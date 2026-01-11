SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / BotGoldPY
Pablo Andres Hczernek Borges

BotGoldPY

0 inceleme
15 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
FotMarkets-Server
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
149
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
134 (89.93%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
15 (10.07%)
En iyi işlem:
9.56 USD
En kötü işlem:
-42.71 USD
Brüt kâr:
226.37 USD (15 848 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-62.14 USD (5 026 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
22 (30.67 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
40.50 USD (20)
Sharpe oranı:
0.29
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
31
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
3.85
Alış işlemleri:
139 (93.29%)
Satış işlemleri:
10 (6.71%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.64
Beklenen getiri:
1.10 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.69 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-4.14 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-5.22 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-42.71 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
4.82%
Yıllık tahmin:
0.00%
Algo alım-satım:
80%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
42.71 USD (2.60%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GOLD 148
US100Cash 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GOLD 162
US100Cash 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GOLD 8.6K
US100Cash 2.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +9.56 USD
En kötü işlem: -43 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 20
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +30.67 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -5.22 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FotMarkets-Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

📊 Professional Trading Signal – Risk-Managed Strategy

This signal is designed for traders seeking technical analysis–based entries, discipline, and proper risk management.

🔹 Trades on highly liquid instruments
🔹 Entries based on market structure and technical confirmations
🔹 Active Stop Loss and Take Profit management
🔹 Focus on consistency rather than overtrading

⚠️ Risk Warning:
Trading leveraged financial markets involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose and always apply proper risk management.

📌 Suitable for traders with disciplined money management.


2026.01.11 17:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
