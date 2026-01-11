- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
149
盈利交易:
134 (89.93%)
亏损交易:
15 (10.07%)
最好交易:
9.56 USD
最差交易:
-42.71 USD
毛利:
226.37 USD (15 848 pips)
毛利亏损:
-62.14 USD (5 026 pips)
最大连续赢利:
22 (30.67 USD)
最大连续盈利:
40.50 USD (20)
夏普比率:
0.29
交易活动:
n/a
最大入金加载:
0.00%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
31
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
3.85
长期交易:
139 (93.29%)
短期交易:
10 (6.71%)
利润因子:
3.64
预期回报:
1.10 USD
平均利润:
1.69 USD
平均损失:
-4.14 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-5.22 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-42.71 USD (1)
每月增长:
4.82%
年度预测:
0.00%
算法交易:
80%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
42.71 USD (2.60%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|148
|US100Cash
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|GOLD
|162
|US100Cash
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|GOLD
|8.6K
|US100Cash
|2.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +9.56 USD
最差交易: -43 USD
最大连续赢利: 20
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +30.67 USD
最大连续亏损: -5.22 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FotMarkets-Server 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
📊 Professional Trading Signal – Risk-Managed Strategy
This signal is designed for traders seeking technical analysis–based entries, discipline, and proper risk management.
🔹 Trades on highly liquid instruments
🔹 Entries based on market structure and technical confirmations
🔹 Active Stop Loss and Take Profit management
🔹 Focus on consistency rather than overtrading
⚠️ Risk Warning:
Trading leveraged financial markets involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose and always apply proper risk management.
📌 Suitable for traders with disciplined money management.
没有评论