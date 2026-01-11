SegnaliSezioni
Pablo Andres Hczernek Borges

BotGoldPY

Pablo Andres Hczernek Borges
0 recensioni
15 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
FotMarkets-Server
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
149
Profit Trade:
134 (89.93%)
Loss Trade:
15 (10.07%)
Best Trade:
9.56 USD
Worst Trade:
-42.71 USD
Profitto lordo:
226.37 USD (15 848 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-62.14 USD (5 026 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
22 (30.67 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
40.50 USD (20)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.29
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
31
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.85
Long Trade:
139 (93.29%)
Short Trade:
10 (6.71%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.64
Profitto previsto:
1.10 USD
Profitto medio:
1.69 USD
Perdita media:
-4.14 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-5.22 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-42.71 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
4.82%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
80%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
42.71 USD (2.60%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GOLD 148
US100Cash 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GOLD 162
US100Cash 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GOLD 8.6K
US100Cash 2.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +9.56 USD
Worst Trade: -43 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 20
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +30.67 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -5.22 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FotMarkets-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

📊 Professional Trading Signal – Risk-Managed Strategy

This signal is designed for traders seeking technical analysis–based entries, discipline, and proper risk management.

🔹 Trades on highly liquid instruments
🔹 Entries based on market structure and technical confirmations
🔹 Active Stop Loss and Take Profit management
🔹 Focus on consistency rather than overtrading

⚠️ Risk Warning:
Trading leveraged financial markets involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose and always apply proper risk management.

📌 Suitable for traders with disciplined money management.


2026.01.11 17:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
