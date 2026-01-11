시그널섹션
Pablo Andres Hczernek Borges

BotGoldPY

Pablo Andres Hczernek Borges
0 리뷰
15
0 / 0 USD
0%
FotMarkets-Server
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
149
이익 거래:
134 (89.93%)
손실 거래:
15 (10.07%)
최고의 거래:
9.56 USD
최악의 거래:
-42.71 USD
총 수익:
226.37 USD (15 848 pips)
총 손실:
-62.14 USD (5 026 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
22 (30.67 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
40.50 USD (20)
샤프 비율:
0.29
거래 활동:
n/a
최대 입금량:
0.00%
최근 거래:
2 일 전
주별 거래 수:
31
평균 유지 시간:
2 시간
회복 요인:
3.85
롱(주식매수):
139 (93.29%)
숏(주식차입매도):
10 (6.71%)
수익 요인:
3.64
기대수익:
1.10 USD
평균 이익:
1.69 USD
평균 손실:
-4.14 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-5.22 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-42.71 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
4.82%
연간 예측:
0.00%
Algo 트레이딩:
80%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
42.71 USD (2.60%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
자본금별:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
GOLD 148
US100Cash 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
GOLD 162
US100Cash 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
GOLD 8.6K
US100Cash 2.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +9.56 USD
최악의 거래: -43 USD
연속 최대 이익: 20
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +30.67 USD
연속 최대 손실: -5.22 USD

📊 Professional Trading Signal – Risk-Managed Strategy

This signal is designed for traders seeking technical analysis–based entries, discipline, and proper risk management.

🔹 Trades on highly liquid instruments
🔹 Entries based on market structure and technical confirmations
🔹 Active Stop Loss and Take Profit management
🔹 Focus on consistency rather than overtrading

⚠️ Risk Warning:
Trading leveraged financial markets involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose and always apply proper risk management.

📌 Suitable for traders with disciplined money management.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.11 17:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
