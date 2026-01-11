信号部分
Pablo Andres Hczernek Borges

BotGoldPY

0条评论
0条评论
15
0 / 0 USD
0%
FotMarkets-Server
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
149
盈利交易:
134 (89.93%)
亏损交易:
15 (10.07%)
最好交易:
9.56 USD
最差交易:
-42.71 USD
毛利:
226.37 USD (15 848 pips)
毛利亏损:
-62.14 USD (5 026 pips)
最大连续赢利:
22 (30.67 USD)
最大连续盈利:
40.50 USD (20)
夏普比率:
0.29
交易活动:
n/a
最大入金加载:
0.00%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
31
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
3.85
长期交易:
139 (93.29%)
短期交易:
10 (6.71%)
利润因子:
3.64
预期回报:
1.10 USD
平均利润:
1.69 USD
平均损失:
-4.14 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-5.22 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-42.71 USD (1)
每月增长:
4.82%
年度预测:
0.00%
算法交易:
80%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
42.71 USD (2.60%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GOLD 148
US100Cash 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GOLD 162
US100Cash 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GOLD 8.6K
US100Cash 2.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +9.56 USD
最差交易: -43 USD
最大连续赢利: 20
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +30.67 USD
最大连续亏损: -5.22 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FotMarkets-Server 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

📊 Professional Trading Signal – Risk-Managed Strategy

This signal is designed for traders seeking technical analysis–based entries, discipline, and proper risk management.

🔹 Trades on highly liquid instruments
🔹 Entries based on market structure and technical confirmations
🔹 Active Stop Loss and Take Profit management
🔹 Focus on consistency rather than overtrading

⚠️ Risk Warning:
Trading leveraged financial markets involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose and always apply proper risk management.

📌 Suitable for traders with disciplined money management.


