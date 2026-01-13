СигналыРазделы
Tanakarn Jirungkorn

TJ Trend Sniper Gold System

Tanakarn Jirungkorn
0 отзывов
Надежность
42 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 46%
XMGlobal-MT5 13
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
628
Прибыльных трейдов:
217 (34.55%)
Убыточных трейдов:
411 (65.45%)
Лучший трейд:
108.39 USD
Худший трейд:
-163.14 USD
Общая прибыль:
1 151.91 USD (408 642 pips)
Общий убыток:
-766.55 USD (392 798 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
11 (412.59 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
412.59 USD (11)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.07
Торговая активность:
12.72%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
4.13%
Последний трейд:
6 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
4
Ср. время удержания:
7 часов
Фактор восстановления:
1.71
Длинных трейдов:
434 (69.11%)
Коротких трейдов:
194 (30.89%)
Профит фактор:
1.50
Мат. ожидание:
0.61 USD
Средняя прибыль:
5.31 USD
Средний убыток:
-1.87 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
25 (-26.69 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-224.97 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
38.50%
Годовой прогноз:
467.08%
Алготрейдинг:
96%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
61.08 USD
Максимальная:
224.97 USD (40.79%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
40.76% (100.96 USD)
По эквити:
2.72% (18.91 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
GOLDm# 620
GBPJPYm# 7
OILCash 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
GOLDm# 405
GBPJPYm# -24
OILCash 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
GOLDm# 20K
GBPJPYm# -3.9K
OILCash 25
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +108.39 USD
Худший трейд: -163 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 11
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +412.59 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -26.69 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "XMGlobal-MT5 13" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

TJ Trend Sniper Gold System is a systematic trading signal focusing primarily on XAUUSD (Gold).

This strategy is built on trend-following principles with controlled recovery logic, aiming to achieve consistent monthly returns while managing drawdown carefully.

Key Characteristics:
- Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Trading style: Trend-based system
- Risk level: Medium to Medium-High
- Focus on capital preservation and consistency
- No martingale, no grid

Performance Overview:
- Average monthly return: approximately 15–17%
- Historical maximum drawdown: around 29%

Recommended Settings for Subscribers:
- Recommended risk: 0.3x – 0.5x of provider risk
- Suitable for investors who accept medium risk and prefer long-term capital growth

This signal is not designed for high-frequency or gambling-style trading.
It is intended for disciplined traders seeking systematic and professional gold trading.


Risk Disclaimer:

Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Subscribers should apply proper risk management and avoid excessive leverage.


Important Notice:

This trading account has previous trading history before the deployment of the current strategy.

TJ Trend Sniper Gold System has been running exclusively since September 2025.

Performance statistics prior to this period may not reflect the behavior of the current system.




Нет отзывов
2026.01.19 06:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.13 12:28
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 1.02% of days out of 293 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 12:28
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
