1.02% of days out of 293 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 12:28
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
TJ Trend Sniper Gold System
30 USD al mes
46%
0
0
USD
696
USD
42
96%
628
34%
10%
1.50
0.61
USD
41%
1:500
