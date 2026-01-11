СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / BotGoldPY
Pablo Andres Hczernek Borges

BotGoldPY

0 отзывов
15 недель
0 / 0 USD
0%
FotMarkets-Server
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
149
Прибыльных трейдов:
134 (89.93%)
Убыточных трейдов:
15 (10.07%)
Лучший трейд:
9.56 USD
Худший трейд:
-42.71 USD
Общая прибыль:
226.37 USD (15 848 pips)
Общий убыток:
-62.14 USD (5 026 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
22 (30.67 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
40.50 USD (20)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.29
Торговая активность:
n/a
Макс. загрузка депозита:
0.00%
Последний трейд:
2 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
31
Ср. время удержания:
2 часа
Фактор восстановления:
3.85
Длинных трейдов:
139 (93.29%)
Коротких трейдов:
10 (6.71%)
Профит фактор:
3.64
Мат. ожидание:
1.10 USD
Средняя прибыль:
1.69 USD
Средний убыток:
-4.14 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-5.22 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-42.71 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
4.82%
Годовой прогноз:
0.00%
Алготрейдинг:
80%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
42.71 USD (2.60%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
По эквити:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
GOLD 148
US100Cash 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
GOLD 162
US100Cash 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
GOLD 8.6K
US100Cash 2.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +9.56 USD
Худший трейд: -43 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 20
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +30.67 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -5.22 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FotMarkets-Server" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

📊 Professional Trading Signal – Risk-Managed Strategy

This signal is designed for traders seeking technical analysis–based entries, discipline, and proper risk management.

🔹 Trades on highly liquid instruments
🔹 Entries based on market structure and technical confirmations
🔹 Active Stop Loss and Take Profit management
🔹 Focus on consistency rather than overtrading

⚠️ Risk Warning:
Trading leveraged financial markets involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose and always apply proper risk management.

📌 Suitable for traders with disciplined money management.


Нет отзывов
2026.01.11 17:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
